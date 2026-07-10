Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Striking Comparison Between Charlize Theron And Anne Hathaway Provokes Discussion On Beauty Standards
Anne Hathaway at an event, wearing a statement necklace, with a man smiling behind her. Discussion on beauty standards.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Striking Comparison Between Charlize Theron And Anne Hathaway Provokes Discussion On Beauty Standards

Interview With Expert
amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
1

29

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlize Theron and pregnant Anne Hathaway have become the latest celebrities to spark two very different conversations about women’s bodies.

While Theron faced speculation that her noticeably slimmer appearance was the result of weight-loss medication, Hathaway was met with a wave of comments fixating on her pregnancy-related body changes.

Highlights
  • Charlize Theron's slimmer appearance and Anne Hathaway's pregnancy have sparked contrasting debates about women's bodies.
  • An expert explains why women continue to face criticism whether they're aging, pregnant, gaining weight, or losing it.
  • Research suggests that constant appearance-focused discussions can fuel body dissatisfaction and unrealistic beauty standards.

The striking contrast has prompted a wider discussion about why women continue to face scrutiny regardless of whether they are aging, losing weight, gaining weight, or expecting a child.

Experts say both reactions point to the same underlying problem with today’s beauty standards.

RELATED:

    Striking comparison between Charlize Theron and pregnant Anne Hathaway sparks discussion about impossible beauty standards

    Charlize Theron poses elegantly, sparking discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

    The discussion began after Charlize attended the July premieres of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Academy Award-winning actress appeared at premieres in London and Paris wearing elegant Dior gowns, but rather than focusing on the film, many social media users turned their attention to her appearance.

    Following viral red-carpet videos, some commenters speculated that the 50-year-old had become “too thin,” with several attributing her lean frame to GLP-1 medications such as O**mpic.

    Others quickly defended the actress, arguing that natural aging, demanding film roles, lighting, camera angles, and styling could all contribute to how someone appears in photographs.

    Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a London-based medical aesthetician, believes this type of speculation has become increasingly common online.

    Charlize Theron in a close-up, generating discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: hippojuicefilm/X

    She told Bored Panda, “A woman’s body is often treated as though it’s open to public discussion.”

    “Even the smallest physical change can trigger speculation about pregnancy, weight-loss medication, cosmetic procedures or someone’s health, despite the fact that none of those conclusions can be drawn from a single image.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She added that social media often rewards certainty rather than nuance as “saying ‘she looks different’ quickly becomes ‘she must be taking this medication’ or ‘something must be wrong.’”

    Dr. Gizem continued. “A single image is often treated as evidence, even though it’s impossible to draw reliable conclusions about someone’s health or appearance from one photograph.”

    Meanwhile, Anne’s pregnancy prompted an entirely different form of online attention.

    Anne Hathaway smiling brightly, contributing to the discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: domlord21/X

    A tweet comparing celebrities and discussing beauty standards.

    Image credits: mattmansol

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet criticizing celebrity appearances, prompting discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: MichaelHol38993

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While attending The Odyssey premieres, Hathaway’s maternity style received widespread praise from many fans.

    However, social media users also flooded comment sections with remarks focusing on her changing body, particularly her chest and other natural pregnancy-related changes.

    Rather than simply acknowledging the pregnancy, numerous posts fixated on her appearance in ways that many viewers criticized as unnecessarily objectifying.

    Although the reactions to Theron and Hathaway appeared completely different on the surface, many online observers noted that both ultimately reflected the same underlying issue: women’s bodies were still analyzed regardless of how they looked.

    Dr. Gizem believes women have always faced scrutiny over their appearance, but social media has dramatically intensified both the scale and speed of that judgment.

    Experts explain why women often face scrutiny regardless of how their bodies change

    Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway side-by-side, provoking discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: hippojuicefilm / nonregemesse

    “What might once have been limited to a magazine headline can now reach millions of people within hours, with anyone able to join in,” she explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said this has created an environment where even the smallest physical change is scrutinized “as though women are expected to remain unchanged throughout their lives, despite the fact that our bodies naturally evolve through aging, pregnancy, hormones and everyday life.”

    The discussions surrounding the two women illustrate a broader cultural pattern rather than two isolated celebrity stories.

    Dr. Gizem believes online culture has normalized the idea that every visible change in a woman’s appearance deserves public discussion, regardless of the circumstances.

    She shared, “There’s a growing sense that every visible change needs an explanation. Whether someone is pregnant, aging, under stress, or simply living their life, people increasingly feel entitled to speculate. That level of scrutiny has become normalized.”

    Anne Hathaway, pregnant and glowing, in a brown dress, sparking a discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rather than remaining isolated to celebrities, she believes this type of commentary gradually shapes how people talk about women in general.

    “When these conversations become part of everyday entertainment, they can make this kind of behavior feel normal. Over time, commenting on women’s bodies starts to seem acceptable, even when those comments are based on assumptions rather than facts.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The expert says that normalization can ultimately influence how everyday people perceive their own bodies and reinforce unrealistic expectations about how women are “supposed” to look throughout different stages of life.

    Dr. Gizem explains that constant exposure to these discussions can subtly change the way people see themselves.

    “Features that might once have gone unnoticed can suddenly become a source of insecurity simply because they’re repeatedly highlighted online. Over time, people may start viewing perfectly normal changes as flaws that need fixing, rather than recognizing them as a natural part of life.”

    Anne Hathaway posing in a white outfit, showing her pregnancy bump, contributing to beauty standards discussion.

    Image credits: annehathaway/Instagram

    A social media comment discussing Anne Hathaway's appearance, part of the beauty standards discussion.

    Image credits: XO_SPlay

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment praising a woman's health, relating to the beauty standards discussion.

    Image credits: CLAYLAVLS

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She believes viral discussions don’t simply reflect society’s beauty standards; they actively reinforce them.

    “Women are often expected to look youthful but natural, slim but not too slim, and flawless without appearing as though they’ve made any effort. Those expectations are often contradictory, leaving women open to criticism regardless of how they look.”

    Over the years, both Anne and Charlize have openly addressed public scrutiny surrounding their appearances.

    Hathaway has repeatedly challenged body shamers, including during previous pregnancies and periods of intentional weight gain for acting roles.

    Both Theron and Hathaway have repeatedly pushed back against public commentary about their bodies

    A woman measures her waist with a yellow tape measure, discussing beauty standards.

    Image credits: InfiniteFlow/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In one widely shared Instagram post, she preemptively addressed critics before they could comment on her changing body.

    “To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace,” she wrote.

    Following the birth of one of her children, the Princess Diaries star again spoke candidly about unrealistic expectations surrounding postpartum bodies.

    “There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever),” she wrote.

    “There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love.”

    A woman stands on a scale in front of a mirror, contemplating beauty standards and body image.

    Image credits: pressmaster/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    A tweet from Jeb Corliss discusses beauty standards and aging with a laughing emoji.

    Image credits: jebcorliss

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet from Nitesh advises kindness as beauty fades with time, related to beauty standards.

    Image credits: nitesh_thapa_

    She has also recalled uncomfortable real-life encounters, including a gym instructor commenting on her postpartum body, using those experiences to highlight how normalized unsolicited remarks about women’s appearance have become.

    Theron has similarly dismissed speculation about her appearance over the years.

    After facing rumors about cosmetic procedures, the actress explained that the visible changes people noticed were simply part of growing older.

    She previously remarked that she was “just aging,” pushing back against the assumption that every change in a woman’s appearance must have an artificial explanation.

    Image credits: Ministry of culture, sports and Tourism- Lee Jeong-woo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Gizem believes society would benefit from shifting the focus away from women’s appearances altogether.

    She said, “When conversations consistently focus on how women look rather than who they are or what they’ve achieved, appearance starts to overshadow identity.”

    “Our bodies are meant to change throughout life, and normalizing those changes would do far more for body confidence than constantly analyzing every new photograph that appears online.”

    Beyond celebrity culture, research suggests these conversations can have lasting consequences.

    Image credits: charlizeafrica/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A review published in ScienceDirect found that repeated exposure to appearance-focused content and unrealistic beauty ideals on social media is associated with greater body dissatisfaction, lower self-esteem, and an increased risk of disordered eating behaviors, particularly among adolescents and young women.

    The review also found that frequent comparison with idealized online images can gradually influence how people perceive their own bodies, reinforcing unrealistic expectations and making normal physical changes seem undesirable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As discussions surrounding both actresses continue online, many argue that the comparisons ultimately reveal less about Theron or Hathaway than they do about the impossible, and often contradictory, beauty standards women continue to face.

    Netizens weigh in on the impossible beauty standards women continue to face

    A social media comment discussing the striking comparison between Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, addressing beauty standards.

    Image credits: WeRAmerica2022

    A social media comment on the striking comparison between Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, and beauty standards.

    Image credits: thstaff

    A social media comment questioning identity, highlighting the striking comparison between Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, and beauty standards.

    Image credits: Factoiddd

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment on a striking comparison between Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, prompting discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: NovaTaylor1984

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Liamphibia's tweet expresses sadness about Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway beauty standards.

    Image credits: liamphibia

    Mark Wahlstrom's tweet comments on the strange world influencing Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway beauty standards.

    Image credits: MarkWahlstrom

    Observer's tweet critically views new beauty standards, referencing Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway.

    Image credits: BlueNeox

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Scope De-Fi's tweet highlights body dysmorphia in the context of Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway beauty standards.

    Image credits: ScopeDefi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    James' tweet discusses women's bodies and beauty standards, mentioning Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway.

    Image credits: TheN1James

    A social media comment from Lynn discusses Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, asking if they look ill and hope that is not the case, in the discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: Grams1396

    A social media comment from Madchen discusses Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, saying that time is cruel and ravages youth and beauty in the discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: maidmadchen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment from Carla H. discusses Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, stating that chasing a gaunt aesthetic makes them look older and haggard, impacting beauty standards.

    Image credits: BrasileiraMIA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment from Mr Tupids discusses Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, stating that Hollywood looks like a bunch of aliens now in the discussion on beauty standards.

    Image credits: MrTupids

    A social media comment from Shehzad discusses Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, discussing how frustrating it is that men are disgusting, impacting beauty standards.

    Image credits: shehzadt6

    Tweet expressing disgust at objectifying a mother, contributing to the discussion on Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway beauty standards.

    Image credits: Myself_75321

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet making vampire allegations hard to deny, referencing the striking comparison of Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway beauty standards.

    Image credits: Akshaya_sharma9

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet suggesting Anne Hathaway's skincare routine ignores time, part of the discussion on Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway beauty standards.

    Image credits: VedontheTL

    Tweet stating she looks great for her age, engaging in the beauty standards discussion of Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway.

    Image credits: DanielW_Kiwi

    Tweet praising Anne Hathaway as absolutely gorgeous, adding to the discussion on Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway beauty standards.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Varahamihi4le

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Beauty
    celebrities
    health
    medical
    plastic surgery
    pregnancy

    29

    1

    29

    1

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Charlize Theron didn't need to do anything. She's one of the naturally prettiest actresses ever. She should just age gracefully, she'd still be way better looking than most at any age.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Charlize Theron didn't need to do anything. She's one of the naturally prettiest actresses ever. She should just age gracefully, she'd still be way better looking than most at any age.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT