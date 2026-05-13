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When was the last time you checked the number of photos on your phone? Statistically, the average person has about 2,795 pictures saved on their phone. They include everything from selfies, screenshots, and saved images to family portraits, pet pics, and even intimate photos of oneself or one’s partner.

You always have to be careful with the latter because you never know who might get their hands on these. One married couple almost faced divorce after the husband discovered a revealing photo of his wife on his friend’s phone. The guy started spiraling, thinking his wife was cheating on him, and documented his thought process, as well as the updates, online.

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A man accidentally saw an intimate picture of his wife on his friend’s phone

Image credits: DC Studio (not the actual photo)

Panicked, he didn’t know whether to confront them or wait for more evidence

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Image credits: Jordan González (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Javad Esmaeili (not the actual photo)

After coming back from work, he finally summoned up the courage to confront his friend

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LimberLoveMuscle

Knowing someone has an intimate image of you without your consent is extremely violating

As you read through this story, you might notice one strange element: the victim in this story is the guy’s wife. She had her privacy violated in one of the grossest ways possible, yet he is the one who has to be comforted by her in the heat of the moment and spends two days spiraling. Him saying that she was “almost” as angry as he was indicates that he didn’t fully understand just how violated his wife must have felt.

Someone sharing intimate pictures of you without your consent isn’t just a prank – it’s considered a form of violence. Sadly, many women have to deal with this at least in some form. A 2025 survey of over 16,000 adults from 10 countries showed that one in five reported experiencing image-based intimate violence.

In the UK, 1.42% of adult women experience non-consensual image-based mistreatment. In cases where the perpetrator is identified, there is an 81% chance that it is a man. 58.4% of the perpetrators are usually current or former partners, 22.7% are friends or acquaintances, and 8.9% are members of criminal groups.

Having your intimate photos leaked or shared by someone without your consent takes a toll on your emotional well-being. Research shows that the person in the image can feel betrayed, humiliated, scared, or angry. As time goes by, it can mess with their sense of safety, trust, and self-esteem – it’s not uncommon for people to swear off any kind of digital intimacy whatsoever.

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

Deleting all possible copies of an intimate image shared without consent can be tricky

As some commenters have pointed out, the husband didn’t do a good job of protecting his wife’s privacy. First, he didn’t store the photograph properly, so his friend was able to access it. It’s not unreasonable to assume that when the wife sent her husband the picture, she assumed that he would be the only one who would see it. By allowing all this to happen, he broke her trust. It might’ve been even more hurtful to hear that his first instinct was to think that she cheated.

Getting rid of the image, especially if it was on the friend’s phone already, can be tricky. Deleting the picture from the friend’s phone isn’t the final solution. The OP himself mentioned how the photo is probably stored in the cloud. So, realistically, it would have to be deleted from the “Trash,” “Bin,” or the “Recently deleted” folder, depending on what kind of device he was using.

Deleted images are usually stored in the cloud for 30-60 days. To make sure they are really permanently deleted, one should also remove backups and check for any synced copies. If the friend sent himself the picture from the husband’s phone through a messaging app, it might also be stored in the app’s media folder.

Even if the couple manages to track down all of these, there’s no guarantee that the friend didn’t save copies elsewhere, didn’t take screenshots, didn’t forward the image to anyone else, or back it up in any other way. The couple’s best bet is to go to the authorities – intimate image violence is a serious offense.

Image credits: Ivan S (not the actual photo)

“Both these guys are very stupid,” someone in the comments reacted