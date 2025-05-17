ADVERTISEMENT

Going for a walk. Getting plenty of sleep. Staying hydrated and eating a balanced diet. Socializing with friends. Any number of these behaviors can be beneficial for your mental health. But as cliché as it sounds, it’s important to remember that laughter truly can be a powerful medicine.

And if you’re not convinced, perhaps our compilation below of posts from the Mental Illness and Memes Facebook page will change your mind. We’ve gathered some of their silliest posts down below that anyone who’s in therapy might find painfully relatable. So enjoy scrolling through these memes, and keep reading to find conversations with psychotherapists Matt Teal, from Rochester Counseling Group, and Dr. Sonia Jaeger.

More info: Instagram