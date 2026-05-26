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Physical wounds are visible, so they can be treated appropriately. However, when it comes to mental illnesses, sometimes, experts can’t pin down the exact diagnosis. To be honest, normal people like us are not even aware of so many of these psychological disorders.

Just look at this woman who suddenly grew hostile towards her whole family until she packed her bags and abandoned her husband and three kids. The guy was utterly devastated as he couldn’t fathom what was wrong with his wife, but her mental health diagnosis left him horrified! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Some mental illnesses are so uncommon that even experts find it difficult to diagnose them immediately

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The poster suddenly noticed that his wife had started acting hostile towards him and their 3 kids, and also claimed that her mom wasn’t real

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Image credits: senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When he tried talking to her, she threw a fit and left, but acted normal after she returned; however, he was shocked to find that she had fled with her bags the next morning

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In panic, the poster called the cops as Redditors had advised, and they found her 5 hours later, in an extremely hostile and aggressive mood

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She was admitted to a mental health institution, and the poster found out she had Capgras syndrome, which made her believe that her family had been replaced by clones

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The silver lining for the family was that at least the poster’s wife trusted the medical staff, since she was a nurse, and quickly started her treatment

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Eventually, she met the poster and their kids, slowly recovered, and got back to normal, but the whole thing was a nightmare for everyone

In today’s shocking story, the original poster (OP) recalls what happened to his wife. He had noticed that she had started acting hostile towards him, their three children, and her parents. She showed no care towards them and often gazed at them as if they were strangers. One day, when she said that her mom was “not real,” the concerned poster confronted her.

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The woman got aggressive and almost ran out of the house, but she seemed pretty normal after she returned. However, when the poster woke up the next morning, he found that she had packed her bags and left. OP felt helpless as he couldn’t fathom what had gotten into her, so he sought advice online. Netizens told him to call the cops immediately, which he did, and they eventually found her.

She was violent with the police as well, and they sent her to a mental health institution. The psychiatrist first thought that it might be schizophrenia, but later told OP that it was actually Capgras syndrome. His wife was under the illusion that her whole family had been replaced by clones, and the horrified poster couldn’t even wrap his head around this heartbreaking news.

The only good thing was that she was a nurse, so she really trusted the medical staff and immediately started her treatment. She spoke to her relatives over the phone and met them a few days later. It was a very emotional moment for everyone, but the woman was recovering quickly. Soon, she returned to her normal life, but the incident still haunted the whole family.

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Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In case you didn’t know, experts have defined Capgras syndrome as a rare disorder in which a person holds the delusional belief that an identical-looking imposter has replaced someone significant in their life. They believe the doppelganger looks and acts exactly like the original person, and no amount of arguing or reasoning can convince them otherwise.

Moreover, studies emphasize that “it’s a little unclear what causes Capgras syndrome. The most common view seems to be that the disorder is associated with conditions that cause delusions, such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Other neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, and schizoaffective disorders have also been linked to it.”

The poor poster and the kids must have been terrified. After all, the disorder was unheard of by many, and humans tend to be scared of the unknown. Researchers highlight that Capgras can be extremely stressful for the person with the syndrome, but it’s also very disturbing for those around them. They elaborate that it can be a painful and confusing experience for the family.

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Netizens heaved a sigh of relief that the story ended on a happy note. Nonetheless, many suggested that despite her progress, OP’s wife should still get herself checked occasionally. I must say, I agree with them because that was a really horrifying experience to even read about. What are your thoughts about it? Feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Netizens were terrified after finding out that such a syndrome exists, and many hoped she would complete her treatment properly

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