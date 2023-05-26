Although we all can have different opinions and preferences for literary works, certain names and titles deserve to be dubbed among the greatest of their kind. However, when it comes to picking the most famous authors of fiction and their best works of literature, there should be little debate on which famous authors should be on the list since only time can tell. And thankfully, for our generation, it already has.

Ironically, true masterpieces are rarely acknowledged and recognized in value as soon as they see the light of day. This is true for many famous paintings and the best books, which only increase in value over time. Hence, the most famous writers in history are not assessed by how well their literary works are presently selling in bookstores or how often they are downloaded on Kindle. We are talking about a different kind of value—their influence on the literary world and the writers who came after them. We don't rule out that some of today's best-selling, famous writers will also be viewed with high regard in the future. However, it's still too early to tell since, as with many other timeless things, famous authors and their books require the passage of time to be regarded as classics and be recognized globally.

Below, we've compiled a list of famous authors and their magnum opuses that had the biggest influence on the literary world of fiction. As always, upvote the famous book authors whose work (or works) you thoroughly enjoyed and would recommend reading to others. Also, bear in mind that the list has no particular order since ranking these authors' influence would be impossible.