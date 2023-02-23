Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Is Sure Her New Coworker Is Gay, Confronts Him About It During Company Outing Only To Be Introduced To His Wife
22points
People1 hour ago

Woman Is Sure Her New Coworker Is Gay, Confronts Him About It During Company Outing Only To Be Introduced To His Wife

Oleg Tarasenko and
Saulė Tolstych

Excessive curiosity has brought few people good things. However, we almost all know that in literally every company, there are employees who love to poke their nose into other people’s business, speculate (most often ridiculously) and weave intrigues (most often unsuccessful).

And, of course, we gladly rejoice when another similar intrigue from an overly nosy person ends in an epic fail, when they expose themselves to the ridicule of all colleagues or acquaintances. Except, of course, for the very case when that most overly curious colleague is ourselves. However, in this funny story, the narrator was just an observer.

Several months ago a new coworker joined the author’s company and another colleague, for some reason, decided he was gay

Image credits: Nicholas Swatz (not the actual photo)

The man, however, was straight, married and had two children attending the same school as the author’s kids

Image credits: anon

Image credits: fauxels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

The woman spent the next several weeks making doubtful remarks towards the colleague’s sexual orientation

Image credits:  Tatiana Syrikova (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

It all came to a head on Easter when the joint family outing was held and Charles brought his wife and kids as well

Image credits: karatara (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

The woman literally said to Charles’ face that he’s gay, but got embarrassed when he introduced his wife, whom she originally mistook for his kids’ nanny

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that shortly before last year’s Easter, a new employee came to the company where he works – let’s call him Charles. According to the author of the post, Charles turned out to be an excellent specialist and a wonderful person – so they easily became friends, and their wives also got along. Moreover, both men’s children, as it turned out, attended the same school.

And here is the time to introduce that very nosy character – it was an employee named Betty. And Betty, literally from the very first minutes, for some reason, decided that Charles was gay. According to the woman, the new employee sometimes behaved ‘overly feminine’, spoke in a soft voice and had some feminine mannerisms. However, it took just a couple of minutes for the OP to hear from Charles himself that he was brought up in a family with four older sisters, and everything became pretty clear.

But Betty didn’t know about it! Nor did she know that Charles had two children – and the OP didn’t even think to tell her this information. As a result, the woman spent the next few weeks making all sorts of dubious remarks about Charles, like “I can just sense things like this” or “No straight man walks around like that.” (Whatever that means, the author of the post notes). However, very soon, such confidence played a cruel joke on Betty.

On Easter, the company decided to arrange a joint family outing with burgers and so on. Of course, Charles came with his wife and children, but for some reason, Betty thought that this was their nanny. And when the man approached her to say hello, she loudly declared: “What about your partner? Is he here?” Charles was very surprised and, finally, realizing what Betty was hinting at, simply said “I’m not gay, Betty!”

Here the woman would have been silent, but, to her misfortune, she did not let up, starting to try to convince Charles not to hide who he is. Moreover, according to Betty, her brother was also gay, and since he was present at the picnic as well, she could introduce him. Just at that very moment, as in the best sitcoms, Charles’s wife came up – and Betty was ready to literally collapse on the spot from shame.

Image credits: Gary Barnes (not the actual photo)

However, Betty managed to wriggle out. Yes, now she won’t be able to show her face to Charles again, but she chose the OP as her new target, as she told him he should have kept her from behaving like this in public. But the OP was just sure that it was none of his business, and his wife, many colleagues – including Charles himself – also sided with him.

Needless to say, people in the comments were also pointing out that this has absolutely nothing to do with the Original Poster – and if Betty really wanted to embarrass herself, then no explanation would have stopped her. What’s more, delving into other people’s private lives behind their backs is completely inappropriate, according to most folks in the comments. “Never interrupt a fool while they’re doing their thing,” one of the commenters aptly states.

Yes, an excessive desire to pry into other people’s affairs has never been a sign of high intelligence, and fortunately, such overly obsessive people often get instant karma. In the meantime, you can read our compilation of traits and signs that people find incompatible with being very intelligent – and also leave your comments about this story below the post.

People in the comments were absolutely livid over woman’s behavior, but glad she finally got what she deserved

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Oleg Tarasenko
Oleg Tarasenko
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Oleg has master's degree in Economics he got long time ago in a city far, far away. Oleg also worked as a university teacher, sports writer and a BDSM* specialist for several IT companies. After six years of making pub quizzes in Ukraine, Oleg joined Bored Panda team as a content creator. This panda (Pun? Duh!) is also a huge sports fan, being happy as a longtime member of WeDemBoys Community and Boston Celtics Nation as well.During his downtime from work and parenting with three kids (twin daughters and a baby son), Oleg enjoys reading JKR, JRRT, GRRM and other respective abbreviations. Also interested in history and graphic design (and the history of graphic design too)...

Read more »
Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Betty jumped into that puddle with both feet without thinking if she should. Let her drown.

0
0points
reply
D Roe
D Roe
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's really none of that's woman's business, but just keep in mind that having a wife doesn't mean a man is straight.

0
0points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And “I’ve got a gay brother” doesn’t mean someone has infallible gaydar.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Betty jumped into that puddle with both feet without thinking if she should. Let her drown.

0
0points
reply
D Roe
D Roe
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's really none of that's woman's business, but just keep in mind that having a wife doesn't mean a man is straight.

0
0points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And “I’ve got a gay brother” doesn’t mean someone has infallible gaydar.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda