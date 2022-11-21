Extremely polite and incredibly creative anarchy. That’s probably the best way to describe the super witty r/MildlyVandalised subreddit. An online community with a solid following of nearly 380k members, it’s been making our days brighter with photos of artful and witty ‘mild vandalism’ all the way since 2015.

These tiny public sphere projects straddle the grey area between street art, vandalism, and gentle humor. Check out some of the best pics below, Pandas! Remember to upvote your fave ones as you scroll down. And be sure to let us know which of these you wouldn’t mind stumbling across in your neighborhood.

Bored Panda wanted to get to grips with the line between art and vandalism, so we reached out to Lithuanian street art blogger Kristina Kurilaitė for her expert opinion. Kristina, who runs the 'Gatvės meno galerija' ('Street Art Gallery') blog, told us that what matters greatly is the person's intent: whether they aim to spread a message or simply to cause damage. Read on for our full interview with her! Got your artists’ berets on? Good, let’s go!

Oh, and for some more harmless but hilarious ‘mild vandalism,’ check out Bored Panda’s earlier articles about the online group here: Part 1 and Part 2.

#1

Awesome Find In Durham

Awesome Find In Durham

frenchcat808 Report

"Writing on the wall in a public space is controversial and questionable. When I see something written or painted on the wall I ask myself what it is: graffiti, a tag, stencil art, or a mural? The second question is what is its purpose?" blogger Kristina, who published the very first street art magazine in Lithuania, explained to Bored Panda how she approaches the line between art and vandalism.

The founder of the 'Gatvės meno galerija' ('Street Art Gallery') blog shared how we can tell the difference between graffiti, tagging, stencils, and murals.

"Graffiti artists usually use a bright stylistic symbol or a phrase to gain attention or to express themselves through the illegal act, and it gives them adrenaline and satisfaction. Tagging is a form of graffiti in which a person leaves his signature so its purpose is to show people that they were there, in that place," she said.

"Stencil art has more variants and interpretations. With stencil art, you can spread a meaningful message. Murals (big paintings on the wall) are legal art. Mural artists have a big platform to express themselves, but their artistic freedom is limited because there are a lot of documents and rules they should follow to paint in a public space."
#2

Dog Waste Bin In Britain This Morning

Dog Waste Bin In Britain This Morning

Make_the_music_stop Report

#3

Result!

Result!

Major_Lee_Garsol Report

However, when it comes to deciding whether something is vandalism or street art, there's no clear-cut answer. You have to look at each case individually. "In my opinion, graffiti, tagging, and stencil art can be seen as an act of vandalism when the purpose of this act is not to spread the message but just to mark the place, for example, to damage a new building," Kristina shared how she approaches this. "If you are caught doing this, you get a fine."

Bored Panda was also interested to get the street art blogger's opinion about spreading humor in public spaces through street art. Kristina told us that this reminded her of artist Clet Abraham, who uses road signs as his canvas. (We've featured his work on Bored Panda before.)

"Clet uses customized stickers to make humorous alternative versions of traffic signs," Kristina said. She drew our attention to the fact that, in one of his interviews, Clet discussed how street signs "use a very simple, almost universal language."

"As it was research on a language common to all. It’s a visual language. I found this idea very interesting. The question is: how to communicate to a vast number of people in the most direct way possible? For me, it was like going back to the very origin of visual communication. So, I started to draw playing with this language," artist Clet said.
#4

Classic

Classic

Amourofzedoute Report

#5

The City Says It Will Take At Least 7 Years To Construct A Bike Lane So We Drew One In Chalk Connecting A Big Trail With Some Neighborhoods To Show How Easy It Could Be. Paint Coming Soon

The City Says It Will Take At Least 7 Years To Construct A Bike Lane So We Drew One In Chalk Connecting A Big Trail With Some Neighborhoods To Show How Easy It Could Be. Paint Coming Soon

hikerjukebox Report

#6

Tough Choice!

Tough Choice!

TondalayaSwartzkopf Report

Blogger Kristina opened up to us that humorous and playful street art makes her smile. "I believe it makes the city more alive," she told Bored Panda how this changes the public sphere.

"It starts the conversation between residents and streets. If we pay more attention, we can discover the new hidden part of our city, so the joy or amazement of discovery is guaranteed!"
#7

"Dark Forces Are Coming..."

"Dark Forces Are Coming..."

UDAFX_MK_85 Report

#8

Believe!!!!

Believe!!!!

FriendshipElegant401 Report

#9

Thwaites

Thwaites

comics0026 Report

The r/MildlyVandalised subreddit invites people to share photos and videos of mild vandalism. The pics have to be funny, mindful, and creative, but essentially harmless.

In other words, the community does not condone actual vandalism. It does, however, give humor, art, and wit the platform that it rightfully deserves!

The best way to gauge whether something is ‘mild vandalism’ or actual vandalism is to look at the amount of damage done. If someone’s artistic endeavors end up doing a ton of costly damage to someone’s property, then clearly, someone’s stepped over the line. However, subtle and silly strokes of street art are to be celebrated (and some would say even encouraged).
#10

I Agree With Them

I Agree With Them

Alezagara Report

#11

This Little Piggy

This Little Piggy

JetTheGuyHello Report

#12

Uno Reverse Card On Mild Vandalism

Uno Reverse Card On Mild Vandalism

lootheman Report

Meanwhile, the moderator team asks its members to be polite, adhere to ‘rediquette’ (aka Reddit etiquette), and avoid reposting any pics that have been shared on r/MildlyVandalised in the last 90 days.

Redditors should also avoid sharing popular pics that are in the sub’s top 50 posts of all time. Something else that should be avoided are pics of bathroom graffiti. “Though this type of vandalism is often mild, it's common and doesn't fit the theme of the subreddit. Please make these posts to /r/ToiletDoodles,” the mods ask.

And even though the team running the r/MildlyVandalised subreddit states that all pics “must be vandalism” and that “street art doesn’t count,” you could argue that a lot of the content that members share has its roots firmly planted in the grey area between the two categories.
#13

Anti Abortion Ad On Public Transit

Anti Abortion Ad On Public Transit

reddit.com Report

#14

No Signs Were Posted

No Signs Were Posted

No-Suggestion-9482 Report

#15

Who You Gonna Call?

Who You Gonna Call?

HaphazardFlitBipper Report

The line between street art and vandalism is often very subjective and way blurrier than many would like. But we think that’s part of the fun. What someone might describe as an affront to civilization might make someone else chuckle and smile, as they’re taken out of their comfort zone. Art is messy. And you can’t make a statement without breaking at least some boundaries.
#16

A Tribute To Bruce Wills Found In My Office Area

A Tribute To Bruce Wills Found In My Office Area

Skud_NZ Report

#17

Some Of The Old Tiles In The Underpass Fell Off

Some Of The Old Tiles In The Underpass Fell Off

piratesushi Report

#18

👀

👀

Amourofzedoute Report

A while back, Bored Panda got in touch with the mod team running the whole show. "Mild vandalism is vandalism that is humorous but not overly damaging," one of the mods explained to us.

"Regular vandalism is costly to fix and malicious in intent. The sub is about mostly-harmless but humorous vandalism intended to make people laugh,” the mod told Bored Panda the last time we spoke to them.
#19

This Is A Great Idea

This Is A Great Idea

crabnox Report

#20

Good Soldiers Follow Orders

Good Soldiers Follow Orders

Roy_McCoy08 Report

#21

I Found This Gem Somewhere In Hartford, Cn Last Week

I Found This Gem Somewhere In Hartford, Cn Last Week

Buuuuuus Report

Another moderator shared with us that the r/MildlyVandalised subreddit reacted to the latest news and events around the world. Back in 2020, for example, many redditors were focused on the presidential elections in the United States.

"Recently, political posts have been at the top, but [they still] have to be funny and clever. Those seem to be the ones that make it the highest," the mod told us at the time.
#22

Helping Them Out

Helping Them Out

KrigeV Report

#23

No Playing Dice With Squirrels

No Playing Dice With Squirrels

_062862 Report

#24

Corrected Military Billboard Spotted In Richmond, Virginia

Corrected Military Billboard Spotted In Richmond, Virginia

comics0026 Report

"Posts do well the funnier they are, with the caveat that Reddit's usual issues do sometimes interfere. Posting the same post at different times can have different results," one moderator noted that there’s some luck involved if you want your post to get the attention you think it deserves.
#25

My Sponge Is Shy

My Sponge Is Shy

Reandr12 Report

#26

I Certainly Would

I Certainly Would

rickdagless666 Report

#27

Keep An Eye Out

Keep An Eye Out

Ethos1330 Report

Which of these acts of mild vandalism impressed you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any pics that made you laugh out loud? Which photos do you personally think are the most artistic? Share your thoughts with everyone in the comments!
#28

Polite Notice

Polite Notice

Major_Lee_Garsol Report

#29

This Was A Nice Change At The Pump

This Was A Nice Change At The Pump

Max_1995 Report

#30

Glasgow City Centre

Glasgow City Centre

Physical_Parsnip_535 Report

#31

Fun!

Fun!

Consfez Report

#32

Somebody Get This Guy A Doctor

Somebody Get This Guy A Doctor

Mother_Potential_389 Report

#33

As Long As It's Pure

As Long As It's Pure

henryjohnsonhj Report

#34

I May Have Chuckled When I Saw This At The Grocery Store, But Still Trashy. This Would Be About $2

I May Have Chuckled When I Saw This At The Grocery Store, But Still Trashy. This Would Be About $2

420_Blaze_It_Aagz Report

#35

There Should Also Be A “Say Open Sesame“ On The Restroom Door

There Should Also Be A “Say Open Sesame“ On The Restroom Door

CoopedUp1313 Report

#36

Don't Do It

Don't Do It

Flawsy6Fanadic Report

#37

Spotted In Paris

Spotted In Paris

Bomboo2810 Report

#38

Picture That I Took Of An Altered Billboard In Milwaukee

Picture That I Took Of An Altered Billboard In Milwaukee

ThisGuyRightHereSaid Report

#39

No, He Didn’t

No, He Didn’t

morefetus Report

#40

Beware Of The Falling Cactus

Beware Of The Falling Cactus

Shpander Report

#41

Grout (Apologies If It's A Rule 5 Breaker)

Grout (Apologies If It's A Rule 5 Breaker)

VanillaLoaf Report

#42

It's True, They Are

It's True, They Are

feral000 Report

#43

Walked Into A Verizon Store Today. Does This Count?

Walked Into A Verizon Store Today. Does This Count?

AdFuture2294 Report

#44

Tiny

Tiny

Jizzle_Sticks Report

#45

The 14th Room On The 3rd Floor Of My School

The 14th Room On The 3rd Floor Of My School

Niggulas Report

#46

Caution: Falling Sheep

Caution: Falling Sheep

Paula_S_15 Report

#47

Went On A Googly Eye Spree At The Mall Last Weekend

Went On A Googly Eye Spree At The Mall Last Weekend

luckysgrow Report

#48

Pikachu I Choose You!

Pikachu I Choose You!

UrameshiYuusuke Report

#49

Not Anymore

Not Anymore

Shalaco Report

#50

Put The Sign Up Boss

Put The Sign Up Boss

ThatRaspberryFeeling Report

#51

Familiarize Your Elf

Familiarize Your Elf

CallmeaBEAN Report

#52

I Love My Mom Too. Wholesome

I Love My Mom Too. Wholesome

EternalFuri Report

#53

Mildly

Mildly

renoscarab Report

#54

Saw The Strangest Thing Today

Saw The Strangest Thing Today

RudyWillingham Report

#55

It Fits Perfectly

It Fits Perfectly

Willchelmm Report

#56

This Counts!

This Counts!

BeTheTeaLeaf Report

#57

Googly Eyes

Googly Eyes

TortelliniRex Report

#58

Found In A Melbourne Trainstation

Found In A Melbourne Trainstation