“Did Not Get Looks From Dad”: Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Sparks Buzz With Modeling Debut

Vivian Wilson, the eldest daughter of Elon Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson, took her first steps into the modeling industry by posing for Wildfang’s new clothing campaign.

In one of the shots, the 21-year-old can be seen wearing purple pants and a t-shirt that reads, “Existing shouldn’t be revolutionary.”

Vvian also posed in a floral suit paired with white sneakers, standing in front of vintage televisions displaying her name on the screen.

The young star designed a special edition shirt for the campaign, with proceeds benefitting The Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to supporting the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth.

Share icon Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has made her modeling debut

Vivian came out as transgender at age 16 and sought gender-affirming treatment. In 2022, she filed to change her name when she was a legal adult at the age of 18.

Wildfang CEO Emma McIlroy explained why the brand chose Vivian as their model.

“Vivian represents everything we believe in: bravery, brilliance, and bold self-expression,” McIlroy said.

“This campaign gave us the chance to celebrate Vivian, her name, her power, her style, and the inspiration she provides to the queer community.”

In addition to Vivian, Elon had five children with Justine: Vivian’s twin brother Griffin Musk, 16-year-old triplets Kai Musk, Saxon Musk, and Damian Musk, and late son Nevada Alexander Musk.

Vivian has long been estranged from the tech mogul, who has publicly expressed his disapproval of her gender transition.

Last year, he told The Daily Wire that his daughter was “k*lled” in his eyes by “the woke mind virus.”

Elon claimed that he was “tricked” into signing the documents that authorized Vivian to receive gender-affirming care.

“This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion,” he told the outlet.

The Tesla CEO claimed that he only agreed to sign the papers because he was told Vivian might take her own life if he didn’t.

“I was tricked into doing this,” Elon continued. “I lost my son, essentially.”

He also said the reason why the act of referring to a trans person by their old name is called “d*adnaming” is because “your son is d*ad.”

The SpaceX founder said he vowed to “destroy the woke mind virus” after Vivian’s transition, adding, “And we’re making some progress.”

Hours after the interview, Vivian posted a video response on social media featuring a screenshot of Elon’s comment, followed by her lip-syncing the line, “I look pretty good for a d*ad b*tch.”

In court documents seeking approval for her name change, Vivian stated that she no longer lives with Elon or wishes “to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Elon previously claimed that he was “tricked” into signing documents that permitted Vivian to receive gender-affirming care

video so cunt i almost liked a hate tweet https://t.co/5EeSIyKA08 — lily ✩ #TEAMLYDIA (@chuubobinha) May 11, 2025

The model disputed her father’s claims in an interview withNBC News. “He was not by any means tricked,” she said. “He knew the full side effects.”

She shared that she took puberty blockers before switching to hormone-replacement therapy, treatments she said were lifesaving.

“They save lives. Let’s not get that twisted. They definitely allowed me to thrive.

“I would like to emphasize one thing,” she continued. “I am an adult. I am 20 years old. I am not a child. My life should be defined by my own choices.”

Vivian described her father as “cruel” and a “pathetic man-child”

Image credits: vivllainous

She claimed that Elon was an absent father when she was a child, leaving her and her siblings to be cared for by their mother or by nannies.

When Vivian was a child, Elon would allegedly harass her for exhibiting feminine traits and “constantly yelled at [her] viciously because [her] voice was too high.”

Vivian and Elon have not spoken to each other in over four years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life-InStyle.com (@lifeinstyle.com_official)



Speaking with Teen Vogue in March, Vivian revealed that she hasn’t spoken to the businessman since 2020 and that she has relocated from Los Angeles to Tokyo, Japan, to study.

In the interview, she called her father a “pathetic man-child.”

“Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? I don’t give a f**k how much money anyone has,” she expressed.

Vivian is the eldest daughter of the tech mogul and his first wife, Justine Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILDFANG (@wearewildfang)



Elon and Justine, a Canadian author, divorced in 2008. Vivian said that, unlike her father, Justine has always been understanding about her gender identity and transition.

“She’s very supportive,” she shared. “I love her a lot.”

This month, Vivian walked the runway at the Season 10 premiere event for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in New York City.

The advocate, a massive fan of the reality competition show, was seen at the event with drag performer Acid Betty, one of the 18 contestants, as well as with Daya Betty.

People complimented the 21-year-old student on her campaign

