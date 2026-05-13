42 Funniest Mother’s Day Tweets That Show The Ups And Downs Of Motherhood
The world is full of amazing, kind, and hard-working moms, and every year we celebrate them on Mother’s Day. Preferably with lots of love, a bouquet of gorgeous wildflowers, a delicious breakfast in bed, a visit to a fancy spa, and not a care in the world. The reality, though, can often be different!
Bored Panda has curated this hilariously relatable list of Mother’s Day tweets to show you the unvarnished reality of motherhood. Be sure to share this list with all the awesome moms in your life so you can scroll and laugh at these posts and memes together.
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I did not expect that level of self awareness from McDonald's.
Sounds like me and my work wife keeping our team in line at work.
The entire world celebrates moms. However, not everyone does it at the same time. Depending on what country you’re from, you might celebrate it on an entirely different day than folks from other places around the globe. There are usually significant cultural reasons for this.
For instance, some countries tie Mother’s Day celebrations to International Women’s Day (March 8), while others celebrate it during Lent. However, a huge swathe of nations celebrate it on the second Sunday of May.
There’s often that moment of confusion, followed by a chill going down your spine, when you read a headline about someone celebrating Mother’s Day, and you wonder if you somehow missed it this year. But you then realize that you’ve either already congratulated your mom this year, or the date is still coming up for people from your country.
If you live in the United States, then you celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May, along with a huge chunk of the world. This means that if you are American, every Mother’s Day celebration will fall on a date from May 8 to May 14.
This year, in 2026, the celebration occurred on May 10.
In the US, Mother’s Day only began in 1907, thanks to Anne Jarvis, who held the very first Mother’s Day service at Andrew’s Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia.
Jarvis started campaigning to make Mother’s Day a recognized holiday back in 1905, when her own mother, a peace activist, passed away.
In 1908, the US Congress had a proposal to make Mother’s Day an official holiday, and by 1911, nearly every state recognized the occasion.
I corrected my pastor when he said, "Miss Goody Tissues." Me, "It's two shoes." Him, "You sure? My mom always said tissues." Me, "Trust me on this. Mom is wrong and so are you." He took it in stride, but said he took a poll at work the next day just to make sure. He's a supervisor at the FBI. I guess if they don't know, they'll find out. 😆
Alongside the US, many other countries celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May, including India, China, Pakistan, Brazil, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Kenya, Tanzania, Myanmar, Colombia, Uganda, Canada, Ukraine, Malaysia, Ghana, and Peru. But that is just the tip of the iceberg.
Other countries that celebrate on this day are: Australia, the Ivory Coast, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Zambia, Chad, Chile, the Netherlands, Ecuador, Cambodia, Zimbabwe, Belgium, Honduras, Papua New Guinea, Cuba, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, Hong Kong, the Republic of Congo, Denmark, Singapore, Liberia, the Central African Republic, Finland, Slovakia, New Zealand, and Crotia.
The second Sunday of May is also Mother’s Day for: Uruguay, Namibia, Gambia, Jamaica, Gabon, Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, Latvia, Trinidad and Tobago, Cyprus, Estonia, Fiji, Guyana, Bhutan, Macau, Suriname, Brunei, Belize, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Iceland, Barbados, Samoa, Curacao, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Aruba, Tonga, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Bermuda, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sint Maarten, Liechtenstein, and Anguilla.
Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador honor mothers on May 10 every year.
And yet, other countries have different dates.
For example, people from Angola, Mozambique, Romania, Portugal, Hungary, Lithuania, Cape Verde, and South Sudan celebrate Mother’s Day on the first Sunday of May.
Meanwhile, if you live in Algeria, Morocco, Madagascar, Cameroon, Niger, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Sweden, or Mauritius, you probably celebrate Mother’s Day on the last Sunday in May.
Though if you live in France, Mother’s Day falls either on the last Sunday in May or the first Sunday in June if the original date falls on Pentecost.
The countries that tie Mother’s Day with International Women’s Day, March 8, include South Korea, Uzbekistan, Burkina Faso, Kazakhstan, Burundi, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Laos, Bulgaria, Moldova, Armenia, Albania, North Macedonia, and Montenegro.
On the other hand, people from Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Libya, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, Mauritania, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Djibouti, and Comoros honor mothers on March 21.
If you live in Slovenia, Mother’s Day happens on March 25; in Paraguay, it falls on May 15, but if you are in Poland, it occurs on May 26.
Bolivians celebrate it on May 27, and in Mongolia, Mother’s Day falls on June 1. In Afghanistan, the celebration happens on June 14, August 12 in Thailand, August 15 in Costa Rica, October 15 in Malawi, and December 22 in Indonesia.
Meanwhile, Argentinians celebrate moms on the third Sunday in October.
Of course, the beauty of this celebration is that you don’t just have to follow what your country and culture dictate. You can come up with beautiful family traditions to honor mothers that you then pass on to future generations.
How and when do you celebrate Mother’s Day where you’re from, dear Pandas? What did you do for Mother’s Day this year?
How do you show your parents that you appreciate them now that you’re grown up and moved out? Meanwhile, how do your kids and your partner show their appreciation for everything that you do?
Tell us all about it in the comments!