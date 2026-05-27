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“Don’t believe everything you read online.” This is sound advice in this day and age of digital technology, where misinformation disguised as “facts” plagues the internet, and many people sadly fall victim to it.

However, there are things that may sound absurd but are actually true. Here are some examples, as shared by people in a recent Reddit thread. And if you’re in doubt, you can always do your own research to verify.

Nonetheless, hopefully this list can keep you entertained today. Enjoy reading and feel free to start a conversation in the comments below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rusty old military helmet representing surprising statistics During WW1 and the introduction of the new British army helmet reported injuries went up by something like 5000%.

The Army was furious, and spent weeks going over the statistics before calling in the designer and engineer and asked what sort of incompetent and catastrophic design could possibly be causing all these injuries.

It was explained to them that every soldier injured while wearing the new helmet would have previously passed away if wearing the old one.

Equivalent_Fall_4362 , Tyler Velling / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

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    #2

    Person writing notes on a clipboard close-up for statistics research Recently there was a poll put out for Gen Z voters where they were asked about some of their priorities in life. Of the listed options, Gen Z women placed children and families at the bottom of the list, and Gen Z men placed it at the top of the list.

    I'm not exaggerating when I say; that was the most astonishing survey I've seen in at least a very long time.

    tonylouis1337 , prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More context from Reddit, link in comment: "correction: seems you misremembered (not mad; i've done the same with stats plenty of times) actual stats gen z women voters overall ranked having children at 10 out of 13 importance. (1= most important) gen z men voters ranked it overall as 8 out of 13 importance. broken down further: gen z women who voted for trump ranked it 6/13 gen z men who voted for trump ranked it 1/13 gen z women who voted for harris ranked it 12/13 gen z men who voted for harris ranked it 10/13. so, gen z overall is close by gender, harris voters are close by gender & trump voters are close by gender (though the least close). a lot less sensational, but still some interesting stuff! (edited for clarity - all stats remained the same)"

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    #3

    Astronaut on moon surface illustrating incredible statistics Nobody born after 1935 has ever walked on the moon.

    RikardOsenzi , History in HD / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #4

    Woman holding Canadian flag outdoors symbolizing unique statistics 65% of Canadians live south of Seattle.

    FranksDadPDX , Usman bloch / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #5

    Aerial view of historic city square representing amazing statistics Vatican City has 5.88 popes per square mile.

    UnremarkableCake , milljestic / Unsplash ( not the actual photo) Report

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    #6

    Man adjusting watch on wrist wearing blue suit and brown shoes If the world's ten richest men lost 99.999% of their wealth, they would still be richer than 99% of the global population.

    Qis_Without_U , jeremybeadle / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

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    #7

    In the past 20 years, extreme poverty in the entire world has halved, 80% of the world's children are vaccinated, and 80% also have access to electricity.

    Used-Bridge-4678 Report

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    #8

    Single white cloud floating in blue sky for statistics concept A cloud can weigh over a million pounds.

    Justh4ngingaround , MDStudio / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #9

    Woman using tablet and credit card to manage online statistics data If you have a place to live, drive a car and have $200 in your bank account. You are in the top 10% of the wealthiest people on Earth.

    simikoi , Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #10

    Volunteers unloading USAID aid box near rescue helicopter statistics Over 750000 people have passed away, mostly children, since the defunding of USAID.

    __Probably_Jesus__ , United States Coast Guard / Wikipedia Report

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trumpsters are murderers.

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    #11

    Red heart on tanning bed lamp inside for statistics about tanning and health Just one indoor tanning session increases the risk of developing melanoma by (20%). Starting indoor tanning before age 35 spikes your risk for melanoma by (75%).

    DragonDrama , TimOve / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

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    #12

    Protestors holding signs at a rally including one demanding release of Epstein files statistics 100% of the Epstein files perpetrators have faced zero charges or accountability. Let that sink in.

    TexasMadrone , Geoff Livingston / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

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    #13

    Man in white shirt laughing on sofa with bowl of chips The top 20% of alcohol drinkers account for 80% of alcohol sales.

    Dikgolana , DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #14

    Close-up of runner with prosthetic leg jogging on bridge If you amputate a person’s leg, their BMI goes down. But if you amputate both legs instead, their BMI goes up.

    GatotSubroto , pch.vector / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #15

    Motorcyclist in black and red gear riding red sport bike fast Motorcyclist account for 0.75% of vehicle lane miles traveled in the US, but 14% of roadway fatalities.

    There's also a pedestrian fataly struck by a vehicle every 70 minutes on average in the US.

    There are over 40,000 traffic fatalities in the US each year. It's like an entire town getting whipped out.

    TheNerdWhisperer256 , azerbaijan_stockers / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Birthday cake with lit candles and colorful sprinkles In a room of 23 people, there’s a 50% chance that 2 of them share a birthday.

    constantine5489 , Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

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    #17

    Over 70% of all antibiotic use globally is for farmed animals. It was only 40% on the 90s when the World Health Organization called it the greatest threat to humanity as it would inevitably lead to antibiotic resistance.

    Over 45,000 Americans pass away EVERY YEAR due to antibiotic resistance, that's 15 times the passings of 9/11 every year due to something we were warned about 30 years ago.

    Robbie1985 Report

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    #18

    I will quote a famous comedian:

    One sixth of the population on the Earth are chinese. So, if you have five kids and expecting a sixth one, it is very likely that it will be a chinese one ...

    JustLoveEm Report

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    #19

    That backyard drownings are the leading cause of passing away in children under 5 in the United States.

    GrooGruxQueen7 Report

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    #20

    If you properly shuffle a standard deck of playing cards, it is HIGHLY likely (like almost a certainty) that specific order of cards has never existed before. The number of possible combinations is 52 factoral which is 8.07E67.

    steveborg Report

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    #21

    Giraffes have the same number of vertebrae in their necks as humans.

    TrumpDumper Report

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    #22

    Equal parts insane and depressing: wild mammals make up only 5% of total mammal biomass.

    Isterieretwatedoen Report

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    #23

    The average number of skeletons in the human body is greater than 1.

    wilp0w3r Report

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    #24

    All the planets in the solar system could fit between the Earth and the moon.

    violenthectarez Report

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    #25

    80% of all lung cancer victims were smokers, but 80% of all smokers never get lung cancer.

    CampWestfalia Report

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    #26

    1 in 12 men have some form of color blindness.

    olicsan Report

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    #27

    The most common cause of passing away in pregnant women is someone taking their life, often by the father of the child or a close relative/friend.

    Elegant_Neat_26 Report

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    #28

    One million seconds is approximately 11 days. One billion seconds is approximately 32 years.

    1deadeye1 Report

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    #29

    54% of American adults have a 6th grade or below reading level.

    ratjar32333 Report

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    #30

    In 2026, the richest 1% of the global population owns 45% of all wealth, while the bottom 50% holds just 2% of global wealth.

    benjaminbradley11 Report

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    #31

    Roughly 27% of the US population are functionally illiterate, a far cry from the 90+ of our national peers and historical US numbers.

    SirLanceQuiteABit Report

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    #32

    63 Earths would fit inside Uranus. 64 if you'd just relax a little.

    TheAlmightyScooter Report

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    #33

    A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus.

    Top-Combination-4259 Report

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    #34

    In a historical time line, we are surprisingly closer in time to Cleopatra, than she was to the construction of the pyramids by quite a large margin. (Approx. 500 years).

    UKSTRANDEDSWEDE Report

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    #35

    We’re closer to the year The Jetsons took place than the year the Jetsons came out.

    Responsible-Fox-1985 Report

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    #36

    Iceland has near zero people with down syndrome.

    Nabstar Report

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    #37

    Experiencing a single, non-fatal strangulation incident by an intimate partner makes them 750% more likely to end your life in the future.

    That's not a typo.

    Three3Jane Report

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    #38

    Hidden and serious problem. Call 988 for confidential help

    Male construction workers experience a rate of 56 per 100,000 of taking their own lives, nearly double the average for working men nationwide.

    Male iron and steel workers face the highest specific occupation rate (117.89 per 100,000), followed by single males and laborers.

    Almost 18% of all occupational passings occur in construction.

    More construction workers pass away by taking their lives each year than from all fatal on-the-job injuries.

    Living_Ad_4372 Report

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    #39

    More American soldiers were ended in the civil war than all of the other wars the US has been in combined.

    Modern demographic studies and full-census analyses estimate roughly 698,000 to 750,000 passings (surpassing older estimates of 620,000).

    netnut58 Report

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    #40

    There were 21,803 train related deaths in India in 2023.

    anon11233455 Report

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    #41

    In 1900 the population of Africa was 120m people, in Europe it was 400m people.
    In 2021 the population of Africa was 1394m people, in Europe it was 743m people.

    EcstaticChallenge374 Report

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    #42

    Beetles are the most prolific life form. 25% of all known species are some kind of beetle.

    Wisco Report

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    #43

    There’s about 90 million acres of land dedicated to growing corn, this is like covering the entire state of Montana in cornfields.

    About 40% of this corn is grown to be turned into ethanol to add to fuel.

    Another 40% is dedicated just to live stock feed.

    Only 2% is grown for direct human consumption.

    bobbymcpresscot Report

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    #44

    By land area size, Wisconsin and Florida are the median size states by area for the United States.

    If you take the average land mass of all the countries in the world, the two median countries are Nepal and Tajikistan, which are roughly the same size as Wisconsin. Wisconsin is a perfect benchmark

    France is 4 Wisconsins, California is 3 Wisconsins, Russia is 117 Wisconsins, China is 66 Wisconsins.

    Japan, at about 2.5 Wisconsins, is the size of Germany.

    kageisadrunk Report

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    #45

    Breast cancer and prostate cancer have almost identical prevalence and similar mortality rates, yet breast cancer research has almost 2.5x more funding.

    Dr_MCR Report

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From Reddit: "So this is almost true, and shocking if so, but the survival rates are really different. Prostate cancer has a 98.2% survival rate over five years, while great cancer sits at 91.7% - which looks close but isn't! That's 1.8% mortality for PC and 8.3% for BC - more than 4x as deadly. (NCI data) Yes, there's a huge discrepancy in funding, but per d***h it actually flips. In the US, $126k is spent on research per prostate cancer d***h. In comparison, only $69k is spent on research per breast cancer deaths. (NCI research via JAMA Network Open). The real crime is that one of the most lethal cancers, pancreatic cancer, gets only $8,945 per d***h. The survival rate over five years for pancreatic cancer is 13%."

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    #46

    In just 90 minutes, the Earth's surface receives enough sunlight to power all of human civilization using solar power for an entire year.

    Ballymundo604 Report

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    #47

    As of today there are 268 people in the world who are aged between 110 and 116 years old.

    OkGlass6902 Report

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    #48

    Dundee United have played against Barcelona four times in their history... and beaten them every time.

    Clem_Crozier Report

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    #49

    Abraham Lincoln could have sent fax messages to the samurai. Fax machine was invented in 1843, Lincoln passed in 65, Samurais ceased to exist in 1867.

    d4nfe Report

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    #50

    For one brief second, you were the youngest person on earth.

    stabbingrabbit Report

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    #51

    Chicagoan here 👋 The Great Lakes make up 25% of the world’s freshwater.

    checklistmaker Report

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    #52

    Human have on average less than 2 legs.

    Wooden_Researcher_36 Report

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    #53

    The ancient Egyptian civilization lasted so long that Ancient Egyptians were already studying Ancient Egypt before its fall. King Tut ruled 1300 years before Cleopatra.

    Omega_art Report

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    #54

    In 1990, only 5% of Americans had passports.

    Responsible-Fox-1985 Report

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    #55

    There’s more time between the existence of the stegosaurus and triceratops than there is between the existence of triceratops and humans.

    You grow up as a kid thinking all the dinosaurs just hung out.

    montyandtimmon Report

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    #56

    The Clean Air Act is responsible for saving more American lives than any other law ever passed.

    Cautious-Corner-3704 Report

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    #57

    Half the people on Earth are below average intelligence.

    Comfortable-Figure17 Report

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    #58

    The fastest NHL player to score 1000 points is Wayne Gretzky. The second fastest to do it is Wayne Gretzky. He's the only player with more than 2000 points.

    dakkster Report

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    #59

    Scientists recently examined the brain of cadavers to see if microplastics could be found in peoples' brains. The average brain they studied had enough microplastics in them to equal the weight if a plastic spoon.

    Robotic-Galaxy Report

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    #60

    61% of marriages in Pakistan are between siblings or cousins.

    liquid-swords93 Report

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    #61

    How long does it take for light to travel 93,000,000 miles from the surface of the sun to the surface of the earth?

    - 8 minutes

    How long does it take for light to travel 400,000 miles from the center of the sun to the surface of the sun?

    - 250,000 years.

    CaliIsReallyNice Report

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    #62

    One that was eye opening to me:

    Almost all the cases of drowning occur in the upright position.

    What I learned from this? If you’re ever in a position where you’re struggling in water, avoid going vertical. This is why my first thing I was learning to swim was to float on my back.

    PresentationFew2761 Report

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    #63

    Charles Darwin and Steve Irwin owned the same tortoise.

    glebe220 Report

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    #64

    The Netherlands produces more food than anywhere else in the world

    Despite being very small and extremely densely populated, it is the largest exporter of agricultural products, only after USA.

    SetObvious7411 Report

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    #65

    Jeff Bezos makes $476 a second and paid a tax rate of 1.8%.

    livinginfutureworld Report

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    #66

    Cleopatra was live at the same time as the wooly mammoth.

    Ancient Egypt lasted so long that it had archeologist to study study it's own earlier civilization.

    No-Understanding-912 Report

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    #67

    More stars in Universe than grains of sand on Earth.

    MeasurementEmotional Report

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    #68

    1 in 3 women will experience physical violence in their lifetime.

    Parking_Bar1399 Report

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    #69

    California produces over 40% of the U.S. domestically grown vegetables, 60%-70% of the domestically grown fruit, and 99% of domestically grown nuts.

    FinsT00theleft Report

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