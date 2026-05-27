Which is exactly what happened when someone online asked , “What’s a dark secret you know that most people would never believe?” And wow… people really delivered. From hidden relationships to deeply unsettling confessions, these secrets are the kind that stay in your head long after you read them. Some are sad, some are creepy, and some are so unbelievable you’ll probably pause for a second and think, “There’s no way that’s real.” So go ahead and keep scrolling, Pandas… but fair warning, these stories might make you look at people a little differently afterward.

“Shhh… it’s a secret.” We’ve all heard that at some point in life, right? Sometimes it’s something silly or harmless that instantly makes you curious. But other times, secrets can feel really heavy — the kind people carry around quietly for years because they’re scared of being judged, hurting someone, or simply not being believed. And honestly, the bigger or darker the secret is, the harder it can feel to say it out loud in real life. That’s why a lot of people end up opening up online instead, where strangers somehow feel easier to talk to than people they actually know.

#1 When I was a kid an old lady told me she poisoned her husband with oleander leaves in his tea and no one believed me.

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#2 I lied to get someone fired.



When I was 20 I was a shift manager on the front end of a retail chain. My little sister (16) worked sales floor on weekends. We got a new cashier who was around 24 or so, and not knowing she was my sister he immediately called me over and said 'who is she I'm going to date her?' I said 'she's a minor and she's my sister you will not.' He said, 'you can't stop me.' He was super creepy like the Discord moderator stereotype complete with body odor. At home that evening I asked her if he said anything to her and she said, he asked her age and told her she was pretty and it made her uncomfortable so she just ignored him. I told her if she wanted to I would go to HR with her but she said she was afraid to cause drama and she only worked 2 days a week usually on the floor so it was fine she'd just ignore him if they crossed paths.



A few weeks later they scheduled her at the customer service desk and when he saw her over there he asked the then on duty shift manager if he could go up and learn with her so he could cover breaks and lunches. They said yes and when my sister came home she let me know he was really creepy, tried to hold her hand a few times, and kept standing so close to her he was touching her. I asked her if she told anyone and she said no again she didn't want drama she'd just post any customer service shifts she got and try to trade for sales floor work.



On my next shift I walk in to him looking at her schedule and then sifting through the schedule book trying to find people on the floor scheduled at the same time so he could trade with them even though he'd never even worked floor. I immediately went to HR to complain and was asked why it wasn't her coming forward. HR said since I wasn't there that day I had no proof that there were any issues and she'd need to be the one to say something. They also said he was welcome to trade with who he wanted.



Later in the day I overheard him telling another employee during break about how he was in love with my sister and he was going to 'make her his submissive princess.' That s**t made me snap after we got back out on the floor I went over to him and quietly said 'f**k off and leave my little sister alone you disgusting creep or I will ruin your life.' I got called into HR the next day and was asked if I threatened him I very innocently said, 'no of course not. I did coach him because a customer complained that he said a racial slur towards her and I told him it wasn't appropriate to use that language.'



HR then said, 'well did you hear it?'



I said, 'no that's why I didn't bring it to you since I wasn't present near him when it occurred and I know you can't do anything about situations where there is no witness.'



He got fired.

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#3 I have a family member who m******d the mother of his children. That isn’t even the dark part. The dark part is he actually recorded it and only 1 person & the police have seen the video. Thankfully he plead guilty so her family never had to see it. The person who saw the video, I can honestly say has never been the same.



Being related to someone so evil is something I have struggled to come to terms with. Its like mourning a person you spent your whole life loving while they are still alive.

Everyone has secrets at some point in life — yes, literally everyone. Some are tiny and harmless, while others are the kind that quietly sit in the back of your mind for years. In fact, according to an estimate, the average person is carrying around 13 secrets at any given moment. That’s a lot of hidden thoughts, feelings, and stories people keep tucked away from the world. ADVERTISEMENT Some people are naturally good at hiding things and moving on as if nothing happened. But for others, keeping a secret can feel emotionally exhausting, stressful, and even isolating. After all, constantly filtering what you say, what you reveal, and what you avoid mentioning can become mentally draining over time. And honestly, the heavier the secret, the harder it often becomes to carry alone.

#4 My boss went to prison for embezzlement. We are accountants. I get paid more than the other team members to keep my mouth shut because if I ever say anything she will lose her job.



Don't worry, every now and again I take a look over her accounts to make sure everything adds up. She hasn't stolen from the company since I've been here.

#5 There’s a very successful children’s and family doctor in the Seattle area that r***d me brutally when I was 20. Nobody would ever believe me. I got black out drunk often back then.



While studying for his doctorate he was front desk check in at a high end hotel in Kirkland. I was a hostess at the restaurant across the lobby. Our hotel got shut down for flooding and we all went out all over Seattle to commiserate and party. I woke up in the early morning hours in his bed, no recollection of getting there. I asked him for water and he gave me a glass full of gin. I gagged and puked over the bedside. He forced himself into me while I was getting sick, while I cried, and continued after I passed back out.



I was chafed and sore for a while after that. Less than a year later he messaged me that he was getting married and she was a virgin and needed to know if I had any diseases. Anyways, he’s a very successful family practitioner in the Seattle region now.



Edit: thanks for the supportive comments. His first name is George. This happened summer of 2012, about a month after my 15 year old brother k****d himself. I was spiraling. Not trying to defend why I was such a mess but this incident really f****d up an already horrible time. I can’t remember if he’s specifically in Kirkland anymore. I am a single mother now, I don’t have the resources if he came after me for defamation or something.

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#6 I worked as a male esc*rt for gay men to be able to afford rent in my final year of undergraduate study.

What’s fascinating is that researchers have actually found that secrets can physically affect people too. Studies suggest that carrying around a heavy emotional secret can genuinely make people feel weighed down — almost like their body is responding to the burden emotionally and physically. Researchers discovered that when people were thinking about important secrets, they tended to overestimate how difficult physical tasks would be. Simple things like walking up a hill, carrying groceries, or completing an activity suddenly felt more exhausting in their minds. It’s almost as if the emotional weight of secrecy tricks the brain into feeling physically tired too.

#7 I was a very very small meek girl who was dealing with starvation and pretty bad a***e at home.





A very big boy in the grade up would just NOT leave me alone. Dancing around me calling me "kindergartner" right in my space.





Because of the rough home life I had a lot of anger and I snapped one day and side kicked him right in the groin... Above a half flight of stairs. He fell down backwards and got hurt.





He never told anyone, I think because it would have looked really bad on him.







At least he avoided me after that which was what I wanted... Just to be left alone.

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#8 I worked in news for a little over 5 years. Because of this field I’ve seen a lot of uncensored photos and footage of d**d celebrities and knew information way before it was published to the world. I knew Queen Elizabeth passed for about 15 minutes even before people in my own office knew simply because my desk was next to the CEO and I was a nosy b***h.



Now that I know that most of this information comes from shady cops and paramedics I lost all trust in them and feel like they’re all secretly waiting for local celebs and such to d*e so they can make money off the information/footage.

#9 Oh, man. What is the statute of limitations for domestic ter***ism?



I won't say where exactly, but in the mid-nineties, my buddies and I used to go out along a major aqueduct and fish.



In one area, the access road dips down and is roughly level with the waterline. We could pull out fish by the dozens. The problem was, to get on the access road, you had to have a key for an electronic lock. We would just unscrew the junction box at the bottom of the pedestal, short two wires, and the arm would come up.



One night, very late, we were down fishing where the road dips down and saw headlights at the entry arm, about 200 yards from where we were. Where we were situated was about halfway between the entry gate and a pump facility. Anyway, they came through and closed the gate. We were stuck.



Up the road just a bit was a little shack with a large electrical enclosure. I opened it, and it was full of controllers and terminal blocks, mostly labeled. We were kinda panicked and wanting to get out, so I started looking at the labels. I found GATE 1 and shorted it. My buddies watched the arm on the road at the top of the hills, and shook their heads. I tried GATE 2. Nothing. GATE 3. Nope. Toward the bottom I saw something like SOUTH ENTRY. I shorted it and the arm lifted up. My friends thought I was McGyver. We jumped in my truck, hauled a*s up the road with the lights off, and got away.



The next day, we all found at that GATE 1, 2 and 3 were GIANT gates that emptied millions of gallons of water overnight into a farming field. TL;DR, my friends and I created a lake that lasted for the better part of 6 months in some poor farmer's field.

So why do people keep secrets in the first place? Well, according to Slepian et al.’s 2017 studies, researchers identified 38 different categories of secrets people commonly keep hidden from others. Some are things people may eventually share with a close friend, therapist, or family member. But others are deeply personal topics they may never openly discuss with anyone at all. Many secrets revolve around relationships, money, personal ambitions, mental health, family issues, betrayals, fears, or hidden regrets. Sometimes people stay silent because they fear judgment, embarrassment, or conflict. Other times, they simply don’t know how to explain what they’re feeling. And in many cases, people keep secrets because they believe protecting the truth feels easier than facing the possible fallout of revealing it.

#10 In the 90s, Bayer, the maker of asprin, knowingly sold HIV tainted medication to South American markets that infected and k****d thousands of people, including whole families. It was barely covered North American media.

#11 I lost my virginity to my mom's best friend when I was 12. She was 36. Continued a secret s****l relationship with her through my teenage years. Never told anyone.

#12 When I was younger I had a very vivid dream. The dream consisted of being woken up by my mom who told me our family cat died. I got up, walked over, pet him, and put him in a box to bury him.



What felt like a few moments later I was awoken by my mom and that's exactly how it played out. It was pretty strange.

One surprisingly common type of secret is having a hidden ambition or personal goal. This could be anything from secretly wanting a career change to dreaming about moving abroad, starting a business, losing weight, writing a book, or leaving a relationship. A lot of people choose not to share these goals because they’re afraid of failing publicly or being mocked before they even begin. Sometimes keeping a dream private can feel safer than hearing someone else’s doubts about it. Other people stay quiet because they don’t want unnecessary pressure or expectations attached to their plans. And honestly, many of us have had that one secret goal we quietly worked toward without telling anyone until it actually happened.

#13 While drunk in the girls bathroom at a bar, I said "look what I can do!" And proceeded to roundhouse kick the paper towel dispenser off the wall, then left. No explanation.

#14 I was a bookkeeper and found evidence the well liked receptionist had embezzled almost 25 thousand dollars. Police were called and she was fired.



Turns out she was sleeping with two married employees and the married owner. She sued for s****l harassment and settled out of court. The embezzlement charges were dropped and each employee paid 50k. The owner paid 100k. One of the employees got a divorce.

#15 A long time ago, when I was maybe 8 or 9, I went to the women’s restroom in the movie theatre by myself. I exited the stall and saw a man furiously touching himself! in the doorway.



We locked eyes for a brief second, then he said something to the effect of “wait” and I ran and hid in a different stall and stood on the toilet seat in hopes he wouldn’t see me. He actually started opening stall doors, but fled when a woman entered the bathroom.



I left soon after and did *not* want to use the public restrooms alone for a long time.

Family secrets are another huge category people tend to keep hidden. And let’s be honest, families can be complicated. Sometimes people hide things because they feel embarrassed about their family situation, while others stay silent to protect loved ones or avoid drama altogether. These secrets can involve hidden relationships, addiction, financial struggles, betrayals, long-standing conflicts, or painful childhood experiences people rarely talk about openly. In many cultures, there’s also pressure to “keep family matters private,” even when those situations are emotionally difficult. That silence can make people feel stuck between loyalty and honesty. And while some family secrets may seem small from the outside, for the people carrying them, they can become emotionally overwhelming over time.

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#16 Had a 6 month fling with one of my best friends (and family friends) mothers when I was in my early 30's. She was divorced.



Started out as a one-off drunken hookup... Then it happened again... Then it became almost daily.



We both became paranoid about getting found out and the damage that would come out of it and decided to end it.



She passed away a few years back and took our secret to the grave.



Still the best head I've ever had.

#17 I know the identity of the never-caught person responsible for pulling the fire alarm in 7th grade, and I will take that to my grave. Their secret is safe with me.

#18 I had a weekend affair with a woman who, at the time, was an A-Lister. Chicago, late 1980s. (Not Oprah.) It was the only time I ever did c*ke, and it was off of her body (overrated, both the c*ke and her body). Her assistant actually had me sign a NDA. I've never told anybody who it was except for a couple of very close friends. My mother knows because she was present when I met this lady.



The NDA is void upon d***h of either party, so I'll jump on here if she's the first to go.



EDIT: OK, clearly I shouldn't have mentioned Oprah, cuz y'all are convinced it's Oprah. Not Oprah. And the NDA had nothing to do with any "crime", it only concerned protecting her reputation and image and keeping "the past 72 hours" completely secret.



I hadn't even thought about that angle until a bunch of you brought it up. I still don't think of it as a crime, I think of it as snorting c*ke off of a celebrity's n****e, which I never would have done if she hadn't set it up in the back of a limousine cruising north on Lake Shore Drive. Me: "F**k, yeah" cough cough "oww" Her: "Good Booyyyy" (like I'm her pet dog, which I kinda was...).

Financial secrets are also incredibly common, even among close friends, partners, and family members. These can include hidden debt, secret bank accounts, overspending, gambling habits, inheritance money, lying about income, or pretending to be financially stable when struggling privately. People often keep financial secrets because money can feel deeply tied to self-worth, success, and social status. Some fear being judged as irresponsible, while others simply don’t want loved ones to worry. In relationships especially, financial secrecy can slowly create tension and mistrust over time. At the same time, many people hide money-related stress because they feel ashamed or pressured to appear “fine” on the outside. Money can be an emotional topic, which is exactly why so many people quietly avoid talking about it honestly.

#19 In 5th grade I was the one who broke the second water fountain in my school gym. One person saw me break it but didn’t say anything. It was gone the next day. I felt bad because the line to get a drink became super long and they didn’t replace it.

#20 Here it is. Mid Feb 1970 im 10, in my room, around 9 pm. I'm suddenly aware of a spiritual presence, and it's my sister. We converse...and I discover she's been k****d in an accident. I say goodbye...My father was also hurt in the accident but survived. The next morning I get up to be sat down and informed my sister was k****d in an auto accident. I already knew, but never said a word to anyone...let alone in amy public forum until now.



I've never been religious, am more of a scientific type, try to reason things out, but I know what I experienced.

#21 How common it is for a close family member to s******y a***e an innocent child in their home. I have dedicated myself to volunteering in this field.

Romantic secrets are another major reason people struggle emotionally. This could include secretly having feelings for someone outside the relationship, emotional affairs, crushes, fantasies, or even questioning the relationship itself while pretending everything is okay. Many people keep these thoughts hidden because they fear hurting their partner or completely disrupting their current life. Others may feel guilty simply for having certain thoughts, even if they never act on them. Human emotions can be messy, complicated, and sometimes confusing, which is why romantic secrecy often creates so much emotional tension internally. And honestly, people don’t always hide things because they’re “bad” people; sometimes they hide them because they don’t fully understand their own emotions yet.

#22 I blackmailed p***philes on Omegle when I was 16.

#23 It’s not a huge deal really, but after my granddad died and my mum was going through clearing out the house, she found a whole bunch of B**M p**n mags with femme doms and men in chains etc. My mum was really upset about it, partly because she also suspected that my grandma had been s******y a****d as a girl, so if my granddad was “deviant” that was a terrible extra pressure on her poor mother.



Personally, I assume my granddad kept it a secret. I know my grandma stopped having s*x with him after the requisite two children were produced (he then took up with a woman across the road, and my grandma was completely happy with the arrangement, apparently). I just wish I’d been in the country because I could have gotten rid of it (or absconded with it, if it was good) and it wouldn’t have bothered me, nor affected my opinion of him. But I know it’s soured my mum’s opinion of him ever since. And she ADORED him.

#24 I lived with some of my best friends as roommates in college. One of my friends had an unopened giant family sized bag of animal crackers on top of the fridge. One afternoon my friend went to open the bag and found it not only opened, but had maybe 4-5 animal crackers left. He interrogated everybody for weeks. Nobody would confess to eating them, and despite the countless theories, he still to this day 15+ years later doesn’t know who ate them. Why? Because I got absolutely trashed a week before he tried to open the bag, and myself and the stray dog down the street sat outside on the curb at 3 AM and ate almost the whole bag together. Once I sobered up and realized what I’d done, I threw what’s left of the bag back on top of the fridge and acted like I had no clue what happened. The dog and I will take this to our graves.

Interestingly, research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people often greatly overestimate how negatively others will react if they reveal a painful or embarrassing secret. Many individuals fear they’ll be judged harshly, rejected, or looked at differently forever. But the studies showed something surprising: people receiving the secret often responded with far more empathy, understanding, and compassion than expected. In many cases, the act of finally opening up actually improved the emotional well-being of the person sharing the secret. Researchers found that honesty and vulnerability can sometimes strengthen emotional connection rather than destroy it. Of course, not every secret is easy or safe to reveal, but the findings highlight how fear of judgment can sometimes become bigger than reality itself.

#25 Got drunk at a masked Halloween party in college and had unprotected s*x with a woman and we passed out together. Woke up the next morning to find out she was my second cousin. We talked about it, went out got a plan B and she luckily didn't get pregnant. Haven't talked about it since.

#26 I know how someone(more than 1) in the company leadership team is embezzling money through crooked contracts. It is a public company and I am too scared to call it out. It has hints thrown all over when I look at contracts and MSA’s and rates for resources, undue pressure to use a specific vendor etc. The money embezzled is in millions if not in tens of millions. And since I made insinuating remark, my PC has more trackers of activity (example - can see my Crowdstrike processes doubled cpu and memory since then kind of stuff).

#27 That my male pediatrician had a "thing" for 7 to 12 year-old boys.

At the end of the day, people keep secrets for all kinds of reasons — fear, shame, protection, guilt, survival, privacy, love, or simply uncertainty. Some secrets are harmless little things we laugh about years later, while others carry deep emotional weight for the people hiding them. And honestly, some of the stories in these posts are so shocking, disturbing, or unbelievable that you can understand why someone would never dare say them out loud in real life. So tell us, Pandas: have you ever kept a secret that felt impossible to share? And if you had the chance to reveal it completely anonymously online… would you?

#28 Group homes for your loved one are staffed by people who only cook/clean. Interaction is limited to telling them want not to do. Med error occurs frequently. Resident on resident violence is rarely reported. Also paperwork is out of date, state investigations love that one.

#29 I know a lot of people who belong to a kind of cult, but I can't get any of them out.

#30 I got hit on by an A list celebrity…twice. The second time she gave me full on clearance. But had to pass. My soon to be wife was in the next room. I never talk about it…ever.

#31 After my dad died, my daughter saw him in a dream and he was happy to see her. I had the same dream, but he looked disappointed. We found out talking to each other one day.

#32 The night mother died, I woke in the middle of the night to a flowy black spirit over my bed. It was so real. The next day, my dad informed me my mom passed in the middle of the night. I will never forget what I saw.

#33 When I was in daycare we had 4 girls that were just out of highschool who watched us every day. One day during our nap time after lunch I saw the four of them daring each other to do stupid little dares while we all slept. This went on for a while and 6 year old me found it all pretty funny.



Then one of them dared a girl to drop her pants and streak the room.



A minute later she was naked and running quietly through our mats and giggling away....then she passed me and we locked eyes. I closed them fast but it was to late, she knew I saw her.



Nap time ends, lights go up and she walks over. She bends down to my level and whispers that if I tell anyone what I saw she would come to my house and k**l my parents and my dog leaving me to be an orphan (we had just watched Annie so orphan was a new word for me).



She was fired 6 months later for putting on the movie Motel Hell for all of us to 2 watch one morning.

#34 During a hospital stay for an appendectomy when I was a kid (8) the sister (senior nurse on the ward) deliberately opened up my wound. She did not want the doctors transfering more high dependency kids on to the ward.

#35 I know where the Mile 222 sign on highway 20 in Iowa is. It’s been missing for 16 years.

#36 My sister and I skipped CCD religious school and went to Skippers. It was an ' All You Can eat' night. We paid with money that we stole from Mom. After realizing that we only had money for one plate we asked the waitress if we could share a plate.



She said yes. (God bless this woman.)



They were the best fish and chips we ever ate.



And it was the first time that both of us had ever been full.



The waitress that fed us, taught us a valuable life lesson.



It was more than any one of the CCD teachers ever did.

#37 Apparently the whole world being run by like, fifteen p***philic billionaires with eugenic trains of thought and a penchant for cannibalism is too much for people to handle, because clearly a large swath of the population just didn't care about that revelation and moved on completely, or refuse to believe it.

#38 I woke up randomly on a toilet at like 4am during a sleepover with my best friend at the time (am male like 11 at the time), her stepdad was in front of me constantly asking if I was alright and all I remember was I felt really weird and that something was off, I spent a few hours in the bathroom and then kinda just went about my day, could’ve been absolutely innocent but something about that incident always felt off to me.

#39 The Stonecutters helped Steve Gutenberg with his Hollywood career.

#40 I just found out that my ex-wife was recently taken to the police station for trying to steal pot plants from a house that she thought was vacant.



Apparently it was not vacant, and the people living there called the police who caught her in the act. My eldest son had to pick her up from the police station.



My youngest daughter informed me about this just an hour ago, but made me swear not to bring it up with any of her siblings. I find it hilarious. I had to tell someone. This reddit thread seemed like a good place.

#41 My mother s****************d me when I was 11. It only happened once. My husband is the only one I have ever told. There is not one other person I trust with this.

#42 When I was four I watched my stepdad push someone down a mountain to his d***h.

#43 Not really a secret, the family kinda ignores it, but it's dark. A girl I was dating back in the day. Met her family and there was an uncle. Alright dude. Fun to talk to. But a real dorky dude. His wife, the aunt, was by all standards way out of his league.



Now I'm not shaming anyone. Yet it was one of those "he has to have money" situations but he didn't.



One day his wife said she was leaving him. With his kids begging him not to do it he sh*t himself in the head with a s*****n.

#44 I'm not 100% convinced my aunt died by her own hand.

#45 Ooh I can tell this one now.



In my early twenties, I was married, but it was generally unknown that our marriage was open. During this time, the company I worked for was bought and there were so many parties. 2012 for iOS development was wack.



Well anyway, my new supervisor from the parent company and I started secretly hooking up, while seamlessly having many meetings and work parties. None of our coworkers ever found out except for my closest bud, who was legitimately shocked, so I’m sure the secret was well kept.



At the time, it was so huge to me. Now it’s like, “hah! I forgot about that. Goofy”



I don’t think either of us were hurt any more than the other. Fairly transactional, and the mutually assured destruction was strangely reassuring.



Haven’t thought about that in a while!

#46 Pepsi always gave me an upset stomach. Typically if I drink more than 8-16oz of Pepsi I get diarrhea.



Years ago I was at a Pizza Hut for a birthday party before we went to a hockey game. Before the pizza got to us, we were given unlimited pitchers of soda which happened to be Pepsi. Being 10 years old and presented with infinite soda, I drank at least a dozen small glasses of Pepsi before I even ate a bite of pizza.



By the time we were finishing up dinner my stomach was rumbling. I knew what was imminent. I ran to the bathroom and had explosive diarrhea. It took a lot of wiping to clean up the mess and I was there for a while... When it was time to flush, the paper didn't go down.... the water just kept rising... and rising... then overflowed my disgusting s**t water and continued to run.



Horrified, I ran to the sink and quickly washed my hands then returned to the table. As we prepared to leave the Pizza Hut a stream of water was pouring out from under the bathroom door. A worker ran in with a mop bucket and I heard him shout "OH MY F*****G GOD NOOOO!"



We all left for the hockey game and I spoke not a word of what happened in that bathroom...



That Pizza Hut closed not long after and I hate to think that my Pepsi diarrhea was the reason why.

#47 My dad illegally owned piranhas when I was a kid, and when we moved he gave them to a family friend of ours. That family friend ended up needing to get of rid of them too and decided to do that by dumping them in a large body of water near us (they are not at all native to our region).



A year or so later, there were reports of a large colony of piranhas in this body of water that were eating the local wildlife and had even attacked a dog. There was so much confusion and terror as to how this species could’ve ended up there, but I know.

#48 I know a guy who m******d his lover while his lover was terminally ill in the hospital. He felt so justified in just deciding it was time that he bragged to several people that he'd done it. Like he deserved a medal or something.

#49 There are a lot of times that your operating room nurse is just flying by the seat of their pants when it comes to your procedure.

#50 I swapped all my mother’s liquor out with cold tea. She didn’t drink so I was safe. But she got me back. I got it as a gift for my 21st 🤣🤣.

#51 That I've had to become a s*x worker to put myself through school.

#52 I'm sure many of you will believe me, but the cops didn't when it was presented to them by the family.



Super long story short, I grew up in the country. Sometime people from not in the country think that country people are easy targets for thefts and robberies because of their distance to the police. They never seem to think that the distance to police is also not in their favour because the farmer will defend themselves. I am also in Canada.



In the early 80s, one of these fine city folks thought it would be a good idea to rob one of our neighbours. He was alerted to what was going on by his dog barking. So he went out to investigate. He found said city folk in his garage trying to steal his truck. The city folk decided it was in his best interest to try and confront my neighbour instead of fleeing. Being a city folk, he maybe did think that because it was Canada, that my neighbour would be armed. Well he was. He ended up with a ping pong ball hole in his chest, and a basketball sized hole in his back.



Instead of dealing with the police and all of that stuff, my neighbour decided it was easier just to take care of it himself. So he fired up his backhoe, wrapped the guy up in a tarp, put him in the front end loader, took him out to the middle of his back 40, dug down a solid 15-18 feet, dropped him in, filled the hole back in, and nobody could ever tell that he was buried there.



That field was seeded, plowed and harvested every season for the next 40ish years until he passed away. His kids found a note that he wrote explaining what happened and what he did. They went to the police about it and they did nothing. They didn't even come out to the farm to investigate.

#53 My great uncles may have “disappeared” a local bully who r***d their younger sister, my great auntie. This was back in the 1930s. A lot of family speculation, nothing ever proven.

#54 When i was a young kid. Around 10. I had a crush on 1 girl. One day she left her jacket at her seat in school. No one was around. Maybe because what I saw on TV. I decided to try sniffing her jacket. After post sniff clarity. I be like "yep, that disgusting" and never do anything like that again.