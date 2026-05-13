Demi Moore’s Arms Become Hot Topic At Cannes As Concern For Weight Loss In Hollywood Reaches New Heights

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Demi Moore looked every bit like a true Cannes icon.

But after photos from the Cannes Film Festival hit the internet, the conversation took a turn.

Fans zeroed in on her noticeably slim arms and expressed concern, asking, “Is she sick???”

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Demi Moore looked every bit like a true Cannes icon, but fans zeroed in on her noticeably slim arms

Image credits: demimoore

Demi Moore returned to the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival this year ​as one of nine members of the jury, who will hand out the top prize, the Palme d’Or, on May 23.

Highlights Demi Moore returned to the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival this year ​as one of nine members of the jury.

She wore a strapless, sequin Jacquemus gown for the opening ceremony on May 12.

Fans zeroed in on her weight, particularly her arms, after photos went viral.

“The arms always tell the truth. Can’t put Botox in them!” one netizen commented online.

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During the opening ceremony in France on May 12, the Golden Globe winner wore a strapless, sequin Jacquemus gown, complemented by a diamond Chopard necklace and floral-shaped earrings.

Image credits: bradgoreski

When Moore’s stylist Brad Goreski shared a video of the look, fellow actress Rita Wilson dropped a compliment, saying, “Maybe one of my most favorites dresses on you.”

Fans flooded the comments sections with hearts and called her a “beautiful lady.”

“Gorgeous lady and incredible gown,” said one fan.

But others expressed concern about her slim figure, particularly her arms.

“Yes, she’s gorgeous but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorize,” read one comment online

Image credits: Mustafa Yalcin/Getty Images

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“Beautiful dress, but she is too skinny,” one said, while another wrote, “At this point its painful to watch. I hope she’s not sick or stressed out.”

“Way to [sic] skinny,” said another. “It’s ok to be thin. But she looks like she’s sick.”

“I’ve always wanted my arms to never look like that,” one said. Another wrote, “The arms always tell the truth. Can’t put Botox in them!”

Some especially had an issue with a New York Post article that described her arms as “toned.”

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“’Toned arms’ is genuinely insane this kinda rhetoric is gonna k*ll people,” commented one. Another wrote, “They aren’t ‘toned’ they’re lacking any sort of fat and she’s wasting away and Jesus f***ing Christ this is not normal, this an undiagnosed eating d**order!”

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Stefanie Rex/Getty Images

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“Toned? This is dangerous. It’s just as bad as the other side of the ‘body positivity’ movement,” one said. “We should be encouraging health and wellness, not highlighting extreme bodies on both ends of the spectrum.”

Others speculated about whether she was using Oz*mpic, the medication used to manage type 2 diabetes, but gained widespread popularity for its weight-loss effects.

“All I see is Oz*mpic,” one said. Another branded her as the “OZ*MPIC LEGEND.”

“Get off the oz*mpic train and eat something,” wrote one commenter.

One social media user branded her the “OZ*MPIC LEGEND”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)

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Others asked critics to back off, saying, “Stop shaming her! With age a lot of women loose [sic] natural weight and water. She looks beautiful!”

“She’s not a child. Commenting on a person’s looks is just so wrong,” another wrote.

Moore isn’t the only star whose body has recently become a talking point.

Across Hollywood, more and more celebrities are finding themselves under intense scrutiny for their weight.

Image credits: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Osbourne are among several stars who have been repeatedly pulled into similar conversations by netizens.

Wilde’s appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival last month and at the 2026 Met Gala this month prompted fans to compare her to a “cadaver” for her apparently “gaunt” look.

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She and her brother Charles Cockburn addressed the cruel comments in a social media post on May 3.

Olivia Wilde, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Osbourne are among several stars who have constantly been pulled into similar conversations by netizens

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

“Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you’re a resurrected corpse?” her brother asked in an Instagram Story shared by the 42-year-old actress.

The Don’t Worry Darling star said, “Listen, that is a fisheye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best ever look? No, it’s a startling image.”

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She laughed it off, saying she didn’t know why she was so close to the camera.

“Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of sh**,” she added.

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kelly Osbourne has been dealing with a wave of harsh commentary about her dramatic weight loss, especially in the months following the passing of her father Ozzy Osbourne last year.

The backlash grew so intense that she publicly hit back at what she described as “disgusting, horrible, mean” and “rude” comments.

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“I’m just here to say, ‘What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?’ The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that,” she said on social media in December.

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To the people saying she looked “ill,” she asserted, “Well, I am ill right now.”

She said her life had completely “flipped upside down,” and she couldn’t understand how people expected her to bounce back and “look like everything is just fine in [her] life when it’s not.”

Kelly Osbourne has publicly hit back at what she described as “disgusting, horrible, mean” and “rude” comments

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images / JMEnternational/Getty Images

Ariana Grande, too, has repeatedly found herself at the center of body scrutiny. And she has directly addressed it in the past.

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it,” she told French content creator Crazy Sally in December 2024.

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The Wicked star said it’s hard to protect oneself from that “noise” and it’s “dangerous for all parties involved.”

“I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like. It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17,” she said. “I just don’t invite it in anymore.”

“I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on. I have so much love,” she added. “It’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore.”

Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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Non-stop speculation about a celebrity’s appearance or assuming they use medication like Oz*mpic, especially when there is no evidence to support these claims, can contribute to body dysmorphia.

“Constant body surveillance can trigger or worsen body dysmorphia, anxiety, and depression. This applies to all women, not just celebrities,” Dr. Patrick Wanis, a behavioral and relationship expert, previously told Bored Panda.

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“False speculation affects mental health and can harm reputations—leading to stress, withdrawal from public life, or even self-destructive behaviors,” he added.

When society makes assumptions without medical facts, it can also create harmful representations about what EDs actually are. It is key to note that not all kinds of weight loss indicate the presence of an ED. Diet, nutrition, exercise, stress, sleep, and other factors contribute to fluctuations in weight.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Hence, false assumptions about one’s appearance can impact the stigma around EDs. “It reinforces stereotypes that being thin automatically means someone is ‘sick,’ which stigmatizes people with actual EDs,” Dr. Wanis explained.

What is also dangerous is how these discussions impact fans. When extreme thinness is both scrutinized and glamorized at the same time, it can encourage copycat behavior or promote unhealthy habits like extreme dieting.

“Fans may start mimicking the behaviors they assume the celebrity is engaging in, even when those assumptions are completely false,” said the Find Love Fast author.

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“Always been beautiful but please look after yourself getting far too thin and it’s not healthy,” read one comment online

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