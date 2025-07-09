ADVERTISEMENT

It’s being called a wardrobe malfunction, but what happened to Chris Robinson at a track meet is far more surprising than Janet Jackson’s nip slip that coined the phrase some 20 years ago. 

The hurdler was running the 400 hurdles event at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic when his private parts accidentally, and very publicly, slipped out.

Now he’s getting sponsorship deals by underwear companies eager to work with him.

    Chris Robinson’s manhood was exposed while he was running at a track meet

    Viral sprinter Chris Robinson smiling on track after shorts mishap during race, now landing modeling offers.

    Image credits: STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images

    According to TMZ, American hurdler Chris Robinson has turned an unexpected on-track mishap into a surprising career opportunity.

    The 24-year-old experienced the now infamous malfunction while running at a track meet.

    With cameras rolling, he could be seen making multiple attempts to readjust himself and his shorts mid-run, though with limited success. 

    Viewers watching live couldn’t help but notice his repeated efforts to preserve his modesty.

    Ever the professional, Robinson continued running the race, despite his ‘issue’

    Viral sprinter Chris Robinson smiling outdoors after track event, wearing race bib and blue athletic tank top.

    Image credits: omiliasports

    Even with the distraction, Robinson didn’t just finish the race—he won it. 

    The sprinter managed to power through and crossed the finish line first, even approaching his personal best with a time of 48.05 seconds.

    The finish was just as dramatic as the race itself.

    Male sprinters racing on a track during a hurdle event with viral sprinter gaining attention and modeling offers.

    Image credits: CBC Sports

    Media say Robinson’s foot clipped the final hurdle, sending him into a forward tumble as he somersaulted over the finish line.

    It was a chaotic, unintentional flourish to cap off a race already marred in drama.

    Underwear brands are lining up to bring on Robinson as an ambassador

    Sprinter in white shorts competing in a race as his privates accidentally fall out during the event, creating a viral moment.

    Image credits: lucaRonzi68

    Though undoubtedly a tough moment for any athlete, the incident may have had an unexpected silver lining. 

    According to TMZ, Shinesty, a brand known for its cheeky and bold men’s underwear designs, has reached out to Robinson with a modeling offer.

    The company is reportedly interested in having the athlete showcase their “Magnum Pouch Ball Hammock” line—a style of underwear that boasts a larger than normal front pouch for “extra space and comfort.”

    Sprinter Robinson competing in a hurdles race on a professional track with spectators watching in the background.

    Image credits: lucaRonzi68

    But Shinesty isn’t the only brand vying for Robinson’s attention. Krakatoa, another men’s underwear brand, has also expressed interest. 

    CEO Alex Bortoluzzi told TMZ that his company offers a design focused on “separation and support,” adding that they, too, have a “special pouch in front to keep things separated and not slapping around.” 

    It seems the very issue that plagued Robinson on the track may be the selling point in his next potential role—as a brand ambassador for men’s comfort wear.

    “It was clear something was wrong”: A World Athletics commentator talked about Robinson’s malfunction

    Sprinters competing in a 400m hurdles race on an outdoor track during a viral viral sprinter event.

    Image credits: CBC Sports

    In the aftermath of the race, the incident sparked plenty of commentary— some humorous, and some sympathetic toward the athlete

    One person online mused on how they, too, could become a model: “I  think I know what to do to land that modeling job I always wanted.”

    Smiling viral sprinter lying on the track after race, gaining modeling offers following viral shorts incident.

    Image credits: CBC Sports

    Others sarcastically joked about double standards.

    “So when he does it he gets a modeling career but when I do it I get kicked out of target,” one person wrote.

    In their story on the topic, Unilad quotes a commentator as saying, “Congratulations to Chris Robinson for battling a problem that does emerge occasionally, various parts of their equipment failure can make it very awkward.”

    Viral sprinter smiling and holding a crystal trophy while wearing a black jacket indoors after race success.

    Image credits: emenews

    They also quote World Athletics commentator Tim Hutchings, who praised Robinson’s grace under fire. 

    “That was a superb run from the American, particularly given that he had to make repeated adjustments to what we’ll call his ‘equipment.’ He hit the ninth hurdle hard—it was clear something was wrong,” Unilad quoted Hutchings as saying.

    Broadcasters apologized to their audiences for the lack of censorship

    Young viral sprinter wearing green jacket posing outdoors after gaining modeling offers following race incident.

    Image credits: chris.robinson._

    Because the race was broadcast live, many networks had little opportunity to censor the unexpected exposure.

    The commentators, aware of the situation and its visibility to audiences, issued apologies for the brief scenes, noting that the incident was beyond their control.

    Sprinter in starting position on track during race, known for viral moment landing modeling offers.

    Image credits: STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images

    While most athletes hope their performances make headlines for their speed or skill, Robinson’s perseverance—and yes, his accidental reveal—have brought him a different kind of fame. 

    For Robinson, it’s a reminder that even the most awkward moments can open unexpected doors—especially when you cross the finish line first.

    Netizens congratulated Chris Robinson, US track star, after his manhood escaped during a race 

