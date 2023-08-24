 Supermodel Heidi Klum Debunks 900-Calorie Diet Rumors Amidst Backlash | Bored Panda
Supermodel Heidi Klum Debunks 900-Calorie Diet Rumors Amidst Backlash
Celebrities, Entertainment

Supermodel Heidi Klum Debunks 900-Calorie Diet Rumors Amidst Backlash

Ignas Vieversys and
Greta Jaruševičiūtė

Renowned supermodel Heidi Klum recently found herself at the center of controversy following rumors suggesting that she maintains a diet of just 900 calories per day.

The 50-year-old German-American beauty then took to social media to debunk these claims and express her disappointment over the spread of false information.

Heidi Klum addressed rumors surrounding her alleged consumption of merely 900 calories per day

Supermodel Heidi Klum Debunks 900-Calorie Diet Rumors Amidst Backlash

Image credits: heidiklum

Supermodel Heidi Klum Debunks 900-Calorie Diet Rumors Amidst Backlash

Image credits: heidiklum

“I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories. I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life,” she wrote on her Instagram.

She further added, “And don’t believe everything that you read. So, I don’t count my calories.”

Other outlets stated that in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session on Sunday, Klum divulged her daily dietary habits, supposedly encompassing a morning meal comprising three poached eggs in chicken broth, alongside an overall intake of 900 calories throughout the day.

The supermodel faced criticism online for allegedly setting an unhealthy example with such a low-calorie intake

Supermodel Heidi Klum Debunks 900-Calorie Diet Rumors Amidst Backlash

Image credits: heidiklum

Supermodel Heidi Klum Debunks 900-Calorie Diet Rumors Amidst Backlash

Image credits: heidiklum

The initial rumors sparked widespread backlash online as many questioned the example being set by such low-caloric consumption.

“This is how people adopt an eating disorder…. please do not work off a diet like this,” one user wrote on X. Another advised against comparing one’s body or eating habits with celebrities.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge expressed concern over how such news could influence others negatively.

“People just make up stories, one person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it… people read that and they think that, and possibly follow that, and that’s not good,” said Klum.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life”

Supermodel Heidi Klum Debunks 900-Calorie Diet Rumors Amidst Backlash

Image credits: heidiklum

