Bartender Accidentally Exposes Regular Customer’s Extramarital Affair To His Wife Because Of Her Bad Eyesight

Do you know what the series How I Met Your Mother, the great and cult novel The Lord of the Rings, various melodramas and, for example, some second-rate B-movies in general have in common? A significant part of the events here, as well as the plot of many storylines, takes place behind the bar.

In fact, bartenders are unique people who, over the years of their work, have to witness many incredible stories, the plots of which would be worth selling in Hollywood for millions of dollars. But these guys simply love their job – that’s why Hollywood screenwriters are constantly remaking old blockbusters, and bartenders… bartenders just tell tales.

Here’s one such story, by the way, recently told by a woman named Cayley in two completely viral videos on her TikTok that have amassed over 3.5M views and around 300K likes. There is everything here: a plot, an intriguing continuation and an unexpected denouement. A great set for a good screenplay, but while Hollywood waits, let’s just get to know this story.

So, the author of the video works as a bartender in a restaurant, and several months ago, a couple, a man and a woman, began to come over almost every day. Almost at the same time, at about 4:45pm, a man came, sat for ten or fifteen minutes, and then a woman joined him.

The restaurant was practically empty by this time, so Cayley had enough free time to watch the couple. A few days later, the woman was already almost sure that they were having an affair. In the Original Poster’s own words, years as a bartender makes for a keen eye for this sort of thing. Certain features in behavior, gestures, body language – this can not be mistaken.

The man usually ordered a margarita with Don Julio, and in the process of getting to know the customers, Kaylie learned that they called themselves ‘friends’, while both had wedding rings on their hands. Thus, through simple reflection, Caylee came to the conclusion that the man was obviously cheating on his wife with this woman.

Not that Kaylie is a strict moralizer, but she has always considered adultery something completely dishonest. However, personal beliefs are one thing, and professional ethics are just another. “My job is to pour drinks and serve them,” says Cayley. The man and woman continued to go to the restaurant for several months, but one day the situation changed.

During their conversation, it became clear to the bartender that the couple were quarreling, after which the man abruptly stood up and left. After a while, Cayley decided to approach the woman. She asked if she wanted more wine, and the client agreed. A chat ensued, and the woman told the OP that she was divorcing her husband, and her longtime friend, that very man, was helping her with the finances.

Also, according to the woman, she had known him for a very long time, since their childhood, and she had also loved him for a long time. The man had been hesitating over whether he should leave his wife, so there was ordinary adultery. What’s more, Cayley was surprised to learn that she herself was the reason for the couple’s quarrel!

The woman said that during the conversation, her friend complimented the appearance of the bartender, and she suddenly got jealous and threw a hissy fit, as a result of which he left. According to the Original Poster’s own words, it took her a long time to convince her interlocutor that she also looks extremely great, and that the man, obviously, had absolutely nothing reprehensible in mind when talking about her appearance.

After that, for a while, the two customers stopped coming to the restaurant, while Cayley faced another problem. She became uncomfortable wearing lenses, so she switched to glasses, but they also caused some problems. Therefore, that very evening, the woman went to work without glasses, and in the semi-darkness it was difficult to distinguish clients’ faces.

At one fine moment, the OP saw the same man and woman walking together to the usual table. The woman’s hair color, figure, gait – everything convinced the bartender that the couple had returned.

Cayley, as an old acquaintance, nodded to her clients, but the man pretended that he did not know her and was seeing her for the first time in his entire life. Then the OP came up to those sitting and asked: “I’m glad to see you guys! Haven’t seen you for a long time! I believe as always, Margarita & Don Julio and the cab for you?” The woman looked at her with a mixture of the deepest surprise and suspicion, and the man muttered something embarrassingly about his wife wanting a vodka soda.

Cayley just went to fulfill the order in surprise, and the couple stayed at the table having an intense discussion, both of them looking very annoyed. When the bartender approached the bar, her colleague filled her in that the lady with whom the man came that day was a completely different woman, although she looked like the one who always came with him. And then Cayley suddenly realized that she had just, it seems, completely destroyed these people’s family life…

We’re pretty sure you’ve already made up your mind about this particular narrative, so please feel free to express it in the comments. And if you too have ever witnessed a similar story, we will be so grateful if you tell it below this post.