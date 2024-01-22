Moana Bikini Faces Backlash After Featuring Male Model In New Women’s Swimwear Ad

ADVERTISEMENT

A male model who posed for a popular women’s swimsuit brand has sparked outrage online by those saying the photoshoot failed to properly “empower women.” Moana Bikini, an Australian bikini brand, shared a video on its official Instagram page on Saturday (January 20) of model Jake Young posing in a white one-piece swimsuit worth $130.

The brand, which is owned by body-positive influencer Karina Irby, captioned the video: “Obsessed with this look,” adding that “Moana babe” Jake was modeling a size small.

Despite looking fabulous, some people have taken offense to Jake posing in the swimsuit, with some accusing the brand of “allowing men to encroach on women’s spaces.”

Male model Jake Young posed for Moana Bikini, a women’s swimsuit brand, sparking outrage online

Share icon

Image credits: moana_bikini

A person commented: “Is that a man? I thought you were about empowering women? Men seem to be trying to take over everything women hold sacred.

“Our safe spaces, our identity, and now our fashion.”

Another Instagram user wrote: “Sorry, but Moana, this is not how you empower women.

Share icon

Image credits: moana_bikini

“This is once again giving men the power over us and saying they do it better.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Horrible marketing. Why is it [that] everyone is trying so hard to be ‘woke’? The model is gorgeous, but this is not it.”

Despite some angry shoppers announcing that they had gone as far as to “unfollow” the brand’s Instagram page, as well as saying that they would no longer be purchasing Moana products, the business has gone on to double down on its decision to share the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Instagram account, which is followed by 573,000 people, even replied to an upset commentator, stating: “If Jake in our bikini upsets you that much, we feel as though this may be a you problem.”

Some people have taken offense to Jake posing in the swimsuit, with some accusing the brand of “allowing men to encroach on women’s spaces”

Share icon

Image credits: moana_bikini

Meanwhile, Jake has defended himself, stating that his video was “empowering to a minority.” He further argued in a comment: “There are many different types of women.

“Women with different anatomy to what you consider ‘normal.’

“I am not a woman, nor have I ever claimed to be.

“This post is simply empowering a minority & I’m forever grateful for that.

“Your hate is a reflection of your own insecurities, not mine.”

One commenter said: “Obsessed! Thank you for always being inclusive in your sizing and models!”

“Number one reason I will always support your brand.”

Another shopper wrote: “The perfect amount of masculine beauty and feminine beauty combined!”

A separate individual added: “Bathing suits are for anyone who wants to wear them. Why does someone in a bathing suit bother you so much?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOANA BIKINI (@moana_bikini)

A spokesperson for Moana Bikini told the DailyMail: “We find it quite absurd that people would cherry-pick this one individual post from our 12 years of business to make a wild statement about us not being empowering to women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moana Bikini [is] – and [has] always been – one of the most inclusive and empowering brands in existence.

“This is not only in terms of our size and style range for women but – most importantly – in our love and acceptance of all races, ethnicities, body shapes and sizes, genders and sexual orientations. This hasn’t changed and never will change.”

The brand is owned by body-positive influencer Karina Irby

Share icon

Image credits: karinairby

“Many commenters are using the excuse that they believe it is ‘insulting to women,’ when in reality, it’s quite clear they are homophobic and have an issue with someone expressing their sexuality proudly and confidently.

“We’re happy to receive and hear people’s feedback – both negative and positive. But we’re not here to please everyone. That’s an impossible task.

“If people aren’t happy with this individual post of a proud, gay man wearing a piece of clothing he feels confident in, they can just keep scrolling or unfollow, can’t they?

“Imagine living a life where you choose to be offended by something and stick around, comment, and engage, only to make yourself more and more angry.

“This sounds like a them problem, not an us problem, to be honest.”



A spokesperson for the brand said that customers’ negative reactions to the ad are a “them problem, not an us problem”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: moana_bikini

Appearing to completely disregard the backlash, Moana has since posted a new picture with Jake on Sunday (January 21), where he posed in the brand’s “Slop runch btm.”

A person quipped in the comments: “Women aren’t the only ones who wear bikinis y’all. No need to have a fit.”

The gender binary conforming fuelled outrage comes a year after Aussie swimwear brand Seafolly received similar responses when it collaborated with non-binary influencer Deni Todorovič.

Deni, who uses they/them pronouns, stirred controversy after they appeared in a photo posing in lime green bikini bottoms and a matching cover near Bondi Beach.

“This post is simply empowering a minority & I’m forever grateful for that,” Jake said

Share icon

Image credits: moana_bikini

They had captioned the picture on Instagram: “This marks the first time iconic Aussie swim giants @seafollyaustralia have worked with a trans ambassador/brand partner.”

The model later edited their caption to read: “Today, we made history. This marks the first time iconic Aussie swim giants @seafollyaustralia have worked with a Trans person.”

Deni’s seemingly innocent post provoked calls to boycott the brand from bigoted individuals, including writer Alexandra Marshall, notable for her transphobic views, who wrote that the swimwear brand was “mocking women.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Bye @seafolly. Never again. Been buying swimsuits from you for many years. Never again.”

Seafolly later denied that Deni was an ambassador for the brand but did confirm that they were a “special guest” to the brand’s World Pride event in Sydney, the DailyMail reported.

“The bathing suits are for anyone who wants to wear them,” one social media user commented

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon