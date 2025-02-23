Elon Musk Hits Back After ‘Pregnancy Plot’ By His Baby Mama Was Exposed

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk has offered two simple, one-word responses to the claims that his alleged baby mama Ashley St. Clair manipulated him all along in order to be the mother of his child.

Influencer Isabella Moody recently shared on X a series of messages between her and the conservative author, which started up shortly after she and the Tesla Motors CEO began their complicated relationship.

“I wasn’t going to post these, but now that @stclairashley has leaked her private signal messages with @elonmusk after lying and saying she ‘wanted privacy,’ here’s more evidence Ashely [sic] planned to baby trap Elon,” she wrote on the social media platform.

“She doesn’t care about ‘privacy,’” Moody continued. “She planned to seduce him by her own admission and now she’s leaking his texts.”

Share icon

Image credits: New York State Court

In May 2023, Ashley St Clair asked me for tips on being funny, because she wanted to seduce Elon Musk and have his “rocket babies.” pic.twitter.com/oX3V2Ltiyv — Isabella Moody (@IsabellaIsMoody) February 22, 2025

The screenshot shows the conversation between the two, which took place in May of 2023.

St. Clair said, “Elon followed me. I need his rocket babies,” before adding on, “He 1000% saw my moon landing tweet. Look ill take one for the team, seduce elon, and get in a rocket to see whats up.”

Jokingly, Moody wrote, “Oh yes you must. For the sake of society.”

Another picture shows the author saying, “I need a caption to seduce elon musk,” before offering, “‘Thinking about the dangers of AI.’”

Screenshots of text exchanges from two years ago were leaked

Share icon

Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

Share icon

Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

Moody’s original post has racked up nearly twenty-thousand likes, capturing the attention of Musk himself. But the billionaire only offered a single “Whoa!” and that was that.

He additionally replied “Yikes!” to conservative influencer Laura Loomer, who had also called out St. Clair for baby-trapping.

A few netizens shared their thoughts on the ongoing situation, as well as Musk’s seemingly nonchalant attitude towards all of this.

“Has @elonmusk even actually validated any of this information?” one person asked. “All I’ve seen so far is ‘Yikes.’ Not exactly an admission or validation.”

“Yikes!” repeated another. “If this child is yours… you should take custody as you love children and she has not protected her child to come out like this. This is selfish for a true mother to do. She knew your situation.”

All Musk offered was “Yikes!” and “Whoa!”

Share icon

Image credits: Chesnot / Getty

A supporter wrote, “Omg Elon. You need to protect yourself from these gold diggers. It’s better to be alone a while longer than to be with someone who makes your life harder, rather than easier. Your moment will come. Don’t rush into something on impulse. I’m rooting for you.”

According to the New York Post, this interaction comes just a day after St. Clair filed two lawsuits against the billionaire in Manhattan Supreme Court, as she tried to legally establish him as the child’s father, while simultaneously seeking custody of their five-month-old baby boy.

Share icon

Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

Whoa! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

As part of the case, several photos were included of text exchanges between St. Clair and Musk, referred to as just EM. These were presumably the ‘leaked messages’ Moody had been referencing in her X post.

In one of these exchanges, EM wrote, “I want to knock you up again” after the columnist sent a photo of herself.

Things first started on February 15, when St. Clair made a shocking statement on social media, announcing that she had birthed Musk’s thirteenth child.

Share icon

Image credits: stclairashley

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world,” she claimed. “Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it causes.”

This is still an ongoing situation with more to come.

Comments slammed both Musk and St. Clair

