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While it can be challenging for kids to accept a “new” parent, nobody talks about how difficult it is for someone to be a stepparent. After all, it’s a super complex role where a person has to maintain a balance or risk being labeled evil.

This guy stepped into the role of a stepdad one and a half years after his wife lost her husband. Things seemed fine before marriage, but afterward, he realized that she and her kids were still grieving. Well, he started eyeing the exit, but it sparked drama throughout the whole family!

More info: Reddit

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Taking on the role of a stepparent is no joke, as it comes with so many complications

Image credits: hryshchyshen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster started dating a widow 1.5 years after she lost her husband, her pre-teen kids were pretty welcoming towards him

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Image credits: garetsvisual / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, after marriage, things totally flipped as the children kept trying to sideline the poster by constantly bringing up their late father

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Moreover, the poster also noticed that his wife had grown distant from him and kept prioritizing her late husband’s family constantly

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Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In fact, she couldn’t stop talking about her late husband, and even refused to have kids with the poster, as she had promised before marriage

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The frustrated poster could no longer take the neglect he was facing from her and the children, so he decided to get divorced, which shocked her

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Image credits: Short_Astronomer8582

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He faced backlash from her parents for “giving up,” but he realized that his wife and stepkids were still grief-stricken, and he couldn’t do anything

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) talks about his failed marriage. His wife had been a widow for 1.5 years when they started dating, and 2 years later, they tied the knot. However, 3 years down the line, OP realized that their marriage was not normal at all. Her two kids were pretty welcoming to him when the couple dated, but things got weird after they got married.

The stepkids withdrew from him, refused to accept his help with things, and barely shared anything with him. Moreover, they kept talking about their late dad and brought out his things from their rooms. They also started putting up his photos in very visible places, so OP’s pictures got hidden. The guy was deeply hurt after being sidelined by them.

However, what really broke his heart was his wife, who became distant. Also, she always prioritized her late husband’s in-laws over the poster’s family. Not only did she put in zero effort for his relatives, but she also reversed her decision about having kids. Apparently, she didn’t want them anymore, which was the opposite of what she had said before their marriage.

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It weirded him out that she behaved this way with him, but acted normal with everyone else. The guy also noticed how she kept bringing up her late husband more and more. It got too much for OP to bear, so he decided to get a divorce. However, her family lashed out against him for giving up, but there was nothing that he could do when his wife and stepkids were still grieving.

Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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We all know that everyone handles grief in their own way. Research emphasizes that “there is no timeline for how long grief lasts, or how you should feel after a particular time. After 12 months, it may still feel as if everything happened yesterday, or it may feel like it all happened a lifetime ago.” OP realized that his wife and stepkids were still grieving, so they couldn’t accept him.

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Experts highlight that when a stepparent feels like an outsider, it can instantly affect the whole family dynamic. They elaborate that it also creates a feeling of isolation within the marriage and hampers the connection between a couple. Despite feeling this way from the time of his wedding, our guy really tried his best, staying in the relationship for almost 6 years.

He must have felt so hurt when his wife started acting distant from him. Studies stress that being with an emotionally unavailable partner can be damaging. Moreover, it leads not only to feelings of loneliness and isolation but can even erode your self-esteem. Well, it seems like the poster choosing divorce and prioritizing his mental health was a good thing after all that trauma.

However, some netizens felt that they couldn’t really blame his wife or kids in this situation. After all, it looked like even they themselves were unaware that they were still grieving. Also, people found it hypocritical of his in-laws to lash out against him when their own daughter was not fighting for the family. Do you agree with their verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens backed the poster for taking a stand for himself, but many of them felt that the wife and kids were also not at fault here

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