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There are a few female archetypes that have been floating around for generations. The dumb blonde, the gold digger, the wicked stepmother, the classic crazy cat lady… Each one is bad enough on its own, but when life decides to combine two of them into one singular force of nature, you’d better come prepared.

One man stayed silent for years while his cat-lady-mother-in-law grew more unhinged, always cooking up a scheme to get him out of the picture. Gaslighting like a pro. Teaching Amber Heard how to play the victim. But one day, the tides turned in his favor and left her drowning in dookie.

More info: Reddit

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Some mothers-in-law are difficult, and some are a certified force of nature, and you’d better be prepared to take the gloves off if yours is the latter

Image credits: molesjuny / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One man had kept his mouth shut for years through the name-calling, the chaos, and the cats, right up until his mother-in-law stomped out in a nightgown and got directly in his face

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Image credits: namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She had thrown cat soiled clothes around the room, screamed at her daughter for daring to bag them up, and called the police before he had even finished his first sentence

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Image credits: teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The officer arrived expecting to find a vulnerable elderly woman being antagonized, but he quickly realized she was an unhinged mother who wouldn’t let her 23-year-old be free

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The officer turned out to be the narrator’s old high school friend, and things went downhill for the mother-in-law when he put her in her place

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The twist was that the mother eventually got help, got medicated, and became someone they loved spending time with

For years, this boyfriend had kept his mouth shut about his girlfriend Ellie’s mother. He had watched her call Ellie names that cannot be repeated at a dinner table, witnessed the chaos of a house full of feral cats, and said absolutely nothing. He loved Ellie, and he was not going to make her life harder by picking fights with her mother.

Then one day, he dropped Ellie off at home after she had stayed with him for two days, but he quickly got a phone call from her, crying, before he even reached work. Her mother had blown up at her for being gone, and when Ellie went to bag up her clothes that the cats had urinated and defecated on while she was away, her mother assumed she was packing to leave again.

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She stormed in, ripped the bag open, and flung the cat-soiled clothes around the room. He flung the car around and returned to find Ellie crying in the driveway. He hugged her, told her she could stay with him as long as she wanted, and she went back inside to get her things.

The front door opened, and it was not Ellie. His monster-in-law came stomping out in a frizzled nightgown, got directly in his face, and accused him of thinking she was trash. He had kept quiet for years, but on this day he asked: “Why do you treat her like this?” That was all it took to escalate the situation, and within minutes she was back inside, calling the police.

The officer who arrived quickly realized he was not dealing with a vulnerable elderly woman being antagonized by a boyfriend. The officer also turned out to be the boyfriend’s old high school friend, which the mother clocked immediately with a visible scowl.

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When she demanded that the officer force Ellie to stay inside her home, he explained patiently that her adult daughter could go wherever she wanted and there was nothing she could do about it. The mother produced crocodile tears, to no avail. They have been living together ever since. The mother eventually got help, got medicated, got a lovely boyfriend, and is now someone they actually enjoy spending time with.

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Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One eye-opening study found that there is some correlation between cat ownership and an increased risk of broadly defined schizophrenia related disorders. This is not an indictment of cat ownership generally; millions of perfectly stable people share their homes with cats and are completely fine. It is, however, a detail that adds a certain texture to a house described as having cats in this state.

Pets are genuinely good for mental health, but the problem in this story was not the cats. It was the conditions they were living in, and that distinction matters. Failing to maintain basic hygiene standards for pets or in the home can be indicative of domestic squalor syndrome, cognitive decline, or a range of untreated mental health conditions. So this boyfriend was worried for good reason.

Bournewood Health Systems tells us that when someone with mental illness refuses to get help, the people around them cannot pour from an empty cup. Setting healthy boundaries and protecting your own well-being is key. Ellie had been managing her mother’s chaos for years before that day in the driveway, and the boyfriend had been quietly supporting her through all of it without confrontation.

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The happy ending here is the one that mental health advocates actually hope for. She got help, got medicated, and became someone truly worth knowing. Not every story like this one ends that way, which is exactly why this particular ending feels so good to read. Crazy cat lady for the win!

Commenters were delighted that, for once, they got a happy ending and didn’t have to be completely spamming a poster for their ill-advised life choices

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