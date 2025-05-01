Mom Plans Trip To Europe With 8YO Son, Ex Demands To Put An AirTag In Kid’s Shoe To “Track” Him

ADVERTISEMENT

In many cases, after couples are divorced, they don’t really want to be associated with their ex-spouse, but sometimes, it becomes difficult with co-parenting kids. Especially when such partners have an aggressively violent past, the whole thing can turn into a nightmare.

The original poster (OP) is still struggling with her aggressive ex-husband, who demands that she put an AirTag in their 8-year-old son’s shoe when she takes him on a trip. However, Reddit user Historical-Safe-7262 thinks that this is just his excuse to control her and refuses to budge!

More info: Reddit

Co-parenting can turn into a nightmare after divorce, especially when there’s a violent history between a couple

The poster is going on a trip to Europe with her 8-year-old son, but her ex-husband insists on putting an AirTag in the kid’s shoe

He says he wants to track the kid, but it doesn’t make sense, as he will be 10 hours of travel away with a 7-hour time difference

She refuses to listen to him as she feels like he is just using the kid as an excuse to spy on and control her

Today, we see quite a short story, but when you read between the lines, you realize the giant issue that OP is currently facing. She has a trip planned with her 8-year-old son (Jack) this year, but her ex-husband (Richard) is brewing up unnecessary trouble by demanding putting an AirTag in the kid’s shoe so he can track Jack on his phone.

This badgering has created a lot of tension between the ex-spouses, and our poor OP is doubting herself. She also added that Richard refuses to let her register the AirTag on her phone, and she thinks it’s quite ridiculous. Considering the fact that he will be 10 hours’ travel away with a 7-hour time difference, we can’t agree more with her.

Besides, she drops a shocking bomb that Richard has an aggressive history, and all their exchanges with Jack only happen in the police station due to the man’s behavior in the past! She also adds that he can’t stop her from going on the trip or force her to carry the AirTag, but she still suspects that he is trying to be controlling.

When she vented online, folks were quite alarmed by his violent past and nodded along that he is definitely trying to control her as well as spy on her. Some also enquired whether she is traveling to an unsafe place, but OP clarified that they are not, which further confirmed netizens’ doubts about Richard.

Multiple studies have shown that controlling behavior is associated with a higher likelihood of physical aggression. The fact that even the cops are involved in this case is a big warning sign about how deep Richard’s behavior actually runs.

Research also suggests, “Violence is viewed as an expression of social power and is used as a way for men to control and dominate their female partners.” It might be that Richard is feeling powerless about the fact that mother and son are traveling without him, and that’s why he’s enforcing this control.

It has been observed that people with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) often display controlling and violent behavior. Such people use manipulative tactics to make others doubt their own self-worth, and if you see, that’s just what happened with OP as she started doubting herself due to his constant badgering.

Many people warned her that he might try to hide an AirTag whenever their son visits him and that she should watch out for that. Others also expressed concern about their safety if he finds out their location while on the trip, and warned that he might try to bring about an accident or something tragic.

Honestly, we agree with everything that Redditors are saying because you can’t really put anything past a person who has a history of violence, can you? If you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you handle this situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

After hearing about the ex’s aggressive past, netizens said that the AirTag sounds like a big NO-NO, and asked her to be cautious

