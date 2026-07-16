Kylie Jenner’s $200 Bikini Gets Her Mercilessly Roasted After People Compare Specs To $6 SHEIN Set

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Kylie Jenner’s latest swimwear launch has barely hit the market, but it has already found itself at the center of a heated debate over whether the celebrity price tag is really worth it.

The reality star recently unveiled her new swimwear collection, modeling what she described as her “dream bikinis” across social media.

However, instead of praising the barely-there metallic designs, many shoppers quickly began comparing one of the collection’s most talked-about pieces to an ultra-budget alternative they claim looks almost identical for a tiny fraction of the price.

Highlights Kylie Jenner's $200 bikini sparked backlash after shoppers compared it to a $6 SHEIN lookalike with a nearly identical design.

Critics also zeroed in on the fabric composition, with some claiming the budget alternative offered better value.

The viral debate reignited criticism over celebrity fashion brands, with many questioning whether the premium price was justified.

One user reacted, “You can’t even make this s**t up… We can’t let this s**t stand.”

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Kylie Jenner’s newly launched $200 bikini sparked debate after shoppers found a nearly identical $6 SHEIN lookalike

Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

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The backlash centers around KHY’s new Elena Micro Metallic Bikini, one of the standout pieces from Kylie’s latest Fever Dream collection, created in collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

Described as a “barely-there” micro triangle bikini, the design features adjustable shoulder straps, thin back ties, and minimal coverage intended to reduce tan lines.

The swimwear is available in Chrome, Pink Chrome, Black Chrome, and Vintage Leopard, with the metallic foil finish designed to create a liquid-like shine in the sunlight.

To promote the launch, Jenner modeled several looks from the collection on her Instagram, calling them her “dream bikinis” and showcasing the high-shine pieces in a series of glamorous promotional photos and videos.

Image credits: KHY

The bikini, however, comes with a luxury price tag.

The Elena Micro Metallic Bikini Top retails for $110, while the matching bottoms cost between $90 and $95, bringing the total for a matching set to around $200.

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According to the product listing, the bikini is made from 85% recycled polyester and 15% elastane, with KHY marketing the collection as combining vintage-inspired silhouettes with modern metallic finishes.

Despite the premium branding, it didn’t take long for social media users to begin questioning whether the swimwear offered enough to justify its triple-digit price.

The reality star modeled the piece at the center of the controversy on Instagram, calling it her “dream bikini”

Image credits: Shein

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Much of the criticism gained traction after screenshots comparing KHY’s swimwear with a budget-friendly alternative were shared on the Reddit community r/KUWTKsnark.

The post placed the two products side by side, noting that KHY’s bikini set cost $200, while a visually similar one on SHEIN Swim Mod’s metallic bikini was listed at about $6 CAD.

The Reddit user also compared the fabric composition, writing, “You can’t even make this s**t up. 90% the same bikini.”

“Fabric composition?? The literal same, almost to a difference of 2%. Blow this up—we can’t let this s**t stand…”

Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

Reacting to the controversy, one person wrote, “Khy and Skims are the biggest waste of money. Everything they sell can be found on SHEIN within seconds.”

Another joked, “Recommended for poolside use. Not water resistant.”

A third commented, “It’s giving American Apparel 2011, but in a bad way,” while another laughed at the product description, writing, “‘Featuring minimum support’ lol! Of course!! No need for support.”

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Others remarked, “Not the SHEIN version having less polyester.”

Another comment read, “I’d pick the SHEIN one, just based off of fiber content.”

“So $200 for the set vs. $6… yeah, go touch some grass, Kylie.”

Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

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One particularly blunt response read, “I really would like to know the mental capacity of anyone who buys her stuff at this stage.”

One of the biggest talking points wasn’t just the bikinis’ appearance; it was the materials listed on each product page.

According to KHY’s product description, the Elena Micro Metallic Bikini is made from 85% recycled polyester and 15% elastane.

By comparison, the similar-looking SHEIN Swim Mod bikini lists a composition of 82% polyester and 18% elastane.

However, fabric composition alone does not determine the overall quality of a swimsuit.

The fabric composition fueled even more criticism, with disappointed users questioning Kylie’s entire business model

Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

While a higher elastane content can provide greater stretch and flexibility, a higher polyester content generally helps garments retain their shape and better withstand repeated exposure to chlorine, salt water, and sunlight.

Other factors, including stitching, lining, hardware, construction quality, and manufacturing standards, also play a significant role in a garment’s durability and performance.

Even so, many critics argued that the listed materials did little to explain the dramatic price gap between the two products.

One commenter wrote, “I don’t understand how a person who commissions custom Schiaparelli and vintage Mugler designs creates such absolute bo**ocks again and again.”

Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

Another commented, “I just don’t understand why they think they’d profit off bikinis in particular… especially when they’re modeling it too.”

The latest backlash also revived memories of Kylie Swim, Jenner’s 2021 swimwear venture, which faced widespread criticism for its reported quality, sizing, and construction.

As a result, many online shoppers have continued to scrutinize every new swimwear release associated with the reality star.

Despite the growing online debate, Kylie has continued to promote the Fever Dream collection and has not publicly responded to comparisons or criticism surrounding the latest launch.

“When do you think their fans will realize that they are overpaying for walmart clothes?” one critic questioned