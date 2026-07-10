Striking Comparison Between Charlize Theron And Anne Hathaway Provokes Discussion On Beauty Standards

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Charlize Theron and pregnant Anne Hathaway have become the latest celebrities to spark two very different conversations about women’s bodies.

While Theron faced speculation that her noticeably slimmer appearance was the result of weight-loss medication, Hathaway was met with a wave of comments fixating on her pregnancy-related body changes.

Highlights Charlize Theron's slimmer appearance and Anne Hathaway's pregnancy have sparked contrasting debates about women's bodies.

An expert explains why women continue to face criticism whether they're aging, pregnant, gaining weight, or losing it.

Research suggests that constant appearance-focused discussions can fuel body dissatisfaction and unrealistic beauty standards.

The striking contrast has prompted a wider discussion about why women continue to face scrutiny regardless of whether they are aging, losing weight, gaining weight, or expecting a child.

Experts say both reactions point to the same underlying problem with today’s beauty standards.

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Striking comparison between Charlize Theron and pregnant Anne Hathaway sparks discussion about impossible beauty standards

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The discussion began after Charlize attended the July premieres of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey.

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The Academy Award-winning actress appeared at premieres in London and Paris wearing elegant Dior gowns, but rather than focusing on the film, many social media users turned their attention to her appearance.

Following viral red-carpet videos, some commenters speculated that the 50-year-old had become “too thin,” with several attributing her lean frame to GLP-1 medications such as O**mpic.

Others quickly defended the actress, arguing that natural aging, demanding film roles, lighting, camera angles, and styling could all contribute to how someone appears in photographs.

Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a London-based medical aesthetician, believes this type of speculation has become increasingly common online.

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She told Bored Panda, “A woman’s body is often treated as though it’s open to public discussion.”

“Even the smallest physical change can trigger speculation about pregnancy, weight-loss medication, cosmetic procedures or someone’s health, despite the fact that none of those conclusions can be drawn from a single image.”

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She added that social media often rewards certainty rather than nuance as “saying ‘she looks different’ quickly becomes ‘she must be taking this medication’ or ‘something must be wrong.’”

Dr. Gizem continued. “A single image is often treated as evidence, even though it’s impossible to draw reliable conclusions about someone’s health or appearance from one photograph.”

Meanwhile, Anne’s pregnancy prompted an entirely different form of online attention.

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While attending The Odyssey premieres, Hathaway’s maternity style received widespread praise from many fans.

However, social media users also flooded comment sections with remarks focusing on her changing body, particularly her chest and other natural pregnancy-related changes.

Rather than simply acknowledging the pregnancy, numerous posts fixated on her appearance in ways that many viewers criticized as unnecessarily objectifying.

Although the reactions to Theron and Hathaway appeared completely different on the surface, many online observers noted that both ultimately reflected the same underlying issue: women’s bodies were still analyzed regardless of how they looked.

Dr. Gizem believes women have always faced scrutiny over their appearance, but social media has dramatically intensified both the scale and speed of that judgment.

Experts explain why women often face scrutiny regardless of how their bodies change

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“What might once have been limited to a magazine headline can now reach millions of people within hours, with anyone able to join in,” she explained.

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She said this has created an environment where even the smallest physical change is scrutinized “as though women are expected to remain unchanged throughout their lives, despite the fact that our bodies naturally evolve through aging, pregnancy, hormones and everyday life.”

The discussions surrounding the two women illustrate a broader cultural pattern rather than two isolated celebrity stories.

Dr. Gizem believes online culture has normalized the idea that every visible change in a woman’s appearance deserves public discussion, regardless of the circumstances.

She shared, “There’s a growing sense that every visible change needs an explanation. Whether someone is pregnant, aging, under stress, or simply living their life, people increasingly feel entitled to speculate. That level of scrutiny has become normalized.”

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Rather than remaining isolated to celebrities, she believes this type of commentary gradually shapes how people talk about women in general.

“When these conversations become part of everyday entertainment, they can make this kind of behavior feel normal. Over time, commenting on women’s bodies starts to seem acceptable, even when those comments are based on assumptions rather than facts.”

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The expert says that normalization can ultimately influence how everyday people perceive their own bodies and reinforce unrealistic expectations about how women are “supposed” to look throughout different stages of life.

Dr. Gizem explains that constant exposure to these discussions can subtly change the way people see themselves.

“Features that might once have gone unnoticed can suddenly become a source of insecurity simply because they’re repeatedly highlighted online. Over time, people may start viewing perfectly normal changes as flaws that need fixing, rather than recognizing them as a natural part of life.”

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She believes viral discussions don’t simply reflect society’s beauty standards; they actively reinforce them.

“Women are often expected to look youthful but natural, slim but not too slim, and flawless without appearing as though they’ve made any effort. Those expectations are often contradictory, leaving women open to criticism regardless of how they look.”

Over the years, both Anne and Charlize have openly addressed public scrutiny surrounding their appearances.

Hathaway has repeatedly challenged body shamers, including during previous pregnancies and periods of intentional weight gain for acting roles.

Both Theron and Hathaway have repeatedly pushed back against public commentary about their bodies

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In one widely shared Instagram post, she preemptively addressed critics before they could comment on her changing body.

“To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace,” she wrote.

Following the birth of one of her children, the Princess Diaries star again spoke candidly about unrealistic expectations surrounding postpartum bodies.

“There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever),” she wrote.

“There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love.”

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She has also recalled uncomfortable real-life encounters, including a gym instructor commenting on her postpartum body, using those experiences to highlight how normalized unsolicited remarks about women’s appearance have become.

Theron has similarly dismissed speculation about her appearance over the years.

After facing rumors about cosmetic procedures, the actress explained that the visible changes people noticed were simply part of growing older.

She previously remarked that she was “just aging,” pushing back against the assumption that every change in a woman’s appearance must have an artificial explanation.

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Dr. Gizem believes society would benefit from shifting the focus away from women’s appearances altogether.

She said, “When conversations consistently focus on how women look rather than who they are or what they’ve achieved, appearance starts to overshadow identity.”

“Our bodies are meant to change throughout life, and normalizing those changes would do far more for body confidence than constantly analyzing every new photograph that appears online.”

Beyond celebrity culture, research suggests these conversations can have lasting consequences.

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A review published in ScienceDirect found that repeated exposure to appearance-focused content and unrealistic beauty ideals on social media is associated with greater body dissatisfaction, lower self-esteem, and an increased risk of disordered eating behaviors, particularly among adolescents and young women.

The review also found that frequent comparison with idealized online images can gradually influence how people perceive their own bodies, reinforcing unrealistic expectations and making normal physical changes seem undesirable.

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As discussions surrounding both actresses continue online, many argue that the comparisons ultimately reveal less about Theron or Hathaway than they do about the impossible, and often contradictory, beauty standards women continue to face.

Netizens weigh in on the impossible beauty standards women continue to face

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