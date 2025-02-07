Lady Spends 8 Hours Making Lasagna, Furiously Leaves When DIL Adds Hot Sauce Without Tasting It

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how many people say that after marriage, you start living with only one person – your spouse, in reality, everything plays out quite differently. After all, behind almost everyone, there is a whole crowd of relatives, family traditions, and habits, and not every clash with all this is absolutely painless.

For example, the user u/orchidsandmangotrees, the author of the story that we’re going to tell you today, recently fell victim to her own love for hot sauce. And, quite possibly, her own life inexperience. However, let’s take everything as it comes.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post loves hot sauce and adds it to nearly every meal she eats – and it actually did her a disservice recently

The mother-in-law came over a few days ago and offered the spouses to cook them a lasagna

It took the lady around 8 hours to make everything – and when they sat at the table, the author quite recklessly dipped her piece of lasagna into hot sauce

The mother-in-law saw red and called it blatant disrespect on the part of the son’s wife

Now, the author is afraid of possible gossip from the MIL about how “disrespectful” she was

So, the Original Poster (OP) is 20 years old, and she, in her own words, loves her husband and hot sauce very much. Moreover, she loves the sauce to such an extent that she adds it to literally all dishes. Recently, their mother-in-law came to visit them, volunteering to treat her son and daughter-in-law with something tasty. For example, lasagna.

The decent lady spent almost eight hours at the stove, literally performing a sacred rite (no, a significant part of these eight hours was spent just shimmering meat sauce, but anyway) – and by evening, the lasagna was ready. The spouses sat down at the table – and our heroine had already thanked the MIL several times for putting so much effort into cooking.

And then, literally, on the first slice of lasagna, a problem occurred. The original poster, out of habit, put hot sauce on her plate, then dipped a potato in it, dipped a piece of lasagna – and sent it into her mouth… This was a damn mistake – the cook’s face reflected a whole range of emotions, from distrust of her own eyes to the deepest indignation at the sacrilege committed in front of her.

The MIL angrily put down her plate and declared that dipping lasagna into hot sauce was a blatant display of disrespect on the part of the author and that “none of her son’s women would stoop to such a thing.” According to the mother-in-law, our heroine simply ruined all 8 hours spent at the stove with just one move.

The author’s husband stood up for her, and the conflict gradually died down – but the OP admits that now the mother-in-law has probably spread a rumor among relatives that she is such a disrespectful person, and now the author is worried about the attitude towards her. So, the woman decided to enlist the support of netizens in this situation.

“This situation looks more like a kind of test from the mother-in-law here,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “Just to see how the son’s wife would react to long hours spent cooking and whether she would show due respect to the MIL.”

“And, accordingly, whether she would pay tribute to the cook by not interrupting the taste of the lasagna with hot sauce. In that case – yes, this woman failed the test. On the other hand, she was at home, and in any case, her mother-in-law was probably aware of her eating habits – so it was also not very correct of her to react in this way.”

“Moreover, spreading gossip about what and how the daughter-in-law likes to eat is also not very nice. In any case, I do hope that this situation will not become a source of problems for the young couple and that later, many years later, they will remember it only with laughter – and nothing more,” Maria summarizes.

Opinions of commenters under the original post were very divided. Some people really think that the MIL gave the author a kind of psychological test, while others believe that it was disrespectful to the cook to dip the first piece of lasagna into the sauce without trying its real taste. And whose side do you, our dear readers, lean toward more?

Commenters were very divided over this story: some people thought it was a wily test from the MIL, and other folks believed it was rude on the author’s part

