Guy Gets Dumped Out Of The Blue, Then Told To Vacate The Apartment So Ex Can Host Her New Flame

Some character in a historical movie from the last century sarcastically, though quite reasonably, noted that in this world you can’t trust anyone. Even yourself – from time to time. Well, decades have passed since then, and the world, judging by people’s relationships, has changed in many ways, far from the better. Anyone can betray and stab you in the back – even someone you don’t expect it from.

This is how the author of our story today, the user u/brokenhearted118, one day faced not only real betrayal from one of the closest people to him, but what actually became the hardest blow in his life. However, let’s talk about everything in more detail.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author of the post moved to another city to follow his girlfriend of 4 years over her incredible job offer

Share icon

Image credits: micheile henderson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He literally left his friends, family and his job to follow her career prospects

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: brokenhearted118

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, she ran into a male colleague at the new job, and one day simply told the author they needed to break up

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: brokenhearted118

Share icon

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, she demanded he get out of their apartment because of her new date coming over for Valentine’s Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: brokenhearted118

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Aleksandar Andreev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out, she wanted to spend time on Valentine’s Day with her new boyfriend

Image credits: brokenhearted118

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Eman Genatilan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man had a desperate plan to win her back – but everything went awry

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: brokenhearted118

Share icon

Image credits: Olga Kononenko / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He had recently found her late relative’s lost charm – and decided to hand it back to her in order to cause some of her warmest memories

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: brokenhearted118

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

But the woman showed up with that guy, then accused him of stealing the charm – and kicked him out

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: brokenhearted118

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So the man ended up returning to his hometown and his former job, and started therapy to heal his wounds

The Original Poster (OP) faced this life test at the age of 26, when his fiancée, a year younger, literally uprooted him from their hometown for an incredible job offer across the country. They had been together for 4 years, were planning a wedding – and our hero happily followed her, even though he had to quit his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would seem, what could go wrong? As it turns out, a lot – at the new workplace, the woman found an incredible bond with a colleague, and one fine day she confronted her boyfriend with the fact – they were breaking up. For him, this was a colossal blow, but the woman dealt him another one – Valentine’s Day was approaching, and she demanded that he get out of their apartment.

The thing is, the woman was planning to invite her new date there. A huge fight followed, and our hero, despite the fact that he had nowhere to go in a strange city, was forced to give in. However, as he admitted in an update published a year later – he had a plan to win her back. Looking ahead – the plan was completely unsuccessful.

Shortly before the move, one of the woman’s relatives passed away, and then she lost a charm that this relative had given her many years ago. She was incredibly upset – but literally a couple of days later, the OP found that charm. And so, he decided to return it to her on Valentine’s Day – apparently hoping that this would awaken some nostalgic memories in her…

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, everything went awry. She showed up with her new BF, and when the author handed her the lost item, she simply accused him of stealing it, after which they both simply kicked him out. After a night spent on the street, our hero gave in and returned to his hometown. Luckily, he was able to coax his boss to take him back, and after a long course of therapy, he gradually began to heal his soul… But that, as they say, is just another story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jonas Allert / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Well, it looks like the original poster made several serious mistakes here – he overestimated his girlfriend’s feelings towards him, and expected that the returned charm would awaken some tender feelings for him again. But subsequent events actually showed that he was dramatically wrong about literally everything…

“If after four years of a relationship a woman is ready to leave her partner in quite a short time – it means that she most likely didn’t regard the relationship as something serious,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “So it’s not surprising that his plan didn’t work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Perhaps she considered that the boyfriend would be a burden for her in the new place, perhaps she really got too carried away with another man – in fact, there can be a huge number of reasons for this, and it will not be possible to get into this woman’s head. The main thing is that this man sooner or later made the right conclusions for himself.”

“Coming back home, reestablishing broken social ties, trying to heal the wounds with friendship, therapy and probably new relationships – this is in fact the only right way in such situations. I sincerely hope that everything worked out well for him,” Irina summarizes.

By the way, people in the comments also supported the author, expressing not only indignation at the actions of his ex-fiancée, but even offering to send him some money for the ticket to his hometown. It’s so nice to realize that ordinary human kindness still remains in our harsh and sometimes ruthless world – isn’t that true, our dear readers?

People in the comments backed the man sincerely, and some folks even offered to give him money for a ticket home

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT