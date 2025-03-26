Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Drunk Military Personnel Cut Paddington Bear Statue In Half And Take It To Base, Get Sentenced
News, World

Drunk Military Personnel Cut Paddington Bear Statue In Half And Take It To Base, Get Sentenced

Two drunk men were slapped with a hefty fine after destroying a statue in a town in England.

The pair were captured on video kicking and yanking a statue of Paddington, the fictional orphaned bear who traveled to England from Peru.

Both the accused military personnel pleaded guilty to criminal damage in court this week.

    Two drunk men received their sentences for vandalizing the statue of the fictional bear, Paddington

    Paddington Bear statue sitting on a bench, wearing a blue coat and red hat, in front of a shop display.

    Image credits: ITV News Meridian

    Highlights
    • Two drunk men were sentenced for vandalizing a statue of Paddington in an English town.
    • Daniel Heath and William Lawrence were drunk when they destroyed the beloved bear’s statue.
    • A video captured the two military personnel kicking and damaging the “national treasure.”
    • They were being “stupid” and were “extremely ashamed,” their defense lawyer said.

    Daniel Heath and William Lawrence, both Royal Air Force (RAF) engineers based in Hampshire, were drunk on a night out earlier this month.

    While out and about, the pair came across the statue of the bear in Newbury—the hometown of Paddington creator Michael Bond.

    In the wee hours of March 2, Daniel and William were captured on surveillance cameras approaching the bear and trying to rip it off its bench.

    Daniel Heath and William Lawrence were drunk during their night out in Newbury

    Military personnel damage Paddington Bear statue on a bench at night.

    Image credits: Thames Valley Police

    They wound up vandalizing the fiberglass statue.

    They then took half of it with them in a taxi to RAF Odiham base.

    “Your actions were the antithesis of everything Paddington stands for,” District Judge Sam Goozee said in court.

    Paddington Bear statue in a blue coat and red hat, sitting on a bench, holding a sandwich.

    Image credits: AshfordHillPS

    The broken half of the statue was eventually located in the trunk of William’s car.

    Daniel Heath and William “confessed to being the ones responsible for the offense,” prosecutor Jamie Renuka said.

    “Mr Lawrence took [the officer] to a vehicle where the Paddington Bear statue was hidden in his boot. Officers seized the statue,” the prosecutor added.

    Half of the destroyed Paddington statue was found in the trunk of William’s car

    Military personnel interacting with Paddington Bear statue on a city street at night.

    Image credits: Thames Valley Police

    Jamie said Paddington Bear is seen as a “national treasure,” and the vandalism of the statue had a “significant community impact.”

    In court, the judge said this was not only “an act of wanton vandalism” but also the opposite of what Paddington stands for.

    “Paddington Bear is a beloved cultural icon with children and adults alike,” he said before noting how the bear’s “famous label” asks people to look after the beloved furry friend.

    “He represents kindness, tolerance and promotes integration and acceptance in our society,” the judge added.

    He also said the two RAF engineers failed to uphold their values as military personnel.

    Daniel and William were slapped with a fine of £2,725 ($3,527) and ordered to perform community service

    Cut Paddington Bear statue on a bench in town square, military personnel involved.

    Image credits: ITV News Meridian

    The two men each admitted an offense of criminal damage.

    They were ordered to perform community work and pay £2,725 ($3,527) each for the statue’s repairs.

    The judge said their sentence expected them to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work “as payback to the community for your actions.”

    The defense lawyer said his clients were “extremely ashamed” after watching their actions on video

    Military personnel carrying Paddington Bear statue on a street at night.

    Image credits: Thames Valley Police

    Tom Bryner, the lawyer defending the two engineers, said they have been working for RAF for four years and were due to travel to Cyprus for a three-month deployment.

    He said this was the first time Daniel and William had traveled to Newbury, and they didn’t even know they would come across such a statue, let alone plan the vandalism in advance.

    Court document detailing sentencing of military personnel for damaging Paddington Bear statue.

    Image credits: Judiciary.uk

    They were being “stupid” and were “extremely ashamed” about their behavior, Tom said.

    “They do not get many days off, they went to the races, they drank, that had an impact on their decision-making and actions on this occasion,” he said in court.

    “They have been stupid, I showed them the footage and they were extremely ashamed about their decisions,” the defense lawyer added.

    Owners of the statue hope the original artist will be able to repair the beloved piece 

    Paddington Bear statue in a police car, related to drunk military personnel incident.

    Image credits: Thames Valley Police

    The destroyed bear statue, costing £15,000 (nearly $19,400), was one of 23 Paddington statues installed last fall as part of the Paddington trail across England to promote the release of “Paddington in Peru.”

    The polite and well-meaning bear, created by the British author, has starred in a number of books and films. His story kicks off in Peru, with his Aunt Lucy sending him off to London and putting him in the middle of some colorful adventures.

    “Please look after this bear,” reads the label attached to his blue coat.

    Jars of marmalade and bread were seen in Paddington’s spot after the broken statue was removed

    Jars of marmalade and sliced bread on a bench, possibly referencing Paddington Bear.

    Image credits: ITV News Meridian

    The vandalism of the statue caused “a great deal of upset within the community and local businesses,” according to Trish Willetts, the CEO of Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), which owns the statue.

    The company hopes the original artist can repair and restore the statue in exchange for £5,451 ($7,035).

    Netizens expressed outrage over the news of the destroyed statue.

    “Some awful people in the world today, very sad,” one commenter said, while another asked, “Why would anyone want to do this, they are complete morons and a disgrace to the RAF!!”

    Image credits: Manchester Evening News

    “Really… someone defending or working for our country. Despicable,” another wrote. “Drunk or not no excuse.”

    “There is no reason for anyone to do this, it is unnecessary and downright spiteful,” another agreed.

    “What the hell is wrong with people,” one asked. “Thes just no respect for anything. Sheer hooliganism.”

    “Appalling behaviour. If they can do this to a statue, I dread to think what they would do to an animal,” another wrote.

    “Everything that is wrong with the human race right there,” a social media user said

    Sharon Jay's comment about Paddington Bear statue incident with military personnel.

    Comment on drunk military personnel involved with Paddington Bear statue incident.

    Meme image with a person slumped on a couch, resembling an anti-drug poster.

    Comment on military personnel's actions with Paddington Bear statue.

    Comment referencing Paddington Bear statue incident involving military personnel.

    Comment criticizing drunk military personnel for damaging a Paddington Bear statue.

    Comment critiquing reactions to intoxicated military personnel involved in Paddington Bear statue incident.

    Text comment joking about a wild night with Paddington Bear, featuring a smiling emoji.

    Comment on military personnel behavior regarding Paddington Bear statue incident.

    Comment on military prank involving Paddington Bear statue incident.

    Text message about RAF personnel facing consequences, mentioning fines and conversations with commanding officers.

    Comment criticizing military personnel for damaging Paddington Bear statue.

    Text from Vicky Koske expressing opinions about society and technology.

    Text message expressing frustration about vandalism of Paddington Bear statue by military personnel.

    Comment expressing satisfaction with trial outcome of military personnel involved in Paddington Bear statue incident.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    They should have stolen a traffic cone like any self respecting drunk

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Crikey hasn't a clue as to the construction of the statue nor the time it will take to repair it. Basically he is not in a position to pass comment but obviously good at looking like a twit.

    jonjonsscagsy avatar
    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

