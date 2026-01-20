“Worst Day Of My Life”: Brother’s Stalker Tendencies Drive Woman To Lose College, Job, And Sanity

ADVERTISEMENT

Loss of privacy is one of the most terrifying things that can happen to a person. Cybersecurity is a real issue, as there is a cyberattack happening almost every 39 seconds somewhere in the world. And it’s next-level scary once you find out it’s a family member who is doing it to you.

When this young woman found out her brother was spying on her through her laptop and possibly had installed a security camera somewhere in her dorm, she sought help online about what to do next. What followed was a saga few could have predicted: a story of stalking, family estrangement, and ruined lives.

RELATED:

A woman almost had her life ruined by her brother’s stalking tendencies

Woman sitting on bed crying and distressed, depicting emotional impact of brother's stalker tendencies in a home setting.

Image credits: s_kawee/Envato (not the actual photo)

She found out he had hacked into her laptop, but the control only escalated from there

Text excerpt about a woman describing her brother’s stalking tendencies affecting her college, job, and mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a brother described as a controlling, perfectionist person with stalker tendencies affecting a woman's life.

Text on a white background discussing personal differences and hostilities between siblings, highlighting emotional struggle from brother's stalker tendencies.

Text on white background about brother's resentment and mocking interests, illustrating brother's stalker tendencies affecting woman's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about strained communication with brother, highlighting impact of brother's stalker tendencies on woman's life and sanity.

Text about a woman’s brother showing stalker tendencies affecting her college, job, and mental health.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing her brother's stalker tendencies affecting her privacy and mental well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background about discovering someone logging into accounts from an unfamiliar computer for about a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman confronting her brother exhibiting stalker tendencies and privacy invasion.

Text about a woman revealing her brother’s stalker tendencies impacting her bank, school, art, and chat accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young man with curly hair and beard working on a laptop in a dimly lit room, focused and smiling slightly.

Image credits: sofiiashunkina/Envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt describing suspicion of a brother's stalker tendencies involving hidden camera or microphone in an apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about brother's stalker tendencies causing woman to lose college, job, and sanity, expressing fear and discomfort at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message asking if there is a way to show a brother his stalker tendencies are wrong without causing serious trouble.

Text showing a woman frustrated with her brother's stalker tendencies affecting her college, job, and mental health.

Text message expressing discomfort about brother’s stalker tendencies and impact on college and mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When she tried talking to her parents, they sided with her brother

Reddit thread discussing brother’s stalking behavior causing loss of college, job, and mental health struggles for woman.

Screenshot of online discussion about brother’s stalker tendencies affecting a woman’s college, job, and mental health.

People told the woman she was underreacting and should take this much more seriously

Comment advising a woman that her brother's stalker tendencies are criminal and she should report him to law enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online forum discussing brother's stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and mental stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman struggles with brother's stalker tendencies losing college, job, and sanity in a distressing life experience.

Reddit advice on handling brother's stalker tendencies, suggesting no-contact orders and resetting computers for privacy.

Commenter warning about brother's stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and mental stability while advising legal action and security steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing technical advice and emotional impact of brother's stalker tendencies affecting college, job, and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text discussing brother's stalker tendencies causing legal trouble, career issues, and emotional distress for a woman.

Text excerpt discussing brother's stalker tendencies impacting woman's college, job, and mental health, highlighting privacy invasion concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment stating this is a felony and advising to talk to a lawyer.

Comment detailing concerns about brother’s stalker tendencies affecting college, job, and mental health security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Online advice warning about brother's stalker tendencies affecting woman's college, job, and mental health safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment suggesting software stalking on computer and advice to reset devices and passwords to protect against brother's stalker tendencies.

Comment discussing brother's stalker tendencies and a*****e behavior risking others' safety and impacting woman's life.

Reddit comment advising on security steps to combat brother's stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment with advice on stopping brother's stalker access by contacting school's IT help desk and securing accounts.

Text conversation discussing fears of a brother's stalker tendencies affecting privacy and mental well-being.

Comment warning about brother's stalker tendencies and advice to protect oneself from criminal behavior and spying.

User comment about email security risks related to stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ALT text: Advice on handling brother's stalker tendencies by securing devices and monitoring personal accounts to protect sanity and college life.

Text excerpt discussing a woman's brother's stalker tendencies causing college, job loss, and mental distress.

Comment with detailed steps on denying a brother's stalker tendencies by securing accounts and devices for safety and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing brother's stalker tendencies impacting college, job, and mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from an online post warning about brother's stalker tendencies involving cameras and remote access impacting college, job, and sanity.

Comment discussing brother's stalker tendencies and the impact on woman's college, job, and mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of advice on handling a brother's stalker tendencies affecting college, job, and mental health safeguards.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing illegal actions and advising to contact IT help desk and police for stalker tendencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to get a confession via text or email to prove brother’s stalker tendencies and file a police report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about digital forensic evidence and reporting hackers, highlighting brother's stalker tendencies causing severe personal impact.

Comment from a security professional advising on passwords and two factor authentication for dealing with brother's stalker tendencies.

Screenshot of advice on handling brother's stalker tendencies affecting college and job, emphasizing evidence collection and computer security.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text advice on protecting personal info from a brother's stalker tendencies to avoid losing college, job, and sanity.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing remote access advice related to IT support and hacker friends.

Later, the young woman was shocked to find a hidden camera in her bathroom

Text excerpt describing a woman realizing her brother's stalker tendencies after finding a hidden camera in her bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message describing a woman reporting her brother’s stalker tendencies to police and obtaining an injunction against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressed woman sitting with laptop, holding forehead in frustration, depicting impact of brother's stalker tendencies on life.

Image credits: svitlanah/Envato (not the actual photo)

“They don’t believe me about the camera, and my dad said he specifically didn’t care even if it was there,” she wrote in an update

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing the phrase "UPDATE 2: Without exaggeration, this was probably the worst day of my life" in bold and regular font.

Text excerpt about a woman describing her brother's stalker tendencies violating a restraining order.

Text about a woman’s brother’s stalker tendencies causing her to lose college, job, and mental stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about parents disowning woman due to brother's stalker tendencies affecting her sanity, college, and job.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s struggles with college, job loss, and family conflict due to brother’s stalker tendencies.

Text excerpt describing fear and emotional distress caused by brother's stalker tendencies impacting college, job, and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

When her brother was finally in custody, she faced another problem

Text update on a screen showing a woman’s struggles with brother’s stalker tendencies affecting her college, job, and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about losing college and job due to brother's stalker tendencies causing extreme depression and stress.

Text message expressing struggle with focus, emptiness, and desire to leave house amid brother's stalker tendencies affecting college and job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman’s struggle with her brother’s stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and mental stability.

Woman sitting on bed with hands on her head, showing distress and anguish related to stalker tendencies and loss.

Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about losing job and documents needed like SSN, highlighting the impact of brother’s stalker tendencies on college and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman losing college, job, and sanity due to her brother's stalker tendencies affecting her life.

Text discussing trouble with a brother's stalker tendencies causing harassment and emotional distress to a woman.

Text stating need for more documents to get a new SSN card, fearing parents might use information to interfere with life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about fear of calling police due to dad hiding evidence, highlighting impact of brother's stalker tendencies on life.

Text excerpt expressing a woman’s struggle and desire to change her name amid brother’s stalker tendencies impacting her life.

Woman expressing gratitude for support during legal issues caused by brother's stalker tendencies affecting her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a later update, she detailed how her brother and parents recruited others to harass her

Text update 4 in a blog post explaining the impact of brother's stalker tendencies on her life and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing the worst period in life due to brother's stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and sanity.

Text on a white background describing a woman’s loss of college, job, and sanity due to her brother’s stalker tendencies and lack of punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text describing a woman losing college, job, and sanity due to brother’s stalker tendencies and threatening phone calls.

Alt text: Woman shares impact of brother's stalker tendencies leading to loss of college, job, and mental stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman’s mental health struggles caused by brother’s stalker tendencies impacting her college and job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman describing losing college, job, and sanity due to brother’s stalker tendencies and personal struggles.

Alt text: Woman shares experience of brother's stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and sanity in a personal story.

Alt text: Woman describes losing college, job, and sanity due to brother's stalker tendencies causing ongoing distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman recounting her worst day of life as brother's stalker tendencies cause loss of college, job, and mental stability.

Finally, she posted an update that few people could have foreseen

Text update about moving to another state and giving a final update after dealing with brother's stalker tendencies.

Text about life not being perfect and rejecting karma belief, reflecting on worst day caused by brother's stalker tendencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about brother's terminal illness and its impact, highlighting brother's stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mourning hands resting on a casket with white flowers, symbolizing loss and distress caused by family stalking.

Image credits: AnnaStills/Envato (not the actual photo)

Partial text excerpt highlighting a woman affected by her brother’s stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman reflecting on pain and freedom amid turmoil linked to brother's stalker tendencies.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s recovery after losing college, job, and sanity due to brother’s stalker tendencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background about having free time, drawing, and reading depressing online superhero novels, related to stalker tendencies impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about pushing to make new friends, seeking therapy, and improving health after brother's stalker tendencies caused loss.

Text message expressing anger and hopelessness about parents, relating to brother's stalker tendencies and loss of sanity.

Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on her brother’s stalker tendencies and the impact on her life and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message expressing gratitude for support despite challenges faced due to brother's stalker tendencies causing loss.

Image credits: DifficultPath

Commenters expressed support and compassion for the poor girl

Screenshot of a reddit comment expressing horror and distress about a story involving brother's stalker tendencies impacting a woman's life.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family dynamics and concerns about the brother's stalker tendencies affecting a woman's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit post text discussing a woman losing college and job due to brother's stalker tendencies and family control issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing brother's stalker tendencies, hidden cameras, and impact on woman's college, job, and sanity.

Comment discussing a woman’s worst day with a brother’s stalker tendencies causing loss of college, job, and sanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post showing a comment with 209 points reading may he rot, referencing brother's stalker tendencies impact.