Anna Faris’ 26-Year Transformation Stuns Fans After They Noticed Odd Details In Her Red Carpet Appearance

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Anna Faris made a splash at the premiere of the new Scary Movie, released more than a decade after the last installment.

The 49-year-old first appeared in the iconic parody franchise in 2000, playing high school student Cindy Campbell. She has starred in almost every installment of the series except for the fifth film.

On Wednesday (June 3), Faris was joined by her son, Jack Pratt, at the premiere at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

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Highlights Anna Faris’s appearance at the ‘Scary Movie 6’ premiere sparked comparisons to her first ‘Scary Movie’ red carpet appearance in 2000.

The actress, who plays protagonist Cindy Campbell, returned to the franchise after more than ten years.

She was joined by her son, Jack, as well as her husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Anna Faris’ latest red-carpet appearance left fans doing a double take



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The mother-son duo was joined on the carpet by Faris’ husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, and his daughter, Margot.

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For her big night, the actress donned a Mônot black sequin halter dress with side cutouts, while Jack wore a classic black suit with a white dress shirt.

The actress recently told People magazine that she was “shocked and immediately thrilled” when she learned that she would be reprising her role as Cindy in the sixth Scary Movie.



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“I couldn’t believe it,” Faris said. “I couldn’t believe that there was a world where I would be feeling so good about doing Scary Movies — not just good, great.”

Her recent appearance sparked comparisons to Faris’ first Scary Movie premiere, which she attended at age 23. Fans have specifically pointed to the actress’ slim frame, highlighted by her halter-style dress, as well as her red carpet behavior.



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Fans fixated on several details in Faris’ appearance and behavior at the Scary Movie 6 premiere

Anna Faris arrived at the Los Angeles world premiere of ‘Scary Movie 6’, pairing a fresh-toned physique with iconic Cindy Campbell humor. She arrived alongside her husband, Michael Barrett, her stepchildren, and her 13-year-old son, Jack Pratt. #AnnaFaris#ScaryMovie6pic.twitter.com/9b5s1tJgvZ — MTN (@movietv_news) June 4, 2026

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“Every video of Anna Faris on the red carpet for Scary Movie 6 is kinda breaking my heart. She’s so funny, and has clearly had her self-esteem run into the ground, and she’s realizing there are people who still want her to win, and keep choosing her,” one person commented.

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“Yep she must be added to the List of Celebs we must protect, the list is small,” another fan said.

“I love Anna. She is such a beautiful person. I hate that she doubted herself and didn’t believe that she deserved the opportunity,” a separate supporter shared.

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Others saw her histrionic red-carpet behavior as a cause for concern.

“Are we acting like she doesn’t look out of it?” one fan commented.

“I really like Anna Faris. This doesn’t look like her normal self at all. (I’ve watched her in interviews in the past and I’ve watched her show Mom several times) Her eyes are d*ad and can’t focus. Her mouth is really weird. I really hope she is ok,” expressed someone else.

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“I hope Anna is healthy.. she seems happy .. …we all come in all shapes and sizes .. just concerning,” another fan added, while one viewer said, “Such a shame.”

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Faris told Variety that she felt love from her Scary Movie fans for many years, but not from the industry.

Referring to the lack of recognition she has received in Hollywood, she stated, “The gift of Scary Movie for me is I have a fan base like no other. And it’s across every demographic. And I really, man, I felt it. And I felt it for three years, but not from the industry, you know.”



The star revealed she never felt fully accepted by the film industry despite years of support from fans

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The House Bunny actress described the process of rejoining the horror franchise as “healing.”

“We got to be back together again. And that in and of itself is, for me, a personal celebration,” she said.

Faris also told People that she felt more confident working with the Wayans brothers, who returned to the franchise for the first time since Scary Movie 2, than she did in her 20s.

“It felt like the Wayans Brothers were casting me,” she explained. “And this time, I got to thank them and feel like I wasn’t gonna get fired, you know?”



He’s a natural.🤣 Anna Faris was joined by her and ex Chris Pratt’s son Jack, 13, for the premiere of “Scary Movie 6” in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/p6ip6SSZdw — E! News (@enews) June 4, 2026

The sixth installment of the famous franchise, which parodies contemporary horror films, hits theaters on Friday (June 5).

Directed by Michael Tiddes and written by the Wayans brothers, it arrives 13 years after Scary Movie 5.

As Faris explained, she did not join the fifth film because the production company, Dimension Films, never asked her to participate.

“I like to think because of money, but I don’t know,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly, adding that, regardless, she “wouldn’t have” appeared in the film without co-star Regina Hall, who plays Brenda Meeks.



The sixth Scary Movie hits theaters on June 5

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Many fans were also happy to see Faris attending the premiere with Jack, the son she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

“That is crazy, I haven’t seen him since he was like 7. He grew into himself,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Omg, he’s so big now! Last I saw, he was a little kid with blue glasses! Adorable.”

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Faris and Pratt met in 2007 at the table read for their film Take Me Home Tonight and married two years later. The couple announced their separation in 2017.

Jack has three step-siblings from Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Fans reacted to Anna Faris’ appearance at the Scary Movie premiere

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