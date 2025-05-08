GF Reconsiders The Entire Relationship After Finding BF’s Secret Scale For Measuring His Number Twos

By the end of this story, you’ll definitely know more than you know now. For example, that the weight of one random guy’s excrements has fluctuated between 0.25lbs and 1.5lbs over the past year. How did he find out? Well, he measured the weight of the resulting after each trip to the bathroom. Another question – why the hell did he need to know this?

Well, it’s complicated. At least the author of this story, the user u/SafeStudio1531, and also the life partner of this guy, having found out all the details of this foul-smelling situation, is now seriously considering breaking up with him. Okay, just read on!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author of the post has a boyfriend of 2 years, with whom they moved in around 4 months ago

Share icon

Image credits: volodymyr-t / Frepeik (not the actual photo)

The guy is very sweet and emotionally available – but after moving in, the author started facing some of his oddities

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SafeStudio1531

Share icon

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man is incredibly obsessed with his weight and diet, counting calories and whatnot

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SafeStudio1531

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently the author found an empty cereal bowl in the bathroom – quite a stinky bowl to be honest

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SafeStudio1531

The man had to admit he’s been weighing his number two for a whole year – in order to control his weight ‘properly’

So, please meet the Original poster (OP) who recently, about four months ago, moved in with their boyfriend of 2 years. And, as it often happens, living under the same roof came with its own, very significant adjustments. No, the guy is still very sweet, emotionally accessible and loving… but some of his habits are very hard to stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, he is extremely meticulous about his diet. He counts all the calories and regularly steps on the scale. It got to the point that one day, having asked the author to bring him some fruit leather, he lashed out at them for just taking a little bite. The reason? Because now he didn’t know how much it weighed, and the calorie count could be inaccurate.

But the funniest thing was yet to come. One fine day, the OP found a cereal bowl in the bathroom, which smelled distinctly of excrement. There was also a bottle of avocado oil and a calendar with daily entries. The numbers ranging from 0.25lbs to 1.5lbs. Being asked about it, the guy turned pale and tried to say that this was how he measured the weight of his pet chinchilla…

But there were a number of inconsistencies. Firstly, a chinchilla can’t weigh less than a pound, and secondly, it definitely can’t change its weight in such a range from day to day. Anyway, the boyfriend finally confessed – he’s been measuring the weight of his jobbies for over a year now, logging the data in a special journal. And the avocado oil is needed to keep the excrement from sticking to the bottom of the bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh. It turns out the guy got this idea from his weightlifting forum, and he still thinks it’s quite reasonable. The original poster in fact was totally weirded out. They decided that they would sleep on the couch that night because they “needed some space.” Now they’re wondering what to do with all this – and they might not stay in this relationship anymore.

Share icon

Image credits: bublikhaus / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“Well, to be honest, over the years I’ve faced some of the same ‘brilliant’ ideas from people who are so obsessed with controlling their weight and diet,” says Iryna Stasiuk, an expert in syndromic therapy from Odessa, Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “In fact, for a physically healthy person, these measurements will not provide any really useful information.”

“Unless, of course, you can put together some funny infographics. But even in that case, there is a much simpler method – just step on the scale before and after a bowel movement. Especially since there are scales that measure with an accuracy of a fraction of an ounce. Yes, you will have to fork out money, but I think it’s less of a problem than those that this man had to face.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But seriously, such an obsession with your weight and counting calories is most likely bordering on an eating disorder. So he should go to a psychologist, who would help in this situation much more than any nutritionist. And to spend less time on various forums, reading dubious recommendations from random people,” Iryna summarizes.

By the way, the original poster also noted in the comments that their first idea was to also weigh the body “before” and “after” – but the guy rejected the idea, claiming that the scales are not accurate enough. Apparently, he cares less about the result than the process… And the responders also agree that this actually resembles some eating disorder.

Be that as it may, the guy will probably soon have much more free time for his favorite thing – and he will not have to hide the bowl anyway. After all, the author ironically stated that the chinchilla is probably the only reason why they’re still in this relationship. So by the way, what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale?

Many commenters suspected the guy has an eating disorder – and the author also considers parting ways with him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT