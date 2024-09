ADVERTISEMENT

We often hear about insecure partners, because we are all human in the end, so experiencing negative emotions is part of the package. However, isn’t it always better to communicate and talk things through rather than let these insecurities consume you completely and end up doing something stupid?

Unfortunately, not everyone has this maturity, including the original poster’s (OP) boyfriend who hid an AirTag while he was on vacation to check whether she was “solid”. Her phone kept notifying her about it, and she completely freaked out when she realized it was in her car!

It’s important to curb insecurities and address them, or they can manifest and grow into something toxic

The poster met up with her boyfriend before he went on a vacation for 10 days and he was the only one who had been in her car

She kept getting notifications on her phone that an AirTag was following her, and she said that it was definitely her boyfriend who hid it in the car

She was shocked by this behavior and tried to search for it everywhere in the car but just couldn’t find it, so she confronted him

After feigning ignorance, he admitted he hid it in the backseat just to check whether she was “solid” and while this stunned her, she still loved him and didn’t know what to do

In today’s story, Reddit user Ameowzing-Alex got the shock of her life when she found out something completely horrid that her boyfriend of 6 months did. She met him before he was going on vacation for 10 days and ever since she had left his house, she was getting notifications that there was an AirTag moving with her.

She clarified that he was the only one in her car and had even gone to fill up the tank for her, so naturally, she was upset that he would do such a thing. OP searched for it a lot, but she couldn’t find it anywhere; however, she was sure that it was definitely in her car. Some of her friends said that she should get back at him by driving to crazy places, but OP felt hurt and didn’t really know what to do.

She felt violated, but on the other hand, the poster also loved this guy, so she confronted him over a call, and guess what? He pretended he had no clue about it, but after coaxing him for some time, he finally revealed that he had hidden the AirTag behind the back seat just to make sure she was “solid”.

She felt it was stupid of him to not think that she wouldn’t get notifications and she stressed again that she found his actions quite psychotic, but she still loved him, so she sought advice online. People were quite surprised by his high level of insecurity and they felt that it was a really toxic move from his side.

To get expert insights, Bored Panda interviewed Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor who mentioned that such insecurity is not a healthy sign for any relationship. She claimed that it’s actually an unhealthy attachment that can gradually heighten and develop control issues in a person.

“Sometimes, insecurity gets romanticized in books and movies, and people fail to realize that it’s not a good trait at all. It can turn lethal when it comes disguised in the form of love when the true intentions are of control and power. Some individuals may feel a need to exert control over their partner, believing that monitoring their activities can ensure compliance and maintain dominance in the relationship,” she mentioned.

She went on to explain that secretly tracking a partner can have profound negative impacts on trust and the overall dynamic of a relationship, often leading to long-term consequences. Prof. Lobo also stressed that discovering one has been secretly monitored can make the tracked partner paranoid about other aspects of the relationship, leading to further breakdowns in trust.

People were also concerned about how his actions would impact her while moving further in the relationship and they questioned how healthy it would be to stay with him. Even Prof. Lobo informed that the woman might feel anxious or fearful, constantly wondering how far the other person is willing to go to control or observe them.

“Over time, they may feel like they’re constantly under scrutiny, which can result in hypervigilance, where they are always on guard in their own relationship,” she added. People said that they understood that she loved him, but thinking about her own well-being would be a wise choice here.

Redditors honestly felt that it would not be a good choice to move on with the relationship as she would never know what he would do next, so they advised that she break up with him. If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Type away your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks claimed that his actions were highly alarming and advised her to break up with him