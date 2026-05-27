Meghan Markle’s Changing Appearance Raises Eyebrows After Striking 8-Year Photo Comparison Goes Viral

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Meghan Markle had once again found herself at the center of online discussion after a side-by-side photo comparison sparked fresh debate about her appearance.

A viral post, which has over 325k views, compared a photo of the Duchess of Sussex taken roughly eight years apart, with users pointing to changes in her face, hairline, and overall look.

Highlights A viral side-by-side photo comparison of Meghan Markle taken eight years apart has ignited intense online debate regarding her changing appearance.

Critics and internet users speculated about possible cosmetic procedures, pointing to her slimmer face, higher forehead, and more defined jawline.

Supporters and plastic surgery experts quickly defended the Duchess, arguing that natural aging, stress, and postpartum changes easily account for the differences.

While some netizens immediately speculated about cosmetic procedures, others defended the Suits actor, arguing that aging, stress, pregnancy, and weight changes could easily explain the difference.

“Nobody looks the same after eight years,” one person wrote.

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Meghan Markle’s viral photo comparison focused on her slimmer face and more defined jawline

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Several commenters pointed to weight loss as one possible explanation. Markle appeared noticeably slimmer during recent public appearances alongside Prince Harry, prompting online speculation about GLP-1 and other weight-loss medications.

“Looks like GLP dr*gs. She looks to be ill,” one commenter claimed.

Others quickly pushed back against that theory, reminding people that Markle had gone through two pregnancies in recent years. Markle and Harry share two children, Archie, born 2019, and Lilibet, born 2021.

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“She gave birth twice, remember?” one supporter wrote.

Some users also mentioned stress as a possible factor. Markle and Harry have spent years facing public scrutiny, media attention, and family tensions since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The original viral post itself referenced Markle’s “tight, tense expression” and questioned whether emotional factors may have contributed to her changing appearance.

Other netizens speculated that cosmetic surgery was the true reason behind her changes

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Speculation about cosmetic surgery soon became another major topic in the debate.

Some users believed Markle’s nose, forehead, jawline, and eye area looked different compared to older photos for reasons that had nothing to do with aging.

“Major plastic surgery,” one commenter claimed. “That’s one reason her forehead is so much higher. She’s had a forehead lift. Her eyebrows are higher. Her nose looks different. Her chin looks different.”

Others mentioned possible buccal fat removal or subtle cosmetic enhancements.

The contrast in this side-by-side of Meghan Markle – taken about 8 years apart – is quite shocking. 😳

Meghan’s receding hairline is now obvious, and her tight, tense expression in the later image is a profound change.

Is it the result of stress from constantly trying to keep… pic.twitter.com/4V3bWTyhzV — Hilltop Jennifer (@hilltopjennifer) May 26, 2026

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“Buccal fat removal, receding hairline, and probably nose tip slimming,” another person wrote. “Also, perhaps eyelift?”

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Rumors surrounding Markle’s nose have circulated online for years, especially after older photos from her acting career resurfaced.

However, several plastic surgeons have publicly disagreed over whether she actually underwent surgery.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Adam Hamawy previously told Closer in 2018that Markle “appears to still have the same nose she was born with,” explaining, “any differences that I’ve seen are easily accounted for by her facial expression, makeup, or lighting.”

Other experts believed there may have been smaller cosmetic adjustments.

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Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian suggested Markle’s eyes appeared “more lifted, defined, and open” compared to earlier years, via RadarOnline.

“The tighter skin, higher crease, and reduction in lateral hooding all align with the type of transformation we typically see after an upper blepharoplasty or surgical brow/eyelid rejuvenation.”

Still, Markle herself has never publicly confirmed undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Besides cosmetic procedures, netizens focused on Markle’s hairline and her changing hairstyles

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A large number of comments focused on Markle’s hair, especially after users claimed her hairline appeared different in recent photos.

“Some women lose some hair at the hairline following pregnancy. Aging & stress. Just wait, it gets worse,” one person commented.

Markle’s hairstyles have changed noticeably over the years. During her early acting career, she often wore fuller curls and voluminous blowouts before later embracing sleeker straight styles and softer waves during her royal years.

As mentioned by hair extension company EasiHair Pro, postpartum hair shedding is common after childbirth because hormone levels change significantly. In many cases, the condition improves over time.

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“During pregnancy, however, a dramatic boost in estrogen causes hair to remain in the Anagen or growth stage,” the website states.

Markle has also repeatedly faced speculation about hair extensions. Critics have zoomed in on photos from public appearances and accused her of wearing wigs or adding hairpieces, though many hairstylists have defended her against those claims.

Hair extension specialist Cristina Rocha previously told Vogue that extensions are extremely common in Hollywood and among celebrities.

“To be honest, there isn’t an actress I’ve ever worked with… who didn’t have extensions,” Rocha explained.

Stylist’s beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem also added, “She just wants to have thicker hair, and she isn’t alone – ‘thicker hair’ is one of the most common hair queries among women in the UK.”

Some people became more interested in Markle’s beauty routine than the rumors themselves

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While some comments focused on speculation about surgery, others were simply curious about Markle’s skincare and makeup routine.

“She looks fantastic,” one supporter wrote. “I would love to know her skincare regimen.”

Her longtime makeup artist, Spencer Barnes, previously told Life & Style in 2020 that Markle always preferred glowing, healthy-looking skin over dramatic makeup.

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“She wanted her skin to look like skin but enhanced galore — glowing, radiant, and healthy,” he said.

Even Markle herself gushed about her love for Kate Somerville Quench. During an interview with BeautyBanter, “I’ve been going to Kate’s clinic in LA for facials for years…and use the products to maintain that glow that her facials give.”

As the discussion continued spreading online, some comments moved beyond beauty speculation and focused on Markle’s mental health

I immediately noticed in that interview she’d had her eyes done. An upper blepharoplasty. A cosmetic procedure that doesn’t always enhance one’s looks. As in MM’s case, she looks hardened now. All the facial softness of youth has been erased pic.twitter.com/bWlueRbqPJ — GeorgiaGirl (@BornPeachy) May 26, 2026

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“It’s a result of that but also mental illness,” one commenter claimed.

Markle and Harry have both spoken publicly about their mental health struggles over the years and the pressure they experienced while living as senior members of the royal family.

During her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed she experienced severe depression and harmful thoughts while pregnant with Archie.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she said during the interview.

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Harry has also openly discussed anxiety and trauma connected to the passing of his mother, Princess Diana. Both later said therapy became an important part of their healing process after leaving royal duties behind.

Despite the intense speculation surrounding Markle’s appearance, many people continued pushing back against the criticism itself.

“The constant picking her apart is worse,” one person wrote.

“Her hairline is receding because she pulls it back tightly too often,” wrote one user

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