ADVERTISEMENT

In this world we live in, nothing is actually permanent, and I think you know it as well as I do. If even the seemingly fundamental laws of physics are periodically revised and adjusted, what can we say about such things as various rules and advice that allow us to be healthy and in good shape?

Imagine - just a few decades ago, something was considered an unshakable rule in physical training and fitness - and now most experts confidently call it not just a myth, but a harmful misconception. These are the myths (and their debunking) that the viral online thread is dedicated to, a selection of the best opinions from which we present to you today.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man walking on a trail with a yellow backpack, surrounded by greenery, illustrating fitness myths outdoors. That stuff like walking doesn't count. Anything that burns calories counts Kyle.

CoonTang3975 , Clem Onojeghuo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
hawkes142 avatar
Jason Kennith
Jason Kennith
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I pace for hours every day (I have Autism Spectrum Disorder) and easily get in more than ten thousand steps. My parents insist that "pacing isn't exercise" and that I need to do more strenuous workouts. The problem is that if I develop too much muscle, it will be more likely that I can hurt other people when I have episodes (I have Disruptive Mood Disregulative Disorder). My dad says that's a "poor excuse" when he's the one who tells me not to have episodes in the first place. I can't do both. Does anyone here have advice?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Holiday meal setting with roast chicken, pomegranate seeds, and garnish. Candles and drinks on the table. That seasoning your chicken destroys your progress. All it destroys is the will to live.

    Fyrrys , Tim Douglas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Woman with earbuds and towel, preparing for a workout, outdoors. Fitness myths concept. “No pain, no gain.” I’ve had people look at me in disbelief when I tell them that they can get their exercise by walking outside on a beautiful day and listen to music or podcasts. Any activity is better than none. It doesn’t have to hurt to be working, it needs to be something that is sustainable.

    Big-Routine222 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The thread was started a little over a week ago in the AskReddit community by the user u/i-hold-your-purse, who asked netizens: "What’s the biggest fitness myth that just won’t die?" As of today, the thread has nearly 4K upvotes and 1.7K various comments. Moreover, in fact, a heated discussion arose over some of these myths - after all, some of the readers considered them not myths at all.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Person showing weight loss in oversized jeans, debunking fitness myths. Targeted fat loss. People still think it's a real thing.

    PatienceDifferent607 , Annushka Ahuja Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Man lifting weights at gym, woman sitting nearby, highlighting fitness myths. When people don't want to lift weights because they don't want to be super muscular.

    You have to specifically try to get big and its very difficult. You are not going to end up looking like a body builder because you get under a barbell once or twice a week.

    GenericHam , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Grilled salmon on a plate with vegetables, showcasing healthy eating challenges linked to fitness myths. A more recent one is needing like 300g of protein per day. I’ve talked to numerous ppl doing that while entirely avoiding carbs. It’s miserable and unhelpful .

    ares21 , Krisztina Papp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In fact, this is quite natural; it is precisely the pluralism of opinions that allows people to develop any branch of science. And medicine, nutrition and other related fields are absolutely no exception here. For example, just over a hundred years ago, many doctors around the world 100% seriously claimed that some substances, long banned by law by now, were good for health.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Person in a casual outfit sitting on a kitchen counter eating noodles, reflecting on fitness myths. Starvation mode must die.

    girlsledisko , Darina Belonogova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Raw steak seasoned with pepper on a wooden board, related to fitness myths about protein sources. Eating nothing but protein will slim you down and it's super healthy way to live.

    AndromedaateKraken , Lukas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Woman wiping sweat with towel after workout, reflecting on fitness myths. Sweating (by means of being in a hot room or wearing extra clothes) purifies you or makes you lose weight (aside from temporary water weight).

    LikelyNotSober , Andres Ayrton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Secondly, of course, there is no absolutely universal recipe for becoming strong, fast and healthy. There are different types of human bodies, each with a different metabolism and pain threshold - and a completely suitable training plan for one person will be real torture for another. And vice versa, of course.

    For example, one of my friends, with a height of about 6'2'', has never weighed more than 130 pounds. Moreover, he never complained about lack of appetite - he can eat several burgers, wash it down with a liter of cola and snack on a couple of chocolate bars, but it will not affect his weight in any way. Don't rush to envy him, however - he tried to train in the gym for years, but never became even a little stronger.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A person wearing a smartwatch and exercise shoes on grass, embodying fitness myths. The lie- calorie count doesn’t matter.

    the truth- it sure fkn does.

    Taupe88 , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Person in a striped outfit holding their abdomen, illustrating common fitness myths affecting body image. That you can be Fat and healthy.

    Minibeebs , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man performing a side plank exercise indoors, highlighting fitness myths. Whats actually naturally achievable in terms of building a muscular physique.


    Kids still think those roided out bodybuilders on instagram are natural.

    Suspicious-Engine412 , Li Sun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Age also plays an important role in this process. The older we get, the more difficult it is to choose the right training regimen and menu. "The reality is that metabolism often plays a minor role. The greatest factors as you age are often poor diet and inactivity," Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing says in this dedicated article.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But, for example, the authors of this recent study, on the contrary, claim that metabolism doesn't decrease with age. The data, based on a study of nearly 6.5K people between the ages of 8 days and 95 years, refutes one of the basic principles of modern medicine. Moreover, the same study claims that men and women actually don't have much difference in metabolism....
    #13

    Woman in activewear stretching on grass with a kettlebell, highlighting common fitness myths affecting workout routines. That working out makes a significant difference, when the reality is that when you stop pushing food into your mouth, you will start losing fat. All the working out effects are secondary, at best. The primary, and first-order, effect is simply not consuming as much. By an order of magnitude.

    qrrux , Nathan Cowley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Sliced bacon on a wooden board, highlighting fitness myths about diet and health. Eating fat makes you fat.

    milkbazoom , Nicolas Postiglioni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Woman in kitchen enjoying a healthy meal, highlighting common fitness myths and their impact on health. All these complicated methods to losing weight

    All you have to do is eat less and exercise more. And the stuff you do eat should be healthy.

    stunspelledbackwards , Nathan Cowley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Who, one wonders, should we believe? First of all, you need to trust your own body: to know all of its features and limitations, and do what is good for you and only you. And, of course, be critical of any "absolute" rules. After all, as we have already found out, everything in the world is relative. So just feel free to scroll this list to the end, and we do believe it will definitely come in handy for you.
    #16

    Assorted baked goods on a wooden board, showcasing variety and texture; concept related to fitness myths in diet. U gotta eliminate carbs from your diet.

    Antique-Trip-3111 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Arm flexing in a red tank top, symbolizing fitness myths and misconceptions related to exercise routines. Once you stop training, all that muscle will turn into fat.

    The fact I've heard this from people who *REALLY* should know better is not just baffling, but disturbing. To say the least.

    SimpleKiwiGirl , Samer Daboul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Hourglass with red sand on a newspaper, symbolizing time in fitness myths beliefs. The timing of food or workouts, pre workout, post work out.

    Look, just eat and workout when you can. Those other things are not going to make any difference .

    fadedtimes , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Yearly planner open to October with a gold pen. not specifically a fitness myth but comes up in my coaching course a lot, the idea that it takes 21 days to build a habit. it comes from a plastic surgeon in 1960 who said people get used to their new appearance after 21 days and so much researching saying it takes a different amount of time has come out since it's crazy that people still believe it.

    lilybrookfieldd , Jess Bailey Designs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman exercising on Pilates reformer, focusing on busting fitness myths. That exercise makes breasts smaller. If you reduce fat then you might have some shrinkage, but if you naturally have lots of breast tissue, that's not going to change much.

    DemonStar89 , Ahmet Kurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Women exercising with stability balls on mats, guided by a trainer, illustrating common fitness myths. I'm a group fitness instructor for active older adults. You are not going to lose weight just by exercising. Exercise is important for your circulation and mobility but you can work out all day long and not lose weight unless you change your eating habits. I used to teach 11 fitness classes a week and I was the heaviest I'd ever been in my life until I started keeping track of my calories. I didn't realize how much I was eating every day until I actually SAW the numbers. I lost 50 pounds last year counting calories, giving up some of my classes and doing my own workouts.

    CampClear , Ahmet Kurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Women in a fitness class on yoga mats, illustrating common fitness myths. That other people in your gym are constantly looking at you and judging you, your weight, your form, your attire, and your hair.

    This myth is the indirect cause of huge amounts of un-fitness, by scaring people away.

    Reality is that nobody got time for all that exhausting s**t when there's work to do, or walls to stare blankly at (my personal fave gym activity).

    Far_Dragonfruit_1829 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Woman doing sit-ups on a mat, highlighting fitness myths related to core exercises. Doing sit ups gets rid of body fat around the stomach specifically.

    kitjen , Jonathan Borba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Woman preparing vegetables in a kitchen, emphasizing fitness myths about diet and health. Not so much fitness more of nutrition. Don’t f*****g take 500g of protein a day. You aren’t getting jacked, you’re getting fat. The body can’t magically process incredible amounts of protein towards muscle development. THE EXCESS TURNS TO FAT (extra aminos are excreted through p**s, I.e. no benefits)!

    Black-Sheep11 , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Man and woman discussing fitness myths during a workout session, with the man stretching on a mat. That people care about other’s fitness because they are worried about their health.

    brigida-the-b , Kampus Production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Woman using a leg press machine in a gym, illustrating common fitness myths. That if you aren't losing weight, you are not working out hard enough. Plagued me for years. I gained about 30 lbs. after a surgery. Started lifting again and tracking what I eat and drink. The scale has not changed in over 6 months, but according to my doctors, I am far healthier than I was a year ago.

    meisa1291 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Woman exercising with dumbbells in a gym, challenging fitness myths. Higher reps “tone” the muscle, lower reps with heavier weight makes you “bulky.”

    You can’t “tone” a muscle through reps. You can grow a muscle and then lose body fat through a deficit, but that isn’t toning it…you just grew it and got leaner. Your rep range doesn’t matter.

    Sure_Difficulty_4294 , The Lazy Artist Gallery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Spoons with spices and salts on a white marble surface, representing common fitness myths in nutrition. Seasoning your food will make you lose muscle.

    Petronanas , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Person holding a salad plate with eggs and vegetables, representing common fitness myths. That you can slim down if you just start going to the gym, I think that losing weight always should start with your diet that's the most important aspect of any weight loss journey.

    OkPickle8311 , Cats Coming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Woman in a pink shirt sitting on a gray sofa, surrounded by cushions, touching her hair. Dietary cholesterol raises your cholesterol levels.

    Being fat is a moral failing or makes you less worthy as a person.

    Beneficial-Focus3702 , shurkin_son Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!