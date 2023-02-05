It seems like every day there are more and more conversations taking place about the importance of nurturing our mental health. Health doesn’t simply mean staying active and eating lots of fruits and vegetables. It also means checking in with yourself and taking time to consider your feelings. It involves removing yourself from people or situations that make you uncomfortable and replacing them with alternatives that empower you. It means resisting the urge to bottle up your feelings, and perhaps most importantly, it means prioritizing finding time to have fun. And while discussions about mental health should certainly be taken seriously, if you find that laughter eases the pain, we might have the perfect list for you...

Allow us to introduce you to the Facebook page Mental Illness and Memes. This page, which has amassed an impressive 360k followers since its launch in 2019, is all about creating a safe space for individuals to find humor in their mental health (or lack thereof). If you’re not a fan of self-deprecating comedy, this list may not be for you. But if you regularly see a psychiatrist and enjoy finding humor in the darkest of places, this article might be right up your alley. Be sure to upvote the memes that you find painfully relatable, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more pics that you might want to discuss in therapy, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!