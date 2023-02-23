Woman Is Sure Her New Coworker Is Gay, Confronts Him About It During Company Outing Only To Be Introduced To His Wife

Excessive curiosity has brought few people good things. However, we almost all know that in literally every company, there are employees who love to poke their nose into other people’s business, speculate (most often ridiculously) and weave intrigues (most often unsuccessful).

And, of course, we gladly rejoice when another similar intrigue from an overly nosy person ends in an epic fail, when they expose themselves to the ridicule of all colleagues or acquaintances. Except, of course, for the very case when that most overly curious colleague is ourselves. However, in this funny story, the narrator was just an observer.

Several months ago a new coworker joined the author’s company and another colleague, for some reason, decided he was gay

The man, however, was straight, married and had two children attending the same school as the author’s kids

The woman spent the next several weeks making doubtful remarks towards the colleague’s sexual orientation

It all came to a head on Easter when the joint family outing was held and Charles brought his wife and kids as well

The woman literally said to Charles’ face that he’s gay, but got embarrassed when he introduced his wife, whom she originally mistook for his kids’ nanny

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that shortly before last year’s Easter, a new employee came to the company where he works – let’s call him Charles. According to the author of the post, Charles turned out to be an excellent specialist and a wonderful person – so they easily became friends, and their wives also got along. Moreover, both men’s children, as it turned out, attended the same school.

And here is the time to introduce that very nosy character – it was an employee named Betty. And Betty, literally from the very first minutes, for some reason, decided that Charles was gay. According to the woman, the new employee sometimes behaved ‘overly feminine’, spoke in a soft voice and had some feminine mannerisms. However, it took just a couple of minutes for the OP to hear from Charles himself that he was brought up in a family with four older sisters, and everything became pretty clear.

But Betty didn’t know about it! Nor did she know that Charles had two children – and the OP didn’t even think to tell her this information. As a result, the woman spent the next few weeks making all sorts of dubious remarks about Charles, like “I can just sense things like this” or “No straight man walks around like that.” (Whatever that means, the author of the post notes). However, very soon, such confidence played a cruel joke on Betty.

On Easter, the company decided to arrange a joint family outing with burgers and so on. Of course, Charles came with his wife and children, but for some reason, Betty thought that this was their nanny. And when the man approached her to say hello, she loudly declared: “What about your partner? Is he here?” Charles was very surprised and, finally, realizing what Betty was hinting at, simply said “I’m not gay, Betty!”

Here the woman would have been silent, but, to her misfortune, she did not let up, starting to try to convince Charles not to hide who he is. Moreover, according to Betty, her brother was also gay, and since he was present at the picnic as well, she could introduce him. Just at that very moment, as in the best sitcoms, Charles’s wife came up – and Betty was ready to literally collapse on the spot from shame.

However, Betty managed to wriggle out. Yes, now she won’t be able to show her face to Charles again, but she chose the OP as her new target, as she told him he should have kept her from behaving like this in public. But the OP was just sure that it was none of his business, and his wife, many colleagues – including Charles himself – also sided with him.

Needless to say, people in the comments were also pointing out that this has absolutely nothing to do with the Original Poster – and if Betty really wanted to embarrass herself, then no explanation would have stopped her. What’s more, delving into other people’s private lives behind their backs is completely inappropriate, according to most folks in the comments. “Never interrupt a fool while they’re doing their thing,” one of the commenters aptly states.

Yes, an excessive desire to pry into other people’s affairs has never been a sign of high intelligence, and fortunately, such overly obsessive people often get instant karma. In the meantime, you can read our compilation of traits and signs that people find incompatible with being very intelligent – and also leave your comments about this story below the post.

People in the comments were absolutely livid over woman’s behavior, but glad she finally got what she deserved