Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, dropped bombshell claims accusing her father of treating her gender like a business transaction.

The 20-year-old, who has been publicly estranged from the tech mogul for years, accused him of paying for her assigned s*x at birth to be male.

Vivian and her twin Griffin were born to Elon while he was married to ex-wife and Canadian author Justine Wilson.

Image credits: Real Time with Bill Maher

The Tesla founder claimed in the past that he was “tricked” into giving his approval for Vivian’s trans-related medical treatments back when she was 16 years old.

Vivian has often been vocal about her relationship with her father, and recently claimed he paid money to ensure she was assigned male at birth.

“My assigned s*x at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for,” she wrote on Threads this week.

Image credits: vivllainous

She went on to suggest that being transgender went “against” what the tech billionaire paid for.

“So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold,” she said.

“That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction,” Vivian continued. “A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.”

She then questioned how this could be legal.

The tech mogul was accused of treating his child’s s*x at birth as a “commodity” he could buy

Image credits: Chesnot/Getty Images

Her supporters criticized Elon, saying “He is a very very disturbed person.”

“So creepy,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Children aren’t a commodity.”

Vivian legally changed her name and gender at the Santa Monica courthouse in California on June 22, 2022.

She chose to adopt her mother’s last name, saying she did not want any association with her biological father, according to a petition she filed on April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Image credits: vivllainous

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” she wrote in the petition.

Elon, who has fathered roughly a dozen children, spoke about Vivian last year and claimed he was “tricked into signing documents” to administer puberty blockers to his transgender daughter.

The tech entrepreneur claimed “gender-affirming care” is a “terrible euphemism” and described puberty blockers as “sterilization drugs.”

Elon previously claimed he was “tricked” into authorizing gender-affirming care for Vivian

Image credits: vivllainous

“I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason,” he said in a provocative interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson.

“The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead … killed by the woke mind virus,” he added.

Soon after the July interview, Vivian clapped back and said her father was lying.

“If you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide,” she said.

The young woman revealed at the time that her father has never been supportive of her, and he would let her mother or their nannies take care of her and her siblings.

Describing her father as “uncaring and narcissistic,” she said Elon was “cold” and “very quick to anger,” as quoted by NBC News.

She claimed he would berate her for her femininity and ask her to talk with a deeper voice when she was a child.

On one occasion, “he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she recalled. “It was cruel.”

The estranged daughter described her father as “cruel” and “narcissistic”

Image credits: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc

The SpaceX CEO has welcomed at least 14 children over the years. He and his first wife Justine lost their first child, son Nevada Alexander, at 10 weeks old.

His next five children with Justine—twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian—were all born via IVF and were assigned male at birth.

He and singer Grimes welcomed three children together, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

Image credits: vivllainous

He went on to welcome twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, an employee at his company Neuralink. They welcomed their third child Arcadia in 2024.

Shivon announced on X last month that they welcomed their fourth son Seldon Lycurgus.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair made a public announcement last month, saying she gave birth to Elon’s child last year.

The billionaire founder has fathered at least a dozen children with different women

Image credits: TED

Estranged Vivian joked last month about finding out about her half-siblings’ existence from the internet.

“If I had a nickel for every time that I found out I had a new half-sibling online, I’d have a few nickels,” she posted on Threads in February.

That “isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened SIX SEPARATE TIMES,” she added.

“There’s a deep-rooted misogyny in that guy,” one social media user said about Elon

