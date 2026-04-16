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Parents are entrusted with the biggest role, and that is building up their child’s self-esteem and confidence. Even though most adults do their best to speak kindly to their kids and treat them well, some guardians are just too coarse with their little ones.

This is what one woman experienced while growing up with a toxic mom whose constant jabs and forcefulness led to the health issues and weight gain she struggled with all her life. That’s why when her mother criticized her about being overweight, she absolutely lost it.

More info: Reddit

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Some adults mistakenly believe that body-shaming their children can actually motivate them to lose weight and get healthier

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she had been overweight throughout her childhood, and due to that, she developed a hormonal disorder that made it hard to lose weight

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the woman was in her early twenties, her parents forced her into a horrible marriage that she had to escape from, and she also lost a baby during that time

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Later on, when the poster met her mom, she was shocked when the older woman called her out for being fat, despite knowing the struggles she had faced

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Image credits: mandragora221

The poster confronted her mom and blamed her for her weight gain and illnesses, which angered the older woman, who called her out for being ungrateful

When the OP was young, she and her brothers were not allowed to go and play outside by their parents, and they had to spend a lot of their time studying, which led to much weight gain. That’s why the woman and her siblings always struggled with their size and did their best to get in better shape.

According to research, when children don’t get much movement on a daily basis, they might become inactive, and that can increase their risk of obesity. This can also become worse if they’re constantly watching TV or spending time online instead of engaging in movement-based activities.

Since the poster had put on a lot of weight during her childhood, she spent years trying to lose it, and just as she had slimmed down, her parents forced her into a toxic marriage. During that time, she found things very tough to deal with and also lost a baby, all of which negatively affected her mental and physical health.

Although it might seem bizarre for the OP’s parents to have forced her into a bad marriage, experts explain that this might happen due to certain social or cultural norms. It’s possible that some guardians also know how much their adult kids might struggle in such situations, but they may still coerce them to move ahead with the relationship by asking them to compromise.

Image credits: wombatzaa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she had lost a lot of weight when she was younger, but after being forced into a horrible marriage by her parents, she regained most of it. She also struggled with her mental health after losing her baby, developing adenomyosis, and having to escape from her controlling husband.

Despite all the issues that the poster faced, her mom didn’t seem to realize how much her actions had impacted her daughter’s well-being. That’s why when the older woman made rude comments about the OP’s weight, it really stung and made her feel a lot of resentment toward her mother.

When people are body-shamed by the adults in their lives, professionals explain that it can lead to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. The victims might also become slightly withdrawn or struggle to deal with their negative feelings about their body, which can persist for many years into adulthood.

That’s exactly why the OP decided to take a stand against her mother and called her out for forcing her into a bad marriage and influencing her weight gain. Even though there might have been a lot of truth behind the poster’s comments, her mom got enraged and called her ungrateful for saying all of this.

Do you think the woman did the right thing by confronting her mother, or should she have handled the situation differently? Do share your thoughts about this story in the comments below.

Folks sided with the poster and told her to cut contact with her mother and to also get therapy for herself