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This life isn’t always fair, and painful breakups are, unfortunately, an integral part of it. Sometimes people express their willingness to part ways with partners in private; sometimes, apparently afraid to look them in the eye, they simply text them, but some situations are definitely beyond the pale.

For example, the author of our story today had been trying to maintain both her life and that of her toxic, useless boyfriend for over six years, and then he not only broke up with her but wrote to her about it right before her promotion interview at work. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and read together.

More info: Reddit

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There are many ways to break up with someone; many of these ways are actually inappropriate, but some are just beyond reasonable

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post had been in her relationship for 6 years, and her now-ex-boyfriend was actually quite a toxic guy

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Image credits: satura86 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The man’s only desire in the couple’s life was actually gaming, watching TV, and whining about his girlfriend not appreciating him to the fullest

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Finally, he texted her about not loving her anymore and being willing to part ways with her, but he did it right before her promotion interview at work

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After such a breakup, the guy dared to say that he wanted to stay at her place for some more time, but the author just kicked him out

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Then the woman had some more unpleasant discoveries, like deliberately hidden heirloom jewelry, but the main thing was that she walked away from this toxic relationship

So, for six years, the original poster (OP) was in a relationship with a very controversial guy, who, by all appearances, did nothing but play video games, watch TV, and work low-paid part-time jobs. Oh, and he was also constantly jealous of his girlfriend, constantly whining and demanding special treatment.

The author admits that she did everything possible to help him get back on his feet. She even arranged an interview for him at the company where she works, but he blew it by not turning on his laptop camera. She paid for all the family expenses except rent; they lived in the OP’s condo, so she charged him $750 a month, which was half the mortgage.

This didn’t stop him from calling her a “money-hungry landlord” and constantly demanding “equality,” even though he did nothing around the house. And the icing on the cake was him taking booze and even substances! However, about 6 months ago, he had a spiritual awakening, quit most of his bad habits, and became more Christian. But this didn’t make the couple’s life any easier.

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Since then, the guy constantly said he wanted to date someone more involved in the church, and ended up texting the author about their breakup right before the upcoming promotion interview. Yes, anticipating possible questions – he knew perfectly well that the interview was coming, and he knew when it would be, too. So it was definitely on purpose.

And then, when the breakup was already final, the guy suddenly demanded to stay at the author’s house for a while longer. She was literally stunned by such impudence, but demanded he move out as soon as possible. There were a few more unpleasant discoveries later, like the heirloom jewelry he’d hidden, but the main point here is that the OP was finally free of that toxic relationship.

Image credits: vh-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Statistics show that in relationships not sealed by marriage, both men and women usually initiate breakups, and the difference in numbers is insignificant. At the same time, the authors of a study claim that men, on average, rely more on romantic relationships for emotional support.

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According to the study’s authors, if a man initiates a breakup but behaves destructively and toxically, it may be a way to regain control, avoid vulnerability, or try to maintain the partner’s dependence on the relationship. However, the researchers don’t actually note how relevant this might be for a 6-year relationship.

Another significant factor in the couple’s problems may be the author’s boyfriend’s envy of her financial success. For example, this dedicated article in The Economic Journal by Oxford University claims that if a woman in a relationship begins to earn more than a man, the likelihood of the man’s mental disorder diagnosis increases by 8%-11%.

On the other hand, the man here has done nothing to improve himself or earn more. He was likely trying to reconcile his girlfriend’s financial superiority and desire to live off her, which led him to a kind of cognitive dissonance. Anyway, most commenters just congratulated the author on leaving such a disturbing relationship and wished her success in the future. So what can you, our dear readers, say about this story?

Most commenters gave the woman their fullest support, and they only criticized her for not walking away sooner

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