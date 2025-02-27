ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know if you noticed, Pandas, but folks are not doing that great. 2024 has been a rough year for people's mental health, and the statistics reflect that. Mental Health America reports that 23% of Americans experienced a mental illness in 2024.

And while it is a very serious issue, some folks are also able to glean some humor from it. A very aptly named Mental Illness and Memes page on Facebook shares funny observations about what it's like to be not-so-mentally-well. Check out the newest selection of their best memes below and perhaps you too will find them relatable!

More info: Facebook