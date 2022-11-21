Extremely polite and incredibly creative anarchy. That’s probably the best way to describe the super witty r/MildlyVandalised subreddit. An online community with a solid following of nearly 380k members, it’s been making our days brighter with photos of artful and witty ‘mild vandalism’ all the way since 2015.

These tiny public sphere projects straddle the grey area between street art, vandalism, and gentle humor. Check out some of the best pics below, Pandas! Remember to upvote your fave ones as you scroll down. And be sure to let us know which of these you wouldn’t mind stumbling across in your neighborhood.

Bored Panda wanted to get to grips with the line between art and vandalism, so we reached out to Lithuanian street art blogger Kristina Kurilaitė for her expert opinion. Kristina, who runs the 'Gatvės meno galerija' ('Street Art Gallery') blog, told us that what matters greatly is the person's intent: whether they aim to spread a message or simply to cause damage. Read on for our full interview with her! Got your artists’ berets on? Good, let’s go!

Oh, and for some more harmless but hilarious ‘mild vandalism,’ check out Bored Panda’s earlier articles about the online group here: Part 1 and Part 2.