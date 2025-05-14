Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Won’t Quit Bad Habits And Grow Up, GF Considers Ditching Him After 18-Month Relationship
Sad woman sitting on floor holding pillow, upset about guy's bad habits and relationship struggles.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Won’t Quit Bad Habits And Grow Up, GF Considers Ditching Him After 18-Month Relationship

In fact, life priorities don’t really depend on age at all. My 40-year-old friend, for instance, has no plans to start a family, spending all his free time drinking beer and playing PlayStation, and another acquaintance of mine already has two kids, while being in his mid-20s. The main thing is to find a partner who shares your values.

And this is where problems often begin. For example, happened to the user 5599katherine, whose story we are going to tell you today. With a woman who, after a year and a half of a relationship, seriously thought, “Is it actually worth wasting her time on this man?”. However, let’s go into more detail.

    The author of the post is in her 30s, she has a decent job, and dreams of having her own house and family

    Young man with suspenders sitting on floor, looking frustrated and tired, reflecting bad habits and relationship struggles.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, her boyfriend of 1.5 years apparently doesn’t share these values at all

    Text showing someone questioning ending their relationship after 18 months due to partner’s bad habits and lack of growth.

    Text excerpt showing a woman describing a relationship with a guy who won’t quit bad habits after 18 months together.

    Text on a white background expressing frustration about a guy who won’t quit bad habits and grow up in their relationship.

    Text image showing a statement about working hard, saving, and building a life despite challenges in growing up and bad habits.

    Text showing a person expressing frustration as their partner won’t quit bad habits or grow up after 18 months together.

    Image credits: 5599katherine

    Young couple having a serious conversation at a table, highlighting relationship struggles with bad habits and growth issues.

    Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The guy is 10 years older than the author, but he still enjoys partying with friends, drinking, and whatnot

    Text excerpt about a guy avoiding serious talks, showing bad habits affecting his relationship after 18 months.

    Text excerpt about dishonesty in a long-term relationship where the guy won’t quit bad habits.

    Text about a guy who won’t quit bad habits despite promises, causing relationship issues with his girlfriend.

    Text showing a conversation about a guy refusing to change bad habits and delaying starting a family despite girlfriend’s concerns.

    Text describing a troubled relationship where the guy won’t quit bad habits or grow up after 18 months together.

    Text showing a woman expressing frustration about a guy who won’t quit bad habits and their clashing lifestyles.

    Text excerpt about relationship issues where guy won’t quit bad habits and girlfriend considers ending it.

    Image credits: 5599katherine

    Couple lying on bed showing affection, highlighting relationship struggles with guy's refusal to quit bad habits and grow up.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author plans to move to the countryside in a few years and have kids, but the man doesn’t want anything to do with this

    Text about a guy refusing to change bad habits, causing emotional pain in a relationship.

    Alt text: Woman expressing frustration over boyfriend's bad habits and immaturity, considering ending 18-month relationship.

    Image credits: 5599katherine

    So, the woman started considering parting ways with this man, who clearly doesn’t want to meet her halfway, and to make the next step

    So, the Original Poster (OP), in her own words, is in her 30s. She has a decent job and is focused on building her career in leadership. She has a boyfriend, ten years older, with whom she has known each other for more than six years and has been dating for about a year and a half. The woman says she really does care about this guy, but now she can’t say the same about him for sure.

    And here’s the thing – the man has never shown that he’s ready to take the next step, start a family, which is what our heroine clearly desires. All he wants is to have fun, hang out with his pals, drink, and even use substances. The author says that they had several conversations on this, and the guy swore every time that it was the last time. But after some time, everything went over and over…

    The original poster dreams of getting her own house in the countryside (and she’s saving money for this), about kids, and just having calm, warm evenings with tea, hugs, and TV. In turn, the man doesn’t hide the fact that he absolutely doesn’t want to leave the city, and he is quite happy with the life he’s having now. And yes, over the past 18 months, according to the OP’s words, he’s never once said he loves her.

    Perhaps the last straw for the woman was a recent night when the guy came to her late (they live separately), since he came home first to get high. They had intimacy, but the guy rather rudely pulled away at a key moment, so that she wouldn’t get pregnant. The OP says she’s on protection, but this reaction literally devastated her. She decided to ask netizens – is it worth going on with a person not ready to meet her halfway?

    Woman sitting on floor looking upset and stressed, reflecting on boyfriend’s bad habits and relationship struggles.

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “Everything is quite simple – any relationship is a two-way street, and if you take steps towards your partner, then you have every right to expect similar steps from them,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “And the unwillingness to make any compromises in a relationship actually says a lot.”

    “It seems like this man is just happy with the way things are now – and he doesn’t want to change anything, doesn’t want to take on any additional responsibility. No, there’s nothing wrong with that – but it’s obvious that his partner should think about the future of this relationship. Especially since he has never said he loves her.”

    “If she’s so serious about starting a family and having kids, and her boyfriend isn’t, that looks like a critical difference of opinion. And either way, one of them is going to be unhappy here. So wouldn’t it be better to be completely honest and reconsider this partnership?” Maria wonders.

    People in the comments also completely agreed with the author that she should end this relationship if she sees that not only can they not reach a compromise with her boyfriend, but they also obviously have different life values. “Move on. You aren’t well matched and it’s never going to work,” someone concluded quite wisely. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point?

    Most commenters sided with the author, claiming that this was just a bad match, so the breakup could be a matter of time only

    Text message from JenniferAnistonForReals advising on mismatched values and considering ending a relationship over bad habits and growing up.

    Comment expressing advice to move on due to unmatched relationship and concerns about bad habits impacting growth.

    Text post by user Allthegoodnamesarechosen discussing a guy refusing to quit bad habits and grow up in a relationship.

    Comment advising to set boundaries and seek counseling for a partner who won’t quit bad habits in a relationship.

    Text post with a username, expressing frustration about a guy who won’t quit bad habits and urges finding someone new.

    Comment suggesting breakup advice related to guy not quitting bad habits in a relationship after 18 months.

    Screenshot of an online forum post discussing a guy who won’t quit bad habits and relationship struggles after 18 months.

    Text comment on a white background expressing frustration about someone not wanting the same things, hinting at moving on from bad habits.

    Commenter advising to end relationship due to guy's refusal to quit bad habits and mature after 18 months.

    Comment stating he won’t change or quit bad habits after a long relationship, causing girlfriend to consider leaving.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    whyyyy the fck are you even dating him in the first place 😭

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP says she doesn't want to change him except to have him move to the countryside, have a family immediately and be excited about it, and also give up d***s. Doesn't sound like she's being honest about what she wants or needs. Even if he changed, which he won't, you're not fit for a relationship if you can't be honest with yourself and your partner. If you can't do that, get some therapy. But you're never going to have a healthy relationship without some self awareness and honesty.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One wonders why some people even have to ask the question. Of course she dumps him. At best she's a friend with benefits, purely on his terms. Get rid.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
