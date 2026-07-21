The Viral “Poot” Fashion Trend Is Dividing The Internet, Here’s What People Are Actually Saying About It

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With fashion trends changing faster than ever, the internet seems to have found its latest obsession, and many people cannot decide whether to laugh or actually hop on board.

A bizarre clothing hybrid known as the “poot” has taken over social media, particularly TikTok, with influencers showing off pants that seamlessly transform into built-in boots.

Highlights The viral “poot” trend has left the internet unable to decide whether the bizarre fashion hybrid is brilliant or completely ridiculous.

From bathroom logistics and hygiene concerns to impossible sizing issues, netizens are tearing apart the internet's latest fashion obsession.

One fashion commentator even described the trend as “silly” and called the dramatic silhouette “crazy.”

The futuristic silhouette has left many questioning everything from bathroom logistics and hygiene concerns to whether the garment is even practical for everyday wear.

One person reacted, “…The most horrendous thing I’ve ever put on my body.”

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The “poot” fashion trend has taken over social media, turning pants and boots into one bizarre hybrid

Image credits: madeleine_white

The latest fashion debate taking over social media is about a garment that has left many people asking one simple question: “Why?”

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Known as “poots,” a playful combination of “pants” and “boots,” the trend features pants that extend all the way down into built-in footwear, creating a completely seamless look from waist to toe.

The unusual design has recently exploded on TikTok, where influencers have been trying on affordable versions of the garment and sparking heated debates over whether it is fashion-forward or simply impractical.

Image credits: Tamara Bellis/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Fashion content creator Brooke Robran recently tried on the viral poots in a TikTok video, captioning it, “Trying the viral poots, heels that are leggings, panta-leggings?”

The video, which has garnered around 287,000 views and thousands of likes, left many viewers questioning the practical challenges associated with the dramatic silhouette.

While poots have recently gone viral on TikTok Shop, the controversial style has a surprisingly long history

Image credits: brookerobran

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The biggest question dominating Brooke’s TikTok comments was how anyone could use the bathroom while wearing them.

One user asked, “Quick question, they’re pants…how do you go to the bathroom with pants??”

Another user added, “What do you do when u go to a no shoe household?”

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A third commenter joked, “In Sweden you remove your shoes in the house. You’d have to remove your pants.”

Some users even shared their own experiences with similar designs, with one writing, “I saw those at my local Uptown Cheapskate like two years ago and tried them on for fun, and they were the most horrendous thing I’ve ever put on my body.”

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Others rejected the trend outright, with one user joking, “Do not ever say poot around me again.”

While some influencers have embraced the silhouette, fashion commentator Annalise Salm argues that poots make little sense outside of social media.

Speaking about the trend, Salm reportedly described the item as “silly” and called the shoe design “crazy,” arguing that it is clearly a viral trend rather than a long-term wardrobe investment.

One of her biggest concerns was sizing. She pointed out that finding a garment that perfectly fits both a person’s leg length and shoe size is a major problem.

Fashion commentator Annalise Salm called out the trend’s sizing and practicality problems

Image credits: madeleine_white

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“Leg height and foot size are two different dimensions,” Salm explained in an interview with news.com.au.

She pointed out the sizing dilemma, asking, “If you’re a size 8 shoe but petite, how do the leggings fit? Vice versa, if you’re a shoe size 5 but tall, how will that fit?”

Annalise also warned that the garment’s cost-per-wear could make it a poor investment, predicting many buyers may only wear their poots once or twice before moving on to the next viral trend.

Image credits: KUWTKsnark

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She also highlighted another major issue: if the boot section gets damaged, the entire garment becomes unusable.

“Not to mention your shoe breaks? There go your pants as well.”

Although the poot trend feels like a bizarre internet invention, the concept has actually existed in high fashion for years.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian have often been spotted wearing the controversial trend in luxury designs from Balenciaga

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The silhouette first gained attention when luxury designers experimented with “pantaboots,” garments combining leggings or trousers with attached footwear.

The hybrid garment was originally designed by creative director Demna for Balenciaga’s Spring 2017 collection, where it was introduced as “pantashoes” or “pantaboots.”

The luxury fashion house later helped popularize the look through its multiple runway collections.

Image credits: kimkardashian

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During the early 2020s, several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, brought the style into mainstream conversation by repeatedly wearing similar designs during public appearances.

However, for years these pieces remained largely confined to celebrities because they were expensive, custom-made, and designed primarily for high-profile appearances.

Recently, cheaper versions sold through TikTok Shop and other online retailers have made the trend accessible to everyday consumers.

“My first thought is how does sizing work on this thing,” reacted one social media user

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