Going for a walk. Getting plenty of sleep. Staying hydrated and eating a balanced diet. Socializing with friends. Any number of these behaviors can be beneficial for your mental health. But as cliché as it sounds, it’s important to remember that laughter truly can be a powerful medicine.

And if you’re not convinced, perhaps our compilation below of posts from the Mental Illness and Memes Facebook page will change your mind. We’ve gathered some of their silliest posts down below that anyone who’s in therapy might find painfully relatable. So enjoy scrolling through these memes, and keep reading to find conversations with psychotherapists Matt Teal, from Rochester Counseling Group, and Dr. Sonia Jaeger.

#1

Text post about reading fast by avoiding reality, featured in a collection of funny pics for mental breakdown relief.

    #2

    Humorous mental health quote about being mentally ill and self aware, fitting the theme of funny pics for mental breakdowns.

    #3

    Text-based funny pic with a humorous pattern recognition joke from a collection of funny pics.

    To learn more about how a sense of humor can be beneficial for our mental health, we got in touch with a couple of experts who were kind enough to share their thoughts on the topic with Bored Panda

    Matt Teal LCSW, CASAC, the practice director at Rochester Counseling Group in Upstate, New York, says it’s absolutely healthy to try to find humor in our mental health struggles. 

    “Laughter has been shown as a highly effective way to ‘complete the stress cycle’ in the human body,” Matt shared. “It releases tensions and negative thoughts, according to Dr. Emily and Amelia Nagoski.”
    #4

    Social media post with text about depression and mental illness expressing the struggle in a raw and honest way.

    “Think about the act of laughing, especially when it comes from the gut,” the therapist continued. “You are throwing your head back, exposing your throat, and closing your eyes. When you do this, the body associates the act with being safe.”

    “There is also this phrase called the ‘knowing laugh,’” Matt noted. “It's when you share something that you think is quirky or unique to you and all of the sudden the room erupts because everyone else thought it was ‘just them’ who experienced that same thing. Here’s an example.”
    #5

    Tweet about slapping knees while getting out of bed, fitting fresh horrors to face, part of funny pics for mental breakdowns.

    #6

    Close-up of a cat with a funny expression, perfect for funny pics to scroll through during mental breakdowns.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Psychologist here. It happens to almost EVERYONE who has ever taken a psychology class or who has read a single article on psychology. Everyone diagnoses themselves, their families, their friends, their friends' significant others, their co-workers, their co-workers' significant others, anyone who walks by, and DEFINITELY anyone who has ever read and responded to an AITA article. It's a phase and it will eventually die away when you realise how difficult it is to diagnose someone well enough that you have to stand up in court and defend it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    We also got in touch with psychologist, psychotherapist and digital nomad Dr. Sonia Jaeger to hear her thoughts on this topic. She agrees that humor can be a powerful coping tool when it comes to mental health. “While it shouldn't replace professional support or minimize real struggles, finding humor in our experiences can offer a sense of relief, validation, and connection,” the therapist shared.
    #7

    Tweet about depression and quality time, featured in a collection of funny pics for mental breakdown moments.

    “Memes, in particular, have a unique way of capturing complex emotions and experiences in a simple, often humorous format. They can make us feel less alone in our struggles and help us view our challenges from a different, sometimes more compassionate perspective,” Dr. Jaeger explained. “Laughing at a relatable meme can be a small but meaningful way to release tension and feel understood.”

    #8

    Woman in white dress holding a sword symbolizing the struggle of communicating feelings in funny mental breakdown pics

    #9

    Humorous cat advice list about hydration, high places, expressing feelings, and dealing with ghosts in funny pics format.

    #10

    Funny pic of a yellow sock acting as a high heel on a prescription bottle to scroll through during mental breakdowns.

    Matt believes memes can certainly be useful in therapy. “I use them to help clients understand their diagnosis, describe a symptom we are treating or even a skill they can use to manage symptoms,” he shared.

    “I've also had times where my clients, in trying to explain to me what they are going through, will say there is a meme they saw that relates to it,” the expert continued. “It sometimes even helped us get ‘unstuck’ with how to better verbalize and understand what the person is going through. And it started with sharing a meme.”
    #11

    Young man in casual clothes acting dramatic with text about self destructive patterns, funny pics for mental breakdowns scrolling.

    #12

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about feeling locked in and aware, fitting funny pics for mental breakdowns.

    Dr. Jaeger also says memes can definitely have a place in therapy. 

    “They can act as a bridge for communication—especially for clients who find it difficult to articulate their feelings,” she told Bored Panda. “Instead of saying, ‘I don’t know how I feel,’ a client might share a meme that perfectly captures their emotional state. This can spark productive discussions and offer the therapist valuable insight into the client’s inner world.”

    #13

    Man labeled Me pouring huge bottle labeled random bursts of song lyrics caused by words you said into salad labeled normal conversation funny meme.

    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do this with Taylor Swift and Harry Potter. There’s ALWAYS a quote from Harry.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    When it comes to how to incorporate memes into therapy, Dr. Jaeger noted that there are several ways. “The therapist can bring in a selection of memes that touch on common mental health themes, letting clients choose ones that resonate with them,” she explained.

    On the other hand, the client can source memes as well. “Clients can bring memes they've found online that express how they’re feeling or what they’re going through.”
    #14

    Meme showing a woman frustrated by too many noises, reflecting the chaos in funny pics about mental breakdowns.

    And sometimes, therapists and their clients can work together to create memes. “This creative process can help externalize emotions and promote self-awareness in a non-threatening, humorous way,” Dr. Jaeger says. “When used thoughtfully, memes can help ease into difficult topics, build rapport, and encourage reflection in a way that feels approachable.”

    #15

    Bart Simpson concentrating intensely while holding a pencil, illustrating a funny moment from popular cartoon memes.

    #16

    Meme with cartoon man labeled me pointing at butterfly labeled literally anything questioning a reason to cry.

    #17

    Funny cat wearing a tin foil hat with intrusive thoughts and questionable actions, a humorous mental breakdown meme.

    We also asked the experts why it’s so important for people to feel comfortable discussing their mental health struggles, even if they need memes to do so.

    “‘A unicycle, car or horse… All that matters is getting there.’ Memes have become part of our world's language and how we communicate,” Matt says. “Millennials and Gen Alphas have and will continue to use this artform as a way to relate and connect with one another. Forming connections and normalizing the human experience is essential for someone's mental health."

    #18

    Horse running through a field with text about sharing bad decisions, funny pics capturing moments of mental breakdowns.

    “For example, take someone who is feeling depressed and they see this meme,” Matt continued. “It is so funny and relatable that they decide to share it with a friend, loved one, or even their therapist.”

    “Now that feeling of sadness has also become a moment of connection, understanding and even laughter that is shared between people. The meme has become a conduit for that person to engage with their world where the moment before they may not have wanted to even be in it,” the therapist says.
    #19

    Text post humor about mental breakdowns and asking for help, reflecting relatable feelings in funny pics collection.

    #20

    Illustration of a neck wrapped in barbed wire with text about holding back mean thoughts during a mental breakdown.

    Dr. Jaeger noted that it’s essential for people to feel safe and comfortable discussing their mental health because silence often leads to isolation, misunderstanding, and shame. “When someone can’t find the words to explain what they’re experiencing, they might shut down—or worse, believe they’re the only one feeling that way,” she explained.

    #21

    Cartoon character smoking with glowing red finger, representing brain causing stress during mental breakdown moments.

    “Memes can act as a first step toward opening up. They can normalize difficult feelings and remind people that others go through similar experiences,” she continued. “Sometimes, seeing a meme that ‘gets you’ can be more validating than hearing a clinical explanation. If it takes a meme to get someone talking about their anxiety, burnout, or ADHD symptoms, that’s still progress—and it’s incredibly valuable.”

    #22

    Tweet about wanting to upgrade depression with humor, part of funny pics to scroll during mental breakdowns.

    #23

    Tweet about mental illness humor, describing keeping a poker face through trauma but breaking down over losing a pen.

    #24

    Elderly man shrugging in a red sweater with text about food and depression, a funny pic for mental breakdown moments.

    “Memes create a sense of Common Humanity,” Matt added. “Common Humanity is a central tenet of Mindful Self Compassion as a therapeutic intervention. And anytime we can feel that, it has been shown to lower cortisol (the stress hormone) levels and increase feelings of self compassion (which is a naturally occurring analgesic to suffering).”

    “Using humor can help us reach people who might not ever otherwise share their feelings with others,” he shared. “Therapy does not need to be a mystical process. We can take the topic of mental health very seriously while also not taking ourselves so seriously.”
    #25

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about feeling weird and staying inside, fitting funny pics for mental breakdowns theme.

    #26

    Funny meme with a confused turtle reacting to being reminded something previously said, humorously capturing mental breakdown moments.

    Finally, Dr. Jaeger added, “Memes might seem lighthearted or even silly on the surface, but they can play a surprisingly meaningful role in mental health awareness and therapy. They speak the language of the internet generation—accessible, relatable, and often brutally honest. When used creatively and intentionally, they can help people feel seen, spark helpful conversations, and even encourage self-reflection.”

    #27

    Small brown dog with tired expression under text about weak passwords and memory in funny mental breakdown pics.

    However, it’s worth keeping in mind that, while memes can point to shared experiences or even help someone recognize a pattern in their behavior, they don’t tell the full story. “They’re not diagnostic tools, and sometimes what resonates might just be a piece of a much more complex puzzle,” Dr. Jaeger told Bored Panda. “Used alongside—not in place of—professional support, memes can absolutely enrich the therapeutic process.”
    #28

    Funny pic showing a humorous conversation about holding hands and facing horrors, perfect for a mental breakdown scroll.

    #29

    Person slumped over an office chair with text about preferring reading articles and knowing useless facts in funny pics.

    #30

    Screenshot of a humorous social media exchange capturing funny pics about attention and social behavior for mental breakdown scrolling.

    #31

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about being a pretty girl, featured in a collection of funny pics for mental breakdown relief.

    #32

    Tweet about mental breakdown humor linking the moon, tides, wolves, and therapy for funny pics to scroll through.

    #33

    Funny pic about responding to DMs while neurodivergent, showing steps of becoming overwhelmed and delaying reply.

    #34

    Funny text post about confusing thought processes, perfect for scrolling during a mental breakdown with relatable humor.

    #35

    Meme collage showing oversized hoodies, junk food, scrolling memes, wrapped blanket, online shopping, and TV for funny pics stress relief.

    #36

    Humorous framed wall art repeating "I am enough" with caption about letting visitors know you are struggling.

    #37

    Text meme expressing confusion and frustration, fitting the theme of funny pics to scroll through during a mental breakdown.

    #38

    Meme showing tired Bert with other Sesame Street characters, humorously relating to funny pics about mental breakdowns.

    #39

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post expressing feelings during a mental breakdown with relatable funny pics.

    #40

    Tweet about an ideal diet of random snacks and caffeinated drinks with a late-night 1300 calorie burrito as a funny pic.

    #41

    Social media post expressing worry about healing from trauma and losing humor, relatable in funny pics collection for mental breakdowns.

    #42

    Cat deep in thought with funny text, perfect for scrolling through funny pics during mental breakdowns.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because you always hope that they will pop in a new item that you might like.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Animated character looking tired at computer with caption about feeling like Coraline's dad, a funny pic for mental breakdown scrolling.

    #44

    Text message meme showing a humorous mental breakdown with the phrase I need advice then doing the stupid thing.

    #45

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet reflecting self-awareness, ideal for funny pics to scroll through during mental breakdowns.

    #46

    Screenshot of a tweet about struggling with antidepressants and mental health, fitting funny pics for mental breakdowns.

    #47

    Man sitting on a couch expressing dark thoughts with a humorous tone in a funny pic for mental breakdown moments.

    #48

    Funny anxiety meme showing a sad emoji spatula with a happy face pancake, illustrating mental breakdown humor.

    #49

    Tweet text humorously expressing feeling in trouble all the time, fitting the theme of funny pics for mental breakdown moments.

    #50

    Meme showing overstimulated person reacting to annoying noise, humorous funny pic for mental breakdown scrolling.

    #51

    Raccoon with glowing eyes in dark setting, humorous caption about frustration, fitting funny pics for mental breakdown scroll.

    #52

    Screenshot of a humorous Google search for how to sell anxiety, featured in funny pics for mental breakdown moments.

    #53

    Holographic gold star stickers with funny adult achievements, perfect for scrolling funny pics during mental breakdowns.

    #54

    Text-based funny healing quote meme about mental breakdowns and emotions in a simple white background.

    #55

    Screenshot of a tweet about depression and missed appointments, relatable for those scrolling funny pics during mental breakdowns.

    #56

    Meme showing a burning car crash under highway signs, illustrating failing to do what needs or wants to be done funny pics.

    #57

    Awkward plush toy among Charmander toys, capturing a funny moment for mental breakdown humor and relatable memes.

    #58

    Possum peeking out of trash can with funny caption about friends stopping by in relatable funny pics.

    #59

    Two scenes from a comedy show with a young man and older man discussing waking up in 2025 feeling stuck in despair, funny pics meme.

    #60

    Two-panel meme showing confused people in a car, capturing funny pics to scroll through during mental breakdown moments.

    #61

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about the effort for a mid physique and a cleanish house funny pic.

    #62

    Funny text meme about feeling sad, watching murder documentaries, and mental breakdown humor for scrolling laughs.

    #63

    Eagle looking surprised and curious, humorously illustrating success after doubt in funny pics to scroll through.

    #64

    Text post with dark background and white text expressing a humorous and relatable message for funny pics to scroll through.

    #65

    Twitter post about feeling sad and coping by hugging a dog, reflecting humor in funny pics for mental breakdown moments.

    #66

    Text post saying sorry for being weird and evasive, reflecting mental breakdown feelings in funny pics for scrolling.

    #67

    Daily schedule showing times for isolating, avoiding, snacking, and feeling guilty, illustrating a funny mental breakdown routine.

    #68

    Manic episode statue and man captioned wondering why feeling good, funny pics for mental breakdown scroll moment in city street.

    #69

    Person attempting indoor rock climbing with caption about holding on to things, fitting funny pics and mental breakdowns theme.

    #70

    Man in robe calmly watching pot on stove catching fire, illustrating self destructive behavior in funny pics for mental breakdowns.

    #71

    Animated yellow furry creature with wide eyes and open mouth expressing surprise or stress in a funny pic.

    #72

    Tired cartoon character sitting on a chair looking exhausted after shopping, funny pics for mental breakdown humor.

    #73

    Funny pic showing a humorous text exchange about avoiding personal questions during a date, great for mental breakdown laughs.

    #74

    Cartoon figures showing different anger levels with red markings, illustrating humorous mental breakdown emotions.

    #75

    Monkey wearing a yellow shirt with a humorous caption, perfect for funny pics to scroll through during a mental breakdown.

    #76

    Black cat in a fur coat lounging with drink and cigarette, humorous funny pics about spending money and mental breakdowns.

    #77

    Man labeled Girls dancing near a tank leaking depression water, new hair color stopping the leak funny pics meme.

    #78

    Woman clapping joyfully in an audience above text about children, with a girl in a pink dress standing on stage below.

    #79

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange about chronic illness and mental breakdowns, part of funny pics collection.

    #80

    Motivational quote in a forest setting encouraging chaos and humor for funny pics to scroll through during mental breakdowns.

