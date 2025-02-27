ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know if you noticed, Pandas, but folks are not doing that great. 2024 has been a rough year for people's mental health, and the statistics reflect that. Mental Health America reports that 23% of Americans experienced a mental illness in 2024.

And while it is a very serious issue, some folks are also able to glean some humor from it. A very aptly named Mental Illness and Memes page on Facebook shares funny observations about what it's like to be not-so-mentally-well. Check out the newest selection of their best memes below and perhaps you too will find them relatable!

#1

Text exchange joking about polite ways of being called weird as a child; a mental health meme.

libraryslut420 Report

    #2

    Funny mental health meme about brain function and depression, with humorous comments discussing slime and sauce.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #3

    A humorous mental health meme questioning impressing one's 14-year-old self.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    Although we're all about positivity here at Bored Panda, sometimes even we have to get serious for a moment. Pages like Mental Illness and Memes are not about trivializing the struggles of mentally unwell people. They're about normalizing the topic and laughing together, not at something or someone.

    The world is in a mental health crisis at the moment, and it doesn't seem the situation will be getting any better in the near future. Researchers from Harvard Medical School and the University of Queensland recently found that half of the world's population is likely to experience at least one mental health disorder in their lifetime.
    #4

    Text meme about preferring nocturnal life, highlighting mental health humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #5

    People overthinking in various scenarios: washing plates, showering, before sleeping, in public spaces; mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #6

    Tweet humorous take on disposable income, related to mental health memes.

    fibulaa Report

    Nowadays, it seems that we're more comfortable talking about our mental health struggles. As the number of people diagnosed with mental illness increases each year, so does the discourse about mental health. We're able to joke around about it or tell our loved ones when we're not feeling well.

    Last year, the Pew Research Center asked people with whom they'd be most comfortable talking about their mental health struggles. The majority (57%) replied that a close friend would be their go-to person. The other top two answers were an immediate family member (52%) or a mental health provider (50%).
    #7

    Mental health memes text about personal growth and finding peace with being a mess, discovering great music along the way.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #8

    Knight with cloak stands on ledge with text "It is what it is" expressing mental health meme about anxiety.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #9

    Cat in sunglasses and scarf sipping juice, with "One sided beef" text, humorously depicting mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    Age is one common denominator for people who struggle with depression in particular. In 2022, the Walton Family Foundation found that 42% of Gen Zers struggle with this condition. And a report by Harmony Healthcare IT claimed that 61% of Gen Z have a medical anxiety diagnosis.
    #10

    Cartoon person smirking with an okay hand gesture, highlighting mental health memes humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #11

    Fantasy painting depicting mental health meme with humorous text about overstimulation.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #12

    Person in a brown jacket with text about being sensitive, capturing humor in mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    Young people are also more open to talking about their mental health. Patrick Griswold, associate professor and clinical instructor in the the Human Services and Counseling Department at Metropolitan State University of Denver, says that's because it's hard to stigmatize something so widespread. "Therapy is now seen as beneficial, and as more people engage with it and find it helpful, the stigma continues to fade."
    #13

    Tweet about rescheduling with excited agreement, part of mental health memes collection.

    Highoffantt Report

    #14

    Logging truck at night with humorous text about mental health memes, expressing a work-related sentiment.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #15

    Penguin and seal figurine in a chair, captioned about enjoying non-verbal time, highlighting mental health meme humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    Although older people are opening up about their mental health too, Gen Z is 20% more likely than other generations to talk about their struggles. And the Internet offers a space to release these anxieties and troubles in the form of gallows humor. When experts at the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance talked to Gen Zers, they said that memes help ease the discomfort around serious mental health topics.
    #16

    Cartoon woman by a vanity with the text: "Might cancel this whole healing thing and just listen to the voices." Mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #17

    Mental health meme about shuffling music and recognizing the right song unexpectedly.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #18

    Congratulations meme showing dopamine molecule, humorously acknowledging scrolling for mental health boost.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #19

    Therapist and patient in session discussing mental health society issues with a humorous twist.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #20

    Text meme about mental health: the neurodivergent urge to say "ow" when lightly bumped.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #21

    Cartoon character holding a book and drink with text expressing frustration, related to mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    Gen Z also uses particular, jokey slang when talking about mental illness. A stay at a psychiatric hospital, for example, is called "a grippy sock vacation." A mental breakdown is referred to as "menty b" and has become commercialized, appearing on mugs, T-shirts, and other merchandise on Etsy and similar e-commerce platforms.
    #22

    Mental health meme about an emotional support TV show from the early 2000s with six or more seasons.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #23

    Person lying on a sunflower-patterned bed, staring at a phone, humorously addressing mental health challenges.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #24

    Text post humorously addressing mental health with a dog's "party" permissions when the owner leaves home.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    That's where the ugly side of joking about mental illness comes in. By making fun of their mental struggles, people might trivialize their own or others' conditions. Clinical psychologist Dr. Nicholas Westers told CNN that by using that kind of language, people distance themselves from their symptoms and are essentially doing nothing about them. "That reflects very little control over the distress and doesn't reflect any pursuit of healthy coping strategies."
    #25

    Tweet discussing negativity and frustrations, related to mental health memes.

    nkulw Report

    #26

    Spongebob meme humorously expressing time distortion, related to mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #27

    Mental health meme comparing life challenges to playing Pac-Man, highlighting humor in dealing with stress and struggles.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #28

    Man in hoodie standing by a pool table with text overlay about mental health struggles, reflecting on various influences.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    It's living in an unnatural environment. Humans have a natural habitat and very few humans these days live in it. We're like the Gorilla in a tiny pen at the zoo, eventually acquiring an anxiety issue where she constantly picks at her skin.

    #29

    Meme about mental health: a man eagerly pressing an "INVEST" button, with text about vaping serotonin instead of nicotine.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #30

    Classical painting memes illustrating mental health coping strategies: calm woman vs. anxious figure.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    As long as we understand that it's all in good fun, we shouldn't be in any trouble. So, how many of these memes did you find relatable, Pandas? Let us know in the comments! But don't fret if you haven't, as you can check our previous article about the Mental Illness and Memes page right here!
    #31

    A man in a suit grimacing with text about parenting struggles, related to mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #32

    Mental health meme about anxiety disorder, love of history, and staying informed, posted by ahistoryofghostsmusic.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #33

    A tweet meme about sensitivity and humanity, reflecting on mental health views.

    GiuliaRozzi Report

    #34

    Man contemplating ice cream with mental health meme text about the alphabet order.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #35

    Apple Watch showing mental health tracking feature with a humorous tweet below.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #36

    Text meme about mental health, mimicking explorers' language: "Dearest friend, I have survived another week. The horrors persist."

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #37

    Guide for eating feelings using humorous mental health meme involving Klondike bars and a polar bear costume.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #38

    Bandage meme with text "You good bro?" humorously addressing mental health.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #39

    Scientist holding a test tube labeled "Finally, Tripolar Disorder," related to mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #40

    Mental health memes depicting humorous ways to "fill the void," including overeating, oversharing, and seeking online validation.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #41

    Tweet humorously comparing internal monologue to mental health podcasts.

    deolafresh Report

    #42

    A funny mental health meme showing a woman ignoring another person in the background.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #43

    Woman holding a mic with text about depression and man with text about odd comments, capturing mental health meme humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #44

    Anime character in a hospital bed, humorously representing exhaustion from social events; mental health meme context.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #45

    A humorous mental health meme with a person joking about talking to themselves.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #46

    Tweet text about mental health meme comparing thoughts to laundry sorting.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #47

    Cat startled by nothing with "my anxiety" text, representing mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #48

    Mental health meme featuring a character with an annoyed expression in a forest setting.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #49

    Woman looking concerned with caption about shared interests; mental health memes context.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #50

    Office worker glancing at camera with a smirk, humorous text overlay about life's plot twists. Perfect for mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #51

    Man relaxing with a creature behind him, caption reads "Me and the voice in my head vibing after a long day," mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #52

    Inflatable character deflated outside, captioned "it's-a-me, depression," depicting mental health meme humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #53

    Mental health meme with humorous text about being diagnosed with "Chicago" and "mental Illinois."

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #54

    Mental health meme shows a blue ribbon with text about the importance of asking for help and taking breaks on a pink background.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #55

    A mental health meme shows a panic attack registered as exercise by a FitBit, with a character and ECG background.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #56

    Mental health meme with motivational text on a Halloween-themed background of orange skulls and spooky patterns.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #57

    A mental health meme discussing childhood experiences and praise kink.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #58

    Collage of mental health service and hospital scenes with text: "girls trip who's coming" illustrating mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #59

    Tweet humorously questioning attention disorders before the internet, referencing mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #60

    Frog holding a cup, sitting with snacks, surrounded by plants. Text reads: "You guys go ahead I'm gonna dilly dally." Mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #61

    Frog in a mirror with "you're a star baby" text, illustrating a humorous mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #62

    Silhouette facing flames with text overlay: "I may have overreacted." Mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #63

    Tweet meme on mental health humor, expressing concern for a quirky middle school behavior.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #64

    A person sits in a dark, medieval setting with the text “Relaxes stressfully,” highlighting mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #65

    Person in action pose with text overlay: "When I go nonverbal that's the real me." Mental health meme humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #66

    A humorous mental health meme showing a stressed creature in reaction to plans changing.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #67

    Woman with green hair in car, reacting humorously to text about growing up in a mentally stable family. Mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #68

    Mental health meme about feeling nervous around people without undereye bags.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #69

    Text meme expressing a mix of love and frustration, highlighting mental health humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #70

    Two mismatched socks on a blue background, capturing mental health meme humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #71

    Dark humor meme about mental health with text: "That dark sense of humor is a load-bearing structure."

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #72

    Mental health meme about iced coffee providing temporary hope.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #73

    Cartoon character sitting on the floor, looking stressed with wide eyes, illustrating a mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #74

    A cat with clown makeup captures the feeling of a long week, embodying mental health memes humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #75

    Characters reacting humorously to new emotions; mental health memes highlighting burnout.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #76

    Text meme about dissociating, humorously addressing mental health.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #77

    Mental health meme with text encouraging self-compassion, stating energy is used for survival, not laziness.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #78

    Mental health meme about feeling limited by the internet, real world, and one's own mind.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #79

    Tweet about wanting a routine from 10 PM to 6 AM, humorously wondering about needing surgery. Mental health meme theme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #80

    Person humorously flying on a broomstick with the text "Psychiatrist upped my dose again," illustrating a mental health meme.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #81

    Cartoon character with glasses smoking, captioned about predicting events, highlighting mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #82

    Man in pink cap holding a microphone with text about feeling emotions; mental health memes related humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #83

    Text meme about anxiety management with caffeine and emo music, highlighting mental health humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #84

    Cartoon character lounging with a drink, capturing mental health meme humor about solitude.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #85

    Humorous mental health meme with text: "you should fight them - me as a therapist" on a black background.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #86

    A mental health meme comparing cognitive behavioral therapy and positive gaslighting humorously.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #87

    Side-by-side meme: classic romantic scene vs. raccoon wrapped in a red blanket. Mental health humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #88

    A man lies in the snow, a mental health meme about made-up rules and self-reflection.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #89

    Ultrasound image with humorous text about mental health from a collection of memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #90

    Emotional girl with text "girls on their birthday," representing mental health meme humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #91

    Tweet saying "I wish I could snort a line of stable mental health" as a humorous take on mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #92

    Mental health meme about forgetting if you took your meds, humorously checking the pill bottle for familiarity.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #93

    Child on a couch with text overlay about confusion, illustrating mental health meme humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #94

    Cake with text humorously apologizing for being "weird" as part of mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #95

    Person in glamorous attire seated, showcasing mental health meme humor.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #96

    Two contrasting mental health memes: one person in anguish, one joyful after showering, on a bus.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #97

    Mental health meme about forgetting mid-conversation, humorous text on a dark background.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #98

    Person in a car looking overwhelmed, as text humorously relates to mental health challenges of simple tasks.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #99

    Person with sunglasses at a cafe, contemplating life choices. Text overlay references mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    #100

    Text meme illustrating anxiety, showing a humorous dialogue about being ready to fight for mental health memes.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

