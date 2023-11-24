40 Amusing And Even Creepy Pics Of Food In Various Unexpected Places, Gathered By This Facebook Group
If you, like me, were shocked to see that very pre-draft video where Kentucky's quarterback Will Levis drinks coffee with mayonnaise with visible pleasure, then this post is definitely for you. And for me. At least you've been warned - this is a collection of photos and memes where food appears in the most unexpected places, and in the most unexpected combinations.
Yes, it turns out that there is a special group on Facebook called “Food in places it shouldn’t be,” and its members fill it with relevant content with pleasure no less than Will Lewis. Not all of these photos can be looked at with a full stomach, so we carefully selected the most interesting ones in our opinion - and collected them in this list from Bored Panda.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
I don't know what Miracle Whip is, but if it's sweet, it could work...
Of course, on the one hand, over many centuries of the existence of national cuisines and whatnot, certain rules for the use of certain products have developed, and deviations from these rules often look like a real heresy in our eyes. On the other hand, what if we don’t have some necessary ingredient in the cooking process, and there’s no way to get it urgently? And, after all, that's why some rules are made to be broken, isn't it?
Personally, I will probably never forget how about five years ago, at the Istanbul airport, I saw how some random hefty guy, having collected a whole tray of various rolls at a sushi dinery, simply dumped them all into a large bowl, poured plenty of soy sauce on them, and after carefully stirring with a large spoon, started to devour it with an expression of undisguised pleasure on his face. Well, if he likes it better like this, what could be better?
I'm confused... She appears to be buttering toast, but it looks like there is already a bread item on her plate. And none of it looks breakfast like...
That's not how you hold hands... 'Palm to palm is holy palmers' kiss'
“Our ideas about what is appropriate and what is not in preparing and eating food are based mainly on long-standing traditions,” says Roman Sardarian, a chef from Odessa, Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “And all new tastes are formed precisely through experiments - which, at first, seem totally weird to many people. This is a completely natural path of culinary evolution.”
“As for the photographs from this group, they can be divided into three basic categories: absolutely barbaric waste of food, just funny coincidences and finds (like that cat with cheese stickers), and also absolutely ingenious things - for example, a snap-on holster for a burger. And, of course, I also wonder how the beans got inside this Gameboy?", says Roman ironically.
Or maybe we just spend too much time trying to figure out people's motives when they're just enjoying fooling around with food? Who knows? In any case, please feel free to scroll through this selection to the very end, try to enjoy it as well... and let's maybe still try to figure out how all these beans ended up inside a Gameboy?
The inner battle between rejecting free food, and not trysting the generosity of a stranger