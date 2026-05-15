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I think that on some level, it’s absolutely true when people say that love makes us blind. After all, we have the rose-tinted glasses on and quickly brush off the red flags. However, in the long run, it’s not really healthy to sustain any relationship.

Just look at this woman who brushed off her controlling husband’s behavior of having the living room camera on at all times. Well, she soon grew uncomfortable with it, but he totally lost it when she switched it off. Scroll down to find out how her protests finally ended their marriage!

More info: Reddit

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When people are in love, they brush off their partners’ red flags, which can later come back to haunt them

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband set up a camera in their living room as he felt that it would help them monitor their children, but he kept it on all the time

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Image credits: pressmaster / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He completely ignored the poster’s protests that she found it uncomfortable, so she switched it off when she was home alone one day

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Image credits: pch.vector / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, he switched it back on but argued with her about how he was the head of the household and felt disrespected when she went against him

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Image credits: GamerCzech

Things got so bad between them that the couple ended up getting a divorce, but the poster was glad, as she could switch off the camera for good

Today’s story is quite toxic as the original poster (OP) shares how her controlling husband of over ten years made life miserable for her. When they got a security system for their new house, it came with an indoor camera. The guy said they would put it in the living room so they could monitor their kids, who were 3 and 6 years old at the time.

The weird part was that he insisted they keep it on constantly, despite OP protesting that she found it uncomfortable. However, as it came in handy for checking on their kids, she let it slide. Fast forward a few years, and the children had grown up, so they didn’t need to be monitored as much. Well, the guy still wouldn’t budge and kept it on even when all of them were home.

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Our plot thickened when the poster was home alone and didn’t want to be under surveillance while she was chilling. She switched off the camera, but her husband switched it on from his office. Things got heated between the two, as she was finally pushing back about it. However, their arguments were always futile as he expected her to listen to him as the “head of the household.”

Apparently, he felt disrespected when she went against his wishes, so he blocked her from the account. She could no longer control the camera, and things just got worse between the couple. OP soon updated that they were getting a divorce, and she was happy. The dude was, anyway, a serial cheater, but she could finally have some peace by shutting off the camera for good.

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Image credits: ROKA Creative / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Netizens claimed he refused to shut the camera off as he suspected her of infidelity, which is ironic as he was the chronic cheater. Experts stress that infidelity and gaslighting are often related, as cheaters tend to flip the script on their partners. Moreover, they want the betrayed partner to question their perception of reality and to accept blame for any problems.

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Also, research emphasizes that gaslighting and controlling are forms of emotional mistreatment that are often precursors to physical cruelty. Professionals highlight that having a controlling partner decreases self-confidence and triggers toxic patterns. It also damages emotional intimacy and increases cycles of seeking approval and punishment in a relationship.

Let’s not forget the fact that he called himself the “head of the household” despite her earning more than him. It clearly showed that he didn’t see her as an equal, which was a massive red flag. Studies stress that such a power imbalance in a relationship can lead to a person feeling emotional disconnect, loss of identity, chronic self-doubt, isolation, exhaustion, and burnout.

Well, I would definitely say good riddance. Even the poster seemed happier that she was able to divorce him. From constantly being under his surveillance to finally switching off that camera must have been a win for her. How would you have handled the situation if you were in her shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments!

Netizens instantly flagged him as a controlling jerk, and they were glad that she had finally ditched the toxic dude

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