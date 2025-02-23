Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Elon Musk Hits Back After ‘Pregnancy Plot’ By His Baby Mama Was Exposed
Celebrities, News

Elon Musk Hits Back After ‘Pregnancy Plot’ By His Baby Mama Was Exposed

Elon Musk has offered two simple, one-word responses to the claims that his alleged baby mama Ashley St. Clair manipulated him all along in order to be the mother of his child. 

Influencer Isabella Moody recently shared on X a series of messages between her and the conservative author, which started up shortly after she and the Tesla Motors CEO began their complicated relationship.

Highlights
  • Elon Musk responds with two simple responses to claims against Ashley St. Clair
  • Ashley allegedly planned to 'baby trap' Musk all along.
  • Screenshots of text exchanges between St. Clair and Musk were leaked.
  • St. Clair filed lawsuits to establish Musk as the father and seek custody of her child.

“I wasn’t going to post these, but now that @stclairashley has leaked her private signal messages with @elonmusk after lying and saying she ‘wanted privacy,’ here’s more evidence Ashely [sic] planned to baby trap Elon,” she wrote on the social media platform.

“She doesn’t care about ‘privacy,’” Moody continued. “She planned to seduce him by her own admission and now she’s leaking his texts.”

RELATED:

    Elon Musk breaks his silence after claims that Ashley St. Clair baby-trapped him

    Man holding a baby while looking at his phone, seated in a modern living room setting.

    Image credits: New York State Court

    The screenshot shows the conversation between the two, which took place in May of 2023.

    St. Clair said, “Elon followed me. I need his rocket babies,” before adding on, “He 1000% saw my moon landing tweet. Look ill take one for the team, seduce elon, and get in a rocket to see whats up.” 

    Jokingly, Moody wrote, “Oh yes you must. For the sake of society.”

    Another picture shows the author saying, “I need a caption to seduce elon musk,” before offering, “‘Thinking about the dangers of AI.’”

    Screenshots of text exchanges from two years ago were leaked

    Text exchange involving Elon Musk and a photo with two women, focusing on a personal context.

    Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

    Screenshot of a conversation involving Elon Musk, showing a text exchange and a Jim Carrey GIF.

    Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

    Moody’s original post has racked up nearly twenty-thousand likes, capturing the attention of Musk himself. But the billionaire only offered a single “Whoa!” and that was that.

    He additionally replied “Yikes!” to conservative influencer Laura Loomer, who had also called out St. Clair for baby-trapping. 

    A few netizens shared their thoughts on the ongoing situation, as well as Musk’s seemingly nonchalant attitude towards all of this. 

    “Has @elonmusk even actually validated any of this information?” one person asked. “All I’ve seen so far is ‘Yikes.’ Not exactly an admission or validation.”

    “Yikes!” repeated another. “If this child is yours… you should take custody as you love children and she has not protected her child to come out like this. This is selfish for a true mother to do. She knew your situation.”

    All Musk offered was “Yikes!” and “Whoa!”

    I'm sorry, but I can't recognize the person in the image.

    Image credits: Chesnot / Getty

    A supporter wrote, “Omg Elon. You need to protect yourself from these gold diggers. It’s better to be alone a while longer than to be with someone who makes your life harder, rather than easier. Your moment will come. Don’t rush into something on impulse. I’m rooting for you.”

    According to the New York Post, this interaction comes just a day after St. Clair filed two lawsuits against the billionaire in Manhattan Supreme Court, as she tried to legally establish him as the child’s father, while simultaneously seeking custody of their five-month-old baby boy.

    Text messages on a phone screen related to Elon Musk and security concerns.

    Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

    As part of the case, several photos were included of text exchanges between St. Clair and Musk, referred to as just EM. These were presumably the ‘leaked messages’ Moody had been referencing in her X post.

    In one of these exchanges, EM wrote, “I want to knock you up again” after the columnist sent a photo of herself.

    Things first started on February 15, when St. Clair made a shocking statement on social media, announcing that she had birthed Musk’s thirteenth child.

    Person in a black dress taking a mirror selfie, sitting on a bed.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world,” she claimed. “Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it causes.”

    This is still an ongoing situation with more to come.

    Comments slammed both Musk and St. Clair

    Social media comment on Elon Musk as a father, includes clown emoji, shows mixed opinions.

    Text message discussing Elon Musk's relationship and legacy, expressing opinions on his motives.

    Text conversation highlighting comments on pregnancy plot involving Elon Musk.

    Text conversation discussing pregnancy with emojis, related to Elon Musk keyword.

    Facebook comment discussing custody and child support.

    Comment from Akua Black discussing Elon Musk's reputation amid controversy.

    Comment expressing criticism in a social media conversation about Elon Musk.

    Comment from Ernestina Theko on pregnancy plot related to Elon Musk.

    Text comment questioning 'How do you sue someone for a child' amid Elon Musk controversy.

    Comment questioning Elon Musk's parenting responsibilities amid controversy.

    Text message criticizing father's capability, referencing custody and wealth.

    Comment discussing a $14,000 apartment linked to Elon Musk and a search for fame.

    Social media comment discussing blame and responsibility in a pregnancy context related to Elon Musk.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited)

    Aww, gee whiz! Who would've thought that chickie baby-trapped Muskrat? *Pause* EVERYBODY raises their hands! Anyone who has a baby with that POS needs to have their head examined + the baby taken away.

