“Did Not Get Looks From Dad”: Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Sparks Buzz With Modeling Debut
Vivian Musk posing confidently in a white top during her modeling debut, sparking buzz as Elon Musk's trans daughter.
Celebrities, News

“Did Not Get Looks From Dad”: Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Sparks Buzz With Modeling Debut

Vivian Wilson, the eldest daughter of Elon Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson, took her first steps into the modeling industry by posing for Wildfang’s new clothing campaign.

In one of the shots, the 21-year-old can be seen wearing purple pants and a t-shirt that reads, “Existing shouldn’t be revolutionary.”

Vvian also posed in a floral suit paired with white sneakers, standing in front of vintage televisions displaying her name on the screen.

Highlights
  • Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, posed for Wildfang, a queer-oriented clothing company.
  • Elon has been critical of Vivian’s gender identity, claiming she has fallen victim to the "woke mind virus."
  • Vivian and her father have exchanged messages through social media and interviews regarding her trans identity.

The young star designed a special edition shirt for the campaign, with proceeds benefitting The Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to supporting the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth.

    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has made her modeling debutVivian Musk posing in floral suit during modeling debut, sparking buzz as Elon Musk's trans daughter in fashion industry.

    Image credits: vivllainous

    Vivian came out as transgender at age 16 and sought gender-affirming treatment. In 2022, she filed to change her name when she was a legal adult at the age of 18.

    Wildfang CEO Emma McIlroy explained why the brand chose Vivian as their model.

    “Vivian represents everything we believe in: bravery, brilliance, and bold self-expression,” McIlroy said.

    “This campaign gave us the chance to celebrate Vivian, her name, her power, her style, and the inspiration she provides to the queer community.”

    Vivian Musk posing for modeling debut against a backdrop with her name in purple graffiti-style letters.

    Image credits: wearewildfang

    In addition to Vivian, Elon had five children with Justine: Vivian’s twin brother Griffin Musk, 16-year-old triplets Kai Musk, Saxon Musk, and Damian Musk, and late son Nevada Alexander Musk.

    Vivian has long been estranged from the tech mogul, who has publicly expressed his disapproval of her gender transition.

    Last year, he told The Daily Wire that his daughter was “k*lled” in his eyes by “the woke mind virus.”

    The photoshoot celebrates “the inspiration Vivian provides to the queer community,” Wildfang CEO Emma McIlroy explained

    Vivian Musk modeling debut lying on floor with long braided hair arranged around, showcasing unique fashion style.

    Image credits: wearewildfang

    Elon claimed that he was “tricked” into signing the documents that authorized Vivian to receive gender-affirming care.

    “This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion,” he told the outlet.

    The Tesla CEO claimed that he only agreed to sign the papers because he was told Vivian might take her own life if he didn’t.

    “I was tricked into doing this,” Elon continued. “I lost my son, essentially.”

    Elon Musk in a black suit and tie at a formal event, related to his trans daughter Vivian's modeling debut buzz.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    He also said the reason why the act of referring to a trans person by their old name is called “d*adnaming” is because “your son is d*ad.”

    The SpaceX founder said he vowed to “destroy the woke mind virus” after Vivian’s transition, adding, “And we’re making some progress.”

    Hours after the interview, Vivian posted a video response on social media featuring a screenshot of Elon’s comment, followed by her lip-syncing the line, “I look pretty good for a d*ad b*tch.”

    In court documents seeking approval for her name change, Vivian stated that she no longer lives with Elon or wishes “to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

    Elon previously claimed that he was “tricked” into signing documents that permitted Vivian to receive gender-affirming care

    Vivian, Elon Musk's trans daughter, posing in a floral suit surrounded by vintage TVs displaying her name.

    Image credits: vivllainous

    The model disputed her father’s claims in an interview withNBC News. “He was not by any means tricked,” she said. “He knew the full side effects.”

    She shared that she took puberty blockers before switching to hormone-replacement therapy, treatments she said were lifesaving.

    “They save lives. Let’s not get that twisted. They definitely allowed me to thrive.

    “I would like to emphasize one thing,” she continued. “I am an adult. I am 20 years old. I am not a child. My life should be defined by my own choices.” 

    Vivian described her father as “cruel” and a “pathetic man-child”

    Vivian Musk wearing statement shirt in modeling debut, sparking buzz as Elon Musk's trans daughter in fashion scene.

    Image credits: vivllainous

    Social media comment praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's stunning modeling debut with glowing skin and plump lips.

    Comment by user kristenrhqot expressing a message about bravery and being true to ourselves in a social media post.

    Comment praising being oneself and respecting individuality, shared in response to Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's modeling debut.

    Comment praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's beauty and intelligence in response to her modeling debut.

    She claimed that Elon was an absent father when she was a child, leaving her and her siblings to be cared for by their mother or by nannies.

    When Vivian was a child, Elon would allegedly harass her for exhibiting feminine traits and “constantly yelled at [her] viciously because [her] voice was too high.”

    Vivian and Elon have not spoken to each other in over four years

    Vivian Musk, Elon Musk's trans daughter, poses for a soft-lit selfie showcasing her modeling debut and unique style.

    Image credits: justinemusk

    Speaking with Teen Vogue in March, Vivian revealed that she hasn’t spoken to the businessman since 2020 and that she has relocated from Los Angeles to Tokyo, Japan, to study.

    In the interview, she called her father a “pathetic man-child.”

    “Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? I don’t give a f**k how much money anyone has,” she expressed.

    Vivian is the eldest daughter of the tech mogul and his first wife, Justine Wilson

    Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian wearing earbuds outdoors with long blonde hair in a natural light setting.

    Image credits: vivllainous

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by WILDFANG (@wearewildfang)


    Elon and Justine, a Canadian author, divorced in 2008. Vivian said that, unlike her father, Justine has always been understanding about her gender identity and transition.

    “She’s very supportive,” she shared. “I love her a lot.”

    This month, Vivian walked the runway at the Season 10 premiere event for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in New York City.

    The advocate, a massive fan of the reality competition show, was seen at the event with drag performer Acid Betty, one of the 18 contestants, as well as with Daya Betty.

    People complimented the 21-year-old student on her campaign

    Comment stating Vivian Musk's modeling debut did not inherit looks from dad, sparking buzz about Elon Musk's trans daughter.

    Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian making a striking modeling debut, sparking buzz online with her new look.

    Comment by Tara Valkyrie praising a young woman’s modeling debut, highlighting ambition and independence.

    Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian Sparks buzz with modeling debut, sparking discussion about looks and family resemblance.

    Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian in a stylish outfit, sparking buzz with her modeling debut and unique looks.

    Comment expressing support and admiration for Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's modeling debut, calling her a slay queen.

    Comment on social media about Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian sparking buzz with her modeling debut.

    Comment from Genevieve B Cottrill congratulating and encouraging Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian on her modeling debut.

    Comment praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian’s looks during her modeling debut, sparking buzz online.

    Comment on social media post saying no one should be measured by parents' standards, relating to Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's modeling buzz.

    Vivian Musk, Elon Musk’s trans daughter, posing confidently during her modeling debut, sparking buzz online.

    Vivian Musk, Elon Musk's trans daughter, poses confidently during her modeling debut, sparking buzz and admiration.

    Comment praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian for being a public role model despite personal risks.

    Comment praising Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian for inspiring acceptance and representation in the LGBTQ+ community.

    Vivian Musk, Elon Musk’s trans daughter, poses confidently in a stylish outfit during her modeling debut.

    Vivian Musk, Elon Musk’s trans daughter, sparks buzz with her debut in modeling, showcasing confidence and unique style.

    Vivian Musk confidently posing in fashion attire during her modeling debut, sparking buzz as Elon Musk’s trans daughter.

    Comment expressing pride and love for Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian during her modeling debut.

    Trans model Vivian Musk poses confidently during her modeling debut, sparking buzz in the fashion industry.

    Vivian Musk, Elon Musk's trans daughter, makes a striking impression with her debut as a model, sparking wide buzz.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think if E wants to trash her on X, she is totally justified in trashing him on X. He's a troglodyte

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elon is the most misogynistic male ape on earth. He's completely delusional to pay women get impregnated via IVF to only receive male progeny! He's an absolute insecure, little male with bad, facial cosmetic surgery and a god-complex!!! I cheer his daughter and hope he will die as a poor man!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
