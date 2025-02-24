Imagine - just a few decades ago, something was considered an unshakable rule in physical training and fitness - and now most experts confidently call it not just a myth, but a harmful misconception. These are the myths (and their debunking) that the viral online thread is dedicated to, a selection of the best opinions from which we present to you today.

In this world we live in, nothing is actually permanent, and I think you know it as well as I do. If even the seemingly fundamental laws of physics are periodically revised and adjusted, what can we say about such things as various rules and advice that allow us to be healthy and in good shape?

#1 That stuff like walking doesn't count. Anything that burns calories counts Kyle.

#2 That seasoning your chicken destroys your progress. All it destroys is the will to live.

#3 “No pain, no gain.” I’ve had people look at me in disbelief when I tell them that they can get their exercise by walking outside on a beautiful day and listen to music or podcasts. Any activity is better than none. It doesn’t have to hurt to be working, it needs to be something that is sustainable.

#4 Targeted fat loss. People still think it's a real thing.

#5 When people don't want to lift weights because they don't want to be super muscular.



You have to specifically try to get big and its very difficult. You are not going to end up looking like a body builder because you get under a barbell once or twice a week.

#6 A more recent one is needing like 300g of protein per day. I’ve talked to numerous ppl doing that while entirely avoiding carbs. It’s miserable and unhelpful .

#7 Starvation mode must die.

#8 Eating nothing but protein will slim you down and it's super healthy way to live.

#9 Sweating (by means of being in a hot room or wearing extra clothes) purifies you or makes you lose weight (aside from temporary water weight).

#10 The lie- calorie count doesn’t matter.



the truth- it sure fkn does.

#11 That you can be Fat and healthy.

#12 Whats actually naturally achievable in terms of building a muscular physique.





Kids still think those roided out bodybuilders on instagram are natural.

#13 That working out makes a significant difference, when the reality is that when you stop pushing food into your mouth, you will start losing fat. All the working out effects are secondary, at best. The primary, and first-order, effect is simply not consuming as much. By an order of magnitude.

#14 Eating fat makes you fat.

#15 All these complicated methods to losing weight



All you have to do is eat less and exercise more. And the stuff you do eat should be healthy.

Who, one wonders, should we believe? First of all, you need to trust your own body: to know all of its features and limitations, and do what is good for you and only you. And, of course, be critical of any "absolute" rules. After all, as we have already found out, everything in the world is relative. So just feel free to scroll this list to the end, and we do believe it will definitely come in handy for you.

#16 U gotta eliminate carbs from your diet.

#17 Once you stop training, all that muscle will turn into fat.



The fact I've heard this from people who *REALLY* should know better is not just baffling, but disturbing. To say the least.

#18 The timing of food or workouts, pre workout, post work out.



Look, just eat and workout when you can. Those other things are not going to make any difference .

#19 not specifically a fitness myth but comes up in my coaching course a lot, the idea that it takes 21 days to build a habit. it comes from a plastic surgeon in 1960 who said people get used to their new appearance after 21 days and so much researching saying it takes a different amount of time has come out since it's crazy that people still believe it.

#20 That exercise makes breasts smaller. If you reduce fat then you might have some shrinkage, but if you naturally have lots of breast tissue, that's not going to change much.

#21 I'm a group fitness instructor for active older adults. You are not going to lose weight just by exercising. Exercise is important for your circulation and mobility but you can work out all day long and not lose weight unless you change your eating habits. I used to teach 11 fitness classes a week and I was the heaviest I'd ever been in my life until I started keeping track of my calories. I didn't realize how much I was eating every day until I actually SAW the numbers. I lost 50 pounds last year counting calories, giving up some of my classes and doing my own workouts.

#22 That other people in your gym are constantly looking at you and judging you, your weight, your form, your attire, and your hair.



This myth is the indirect cause of huge amounts of un-fitness, by scaring people away.



Reality is that nobody got time for all that exhausting s**t when there's work to do, or walls to stare blankly at (my personal fave gym activity).

#23 Doing sit ups gets rid of body fat around the stomach specifically.

#24 Not so much fitness more of nutrition. Don’t f*****g take 500g of protein a day. You aren’t getting jacked, you’re getting fat. The body can’t magically process incredible amounts of protein towards muscle development. THE EXCESS TURNS TO FAT (extra aminos are excreted through p**s, I.e. no benefits)!

#25 That people care about other’s fitness because they are worried about their health.

#26 That if you aren't losing weight, you are not working out hard enough. Plagued me for years. I gained about 30 lbs. after a surgery. Started lifting again and tracking what I eat and drink. The scale has not changed in over 6 months, but according to my doctors, I am far healthier than I was a year ago.

#27 Higher reps “tone” the muscle, lower reps with heavier weight makes you “bulky.”



You can’t “tone” a muscle through reps. You can grow a muscle and then lose body fat through a deficit, but that isn’t toning it…you just grew it and got leaner. Your rep range doesn’t matter.

#28 Seasoning your food will make you lose muscle.

#29 That you can slim down if you just start going to the gym, I think that losing weight always should start with your diet that's the most important aspect of any weight loss journey.