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Oskar Myllergård started drawing his dog Viggo as a small personal project to celebrate his 6th birthday. At first, the idea was simple: illustrate some of Viggo’s favorite foods and toys. But over time, the project grew into something much more personal, capturing the little habits, routines, and everyday moments that make Viggo instantly recognizable to the people who know him best. These small moments eventually became Stuff My Dog Loves, a cozy website filled with looping pixel-art animations inspired by Viggo’s life.

Viggo joined Oskar’s family as a puppy six years ago, and according to Oskar, his preferred problem-solving method has always been barking at things until someone else fixes them for him. Like many dogs, Viggo has a very clear set of priorities. He loves exploring the woods, especially when there are rocks to climb or fallen tree trunks to balance on, though he usually refuses to come down until he receives a treat for his hard work.

Scroll down to see Oskar’s animations and real photos of Viggo, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

More info: stuffmydogloves.com | Instagram