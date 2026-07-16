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Kylie Jenner’s $200 Bikini Gets Her Mercilessly Roasted After People Compare Specs To $6 SHEIN Set
Kylie Jenner in a pink bikini, head tilted back, under a gentle spray, showcasing her controversial bikini.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kylie Jenner’s $200 Bikini Gets Her Mercilessly Roasted After People Compare Specs To $6 SHEIN Set

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Kylie Jenner’s latest swimwear launch has barely hit the market, but it has already found itself at the center of a heated debate over whether the celebrity price tag is really worth it.

The reality star recently unveiled her new swimwear collection, modeling what she described as her “dream bikinis” across social media.

However, instead of praising the barely-there metallic designs, many shoppers quickly began comparing one of the collection’s most talked-about pieces to an ultra-budget alternative they claim looks almost identical for a tiny fraction of the price.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner's $200 bikini sparked backlash after shoppers compared it to a $6 SHEIN lookalike with a nearly identical design.
  • Critics also zeroed in on the fabric composition, with some claiming the budget alternative offered better value.
  • The viral debate reignited criticism over celebrity fashion brands, with many questioning whether the premium price was justified.

One user reacted, “You can’t even make this s**t up… We can’t let this s**t stand.”

RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner’s newly launched $200 bikini sparked debate after shoppers found a nearly identical $6 SHEIN lookalike

    Kylie Jenner in a black halter top, attracting attention for her expensive bikini choices and comparisons to SHEIN.

    Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

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    The backlash centers around KHY’s new Elena Micro Metallic Bikini, one of the standout pieces from Kylie’s latest Fever Dream collection, created in collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

    Described as a “barely-there” micro triangle bikini, the design features adjustable shoulder straps, thin back ties, and minimal coverage intended to reduce tan lines.

    The swimwear is available in Chrome, Pink Chrome, Black Chrome, and Vintage Leopard, with the metallic foil finish designed to create a liquid-like shine in the sunlight.

    To promote the launch, Jenner modeled several looks from the collection on her Instagram, calling them her “dream bikinis” and showcasing the high-shine pieces in a series of glamorous promotional photos and videos.

    Models showcasing Kylie Jenner's $200 bikini, a metallic pink set compared to a more affordable SHEIN option.

    Image credits: KHY

    The bikini, however, comes with a luxury price tag.

    The Elena Micro Metallic Bikini Top retails for $110, while the matching bottoms cost between $90 and $95, bringing the total for a matching set to around $200.

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    According to the product listing, the bikini is made from 85% recycled polyester and 15% elastane, with KHY marketing the collection as combining vintage-inspired silhouettes with modern metallic finishes.

    Despite the premium branding, it didn’t take long for social media users to begin questioning whether the swimwear offered enough to justify its triple-digit price.

    The reality star modeled the piece at the center of the controversy on Instagram, calling it her “dream bikini”

    Screenshot of a SHEIN bikini, similar to Kylie Jenner's $200 bikini, highlighting its $6 price point and specs.

    Image credits: Shein

    A comment criticizing Kylie Jenner's lifestyle amidst comparisons of her $200 bikini to a $6 SHEIN set.

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    A social media comment questioning consumers who purchase Kylie Jenner's expensive items like the $200 bikini.

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    Much of the criticism gained traction after screenshots comparing KHY’s swimwear with a budget-friendly alternative were shared on the Reddit community r/KUWTKsnark.

    The post placed the two products side by side, noting that KHY’s bikini set cost $200, while a visually similar one on SHEIN Swim Mod’s metallic bikini was listed at about $6 CAD.

    The Reddit user also compared the fabric composition, writing, “You can’t even make this s**t up. 90% the same bikini.”

    “Fabric composition?? The literal same, almost to a difference of 2%. Blow this up—we can’t let this s**t stand…”

    Two women in pink bikinis posing on grass near pool in expensive swimwear

    Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

    Reacting to the controversy, one person wrote, “Khy and Skims are the biggest waste of money. Everything they sell can be found on SHEIN within seconds.”

    Another joked, “Recommended for poolside use. Not water resistant.”

    A third commented, “It’s giving American Apparel 2011, but in a bad way,” while another laughed at the product description, writing, “‘Featuring minimum support’ lol! Of course!! No need for support.”

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    Others remarked, “Not the SHEIN version having less polyester.”

    Another comment read, “I’d pick the SHEIN one, just based off of fiber content.”

    “So $200 for the set vs. $6… yeah, go touch some grass, Kylie.”

    Close-up of two women wearing animal print bikinis showcasing luxury swimwear

    Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

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    Text comment about swimwear quality and price criticism

    User comment about Kardashians making everything look cheap

    One particularly blunt response read, “I really would like to know the mental capacity of anyone who buys her stuff at this stage.”

    One of the biggest talking points wasn’t just the bikinis’ appearance; it was the materials listed on each product page.

    According to KHY’s product description, the Elena Micro Metallic Bikini is made from 85% recycled polyester and 15% elastane.

    By comparison, the similar-looking SHEIN Swim Mod bikini lists a composition of 82% polyester and 18% elastane.

    However, fabric composition alone does not determine the overall quality of a swimsuit.

    The fabric composition fueled even more criticism, with disappointed users questioning Kylie’s entire business model

    Kylie Jenner wearing silver bikini holding green drink in garden setting

    Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

    While a higher elastane content can provide greater stretch and flexibility, a higher polyester content generally helps garments retain their shape and better withstand repeated exposure to chlorine, salt water, and sunlight.

    Other factors, including stitching, lining, hardware, construction quality, and manufacturing standards, also play a significant role in a garment’s durability and performance.

    Even so, many critics argued that the listed materials did little to explain the dramatic price gap between the two products.

    One commenter wrote, “I don’t understand how a person who commissions custom Schiaparelli and vintage Mugler designs creates such absolute bo**ocks again and again.”

    Kylie Jenner posing in a $200 bikini that sparked comparisons to a $6 SHEIN set and social media roasting.

    Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

    Another commented, “I just don’t understand why they think they’d profit off bikinis in particular… especially when they’re modeling it too.”

    The latest backlash also revived memories of Kylie Swim, Jenner’s 2021 swimwear venture, which faced widespread criticism for its reported quality, sizing, and construction.

    As a result, many online shoppers have continued to scrutinize every new swimwear release associated with the reality star.

    Despite the growing online debate, Kylie has continued to promote the Fever Dream collection and has not publicly responded to comparisons or criticism surrounding the latest launch.

    “When do you think their fans will realize that they are overpaying for walmart clothes?” one critic questioned

    Social media comment from Live-Carrot-1078 about Kylie Jenner's style, highlighting the online roasting.

    Social media comment from Ornery-Towel2386 criticizing Kylie Jenner's fashion choices and her $200 bikini.

    Social media comment from terrifiedbat, an example of the roasting Kylie Jenner received for her $200 bikini.

    Social media comment from No-Dimension-3386 expressing strong dislike for Kylie Jenner, part of the bikini roasting.

    A comment prefers the SHEIN bikini over Kylie Jenner's $200 bikini due to fiber content.

    A user questions why Kylie Jenner profits off bikinis, especially when she models them.

    A comment asks who buys Kylie Jenner's bikinis when similar ones are available from SHEIN or Bershka.

    A user expresses disappointment with Kylie Jenner's overpriced and ugly bikini designs.

    A comment criticizes Kylie Jenner for selling a $200 bikini when a SHEIN set costs $6.

    A comment by TalkieTina discusses Shein and Temu's return policy, comparing Kylie Jenner's bikini specs.

    A user named Lanky_Pudding_6524 expresses outrage at the price of Kylie Jenner's bikini for its polyester material.

    A user named RosieWild sarcastically comments on the minimal support of Kylie Jenner's bikini.

    OneYogurtcloset3714 expresses second-hand embarrassment over Kylie Jenner's bikini being roasted.

    RedditHelloMah questions the popularity of Kylie Jenner's bikini in a critical comment.

    A social media comment from collectivelycreative about Kylie Jenner's bikini line. Shein bikini controversy.

    A social media comment from Much_Cash6037 comparing Kylie Jenner's bikini to Shein sets.

    A social media comment from Buttercup_Kiki about Kylie Jenner's bikini business ventures.

    A social media comment from grriplz comparing Kylie Jenner's bikini style to American Apparel.

    A social media comment from BusinessBookkeeper24 discussing Kylie Jenner's bikini choices.

    Screenshot of a comment from GeminiGraphicsx asking when fans will realize they are overpaying for Walmart clothes, relevant to Kylie Jenner's bikini.

    Screenshot of a comment from navyscrewdriver saying Pam: They're the same picture, relating to the Kylie Jenner bikini controversy.

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    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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