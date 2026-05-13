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The world is full of amazing, kind, and hard-working moms, and every year we celebrate them on Mother’s Day. Preferably with lots of love, a bouquet of gorgeous wildflowers, a delicious breakfast in bed, a visit to a fancy spa, and not a care in the world. The reality, though, can often be different!

Bored Panda has curated this hilariously relatable list of Mother’s Day tweets to show you the unvarnished reality of motherhood. Be sure to share this list with all the awesome moms in your life so you can scroll and laugh at these posts and memes together.