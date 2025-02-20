“My Ex Actually Split With The GF”: Woman Hits BF’s Ex After Quarrel, Gets Arrested And Then Left

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything good and bad in this life comes to an end sooner or later, and relationships are no exception. Even though we swear at the altar to be together until death do us part, sometimes the place of death is taken by a judge in a divorce case. However, even so, it’s quite important to remain on good terms with your ex whenever possible.

The author of our story today, the user u/No-Consequence4154, also stayed friends with her ex-husband and his family, but this idyll, unfortunately, didn’t please the man’s new girlfriend. And how it all ended – we’ll find out by reading the tale further!

So, the Original Poster (OP) was married for several years, but their marriage eventually fell apart. As the author herself explains, she always adhered to the concept of open relationships, and her spouse still hoped that she’d sooner or later move to 100% monogamy. This didn’t happen – and the couple divorced. However, they remained on good terms, and the ex-MIL and SIL even maintain what could almost be called friendship with our heroine.

But time passed, the ex started dating a new girlfriend, way younger than him – and for some reason she became extremely livid over the fact that his relatives are still on good terms with his ex-wife. As our heroine notes, she was actually the guy’s second ex, and this also upset his new GF. She tried in every way to persuade his family to cut all ties with the OP, badmouthing her, but to no avail.

The denouement came recently, when the author ran into the ex and his girlfriend at a party in the local pub – and she loudly demanded she leave. Our heroine responded to this only with laughter and turned away – and then the woman pounced on her, hit her from behind and smashed her head into the bar top. The OP lost consciousness, and when she came to, the police had already taken her offender away.

At first, our heroine was thinking about not filing a lawsuit, but she decided to ask the netizens for advice. By the way, in the update, the author added that literally the next day, her ex decided to break up with such an aggressive girlfriend. So now no moral or ethical principles can stop the original poster from wanting to sue this woman for a vile attack from behind…

“I’m not entirely sure that this is a question for a psychologist, because a direct physical attack is more of a legal issue, but everything that preceded this situation suggests that this woman behaved completely inappropriately literally from the first day when she found out that her BF had an ex, and more than one,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this case.

“Apparently, this behavior stems from insecurity both in herself and in her relationship with her new boyfriend. But instead of talking to either him or a psychoanalyst, trying to resolve this problem in a positive way, she chose to blame everything on a third party. And this is completely inappropriate.”

“No wonder that this meant the end of their relationship – and now she also has a long legal battle ahead with the fair accusation from this woman. In the end, such situations cannot be forgiven from anyone. So the author is doing everything right, I believe,” Irina concludes.

People in the comments also fully supported our heroine, and were happy for her decision to press charges against the violator. There were also some sarcastic responders who started to accuse the OP of cheating on her ex, but, in the end, their personal life is a completely different story. Ain’t that true, our dear readers?

