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Adele’s Appearance Becomes Latest Heated Topic Of Discussion After She’s Spotted In Public
Adele's appearance in public, wearing oversized sunglasses and a dark top, with long blonde hair falling over her shoulders.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Adele’s Appearance Becomes Latest Heated Topic Of Discussion After She’s Spotted In Public

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Adele has become the latest celebrity to face intense online scrutiny after making a rare public appearance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, July 5.

The 38-year-old Grammy-winning singer stepped out in her home country for one of her first public appearances in months, marking a return to the UK spotlight nearly two years after announcing her hiatus from the music industry.

Highlights
  • Adele's appearance at the British Grand Prix quickly sparked ageist remarks, with some claiming she looked "almost unrecognizable."
  • The singer attended the event to bond with her teenage son, but the outing instead ignited a heated online debate about her appearance.
  • As critics scrutinized her looks, many pointed to Adele's long-standing criticism of the public's obsession with her body.

However, instead of celebrating her return, many social media users focused on her appearance, even triggering a wave of ageist criticism online.

One critic brutally wrote, “She suddenly aged 20 years. As often happens with a strict diet.”

RELATED:

    Adele’s latest public appearance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix over the weekend sparked brutal criticism online

    Adele smiling outdoors wearing a red England soccer jersey in public

    Image credits: adele

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    Just days after officially declaring herself a huge Formula 1 fan, Adele made a rare, casual public appearance at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England.

    She attended alongside fellow celebrity spectators to support British McLaren driver Lando Norris.

    The Hello singer stepped out in a casual look, sporting a custom McLaren T-shirt in tribute to Norris, paired with oversized sunglasses and a delicate necklace reading “Mummy.”

    Close-up of Adele wearing orange tinted glasses in public

    Image credits: Kym Illman/Getty Images

    Tweet commenting on Adele's public appearance

    Image credits: Princxercize

    Notably, Adele’s 13-year-old son, Angelo, accompanied her to the event, which she reportedly planned as a mother-son outing because he is a passionate motorsport and karting enthusiast.

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    The singer’s rare public appearance after months away from the spotlight prompted many online commenters to label her “almost unrecognizable” in her oversized streetwear.

    The Grammy winner stepped back into the public eye after eight months, with her last public appearance taking place in October last year

    Adele in public wearing a black champions graphic shirt and orange glasses

    Image credits: David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

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    Tweet comparing Adele's look to Billie Eilish

    Image credits: THECOUNTnews

    A social media post with text commenting on Adele's appearance, expressing surprise.

    Image credits: bourdainstalker

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    Many netizens even speculated about cosmetic enhancements, while others failed to recognize her altogether.

    One netizen wrote, “Is Avril Lavigne you?” while another user added, “O**mpic + Botox.”

    A third commenter wrote, “Kinda giving us Melania Tea.”

    Side-by-side images comparing Adele's appearance, one smiling and one wearing sunglasses.

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images / Kym Illman/Getty Images

    A social media post commenting on Adele's appearance, attributing changes to medical decisions.

    Image credits: brentschmidt

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    Others came to Adele’s defense, with one person writing, “Adele is aging with dignity; she hasn’t filled her face with Botox and has kept her wrinkles and facial expressions.”

    Supporters pointed out that Adele is currently on a self-imposed extended hiatus from the music industry to focus on her family and enjoy a more private life away from the spotlight.

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    One person firmly wrote, “There is always the group of insecure and miserable men who think they have a right to comment on women’s age or body… insane.”

    Many others echoed the sentiment, arguing that Adele should be able to enjoy a public outing with her son without having her appearance, age, weight, or clothing scrutinized by strangers online.

    Viewers online failed to recognize Adele, with some comparing her to celebrities including Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, and others

     

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    A post shared by Adele (@adele)

    In recent years, Adele also famously lost approximately 100 pounds (45 kg) over a two-year period, unveiling her dramatic physical transformation in May 2020.

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    Time and again, the Rolling in the Deep singer has emphasized that she was body-positive before her weight loss and remains so today, refusing to let negative commentary define her.

    She has also spoken candidly about how her body has been objectified by the public and the media throughout her career, regardless of her size.

    Adele's appearance on the British Vogue cover, showcasing her glamorous look.

    Image credits: adele

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    Speaking to British Vogue, Adele said, “My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women, especially, were hurt. Visually, I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.”

    As for her appearance at the British Grand Prix, Adele revealed during a pre-race interview with McLaren CEO Zak Brown that she attended the event primarily to spend quality time with her son, Angelo.

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    Discussing his passion for motorsport, she told Brown, “I don’t know many teenagers now who have an actual passion. So, I’m really trying to encourage it.”

    “But I’m also obsessed. But when your kid has an interest, you have to lean into it. More importantly, I think you have to be interested in it.”

    The 38-year-old has been candid about the criticism she has received from the public, particularly since her significant weight loss

    Close-up of Adele's appearance with dramatic glittery eye makeup and dark lipstick.

    Image credits: adele

    Adele added, “And I don’t think I ever expected to bond with my soon-to-be 14-year-old son about something so passionately where we argue about drivers, you know? But it’s fun to have that interaction with a teenage boy in 2026. I wasn’t expecting it.”

    She also revealed that she regularly hosts friends at her Los Angeles home at 6:00 a.m. to watch Formula 1 races live.

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    However, her passion for the sport extends beyond watching from home. Adele has made several appearances at Formula 1 events, including a visit to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas pit garage during the 2025 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

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    She made a high-profile appearance at the Circuit of the Americas in October 2025, marking one of her first public outings after stepping away from her music residency in 2024.

    During the event, she was photographed chatting with and posing for pictures alongside Mercedes drivers George Russell and rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

    “If you made me guess who this was for a million dollars I wouldn’t have guessed correctly,” wrote one netizen

    A social media post from Low_projoe mentioning Adele's appearance, specifically Melania Tea, sparking heated discussion.

    Image credits: projoe93525

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    A social media post from Furioso D about Ozempic + Botox related to Adele's appearance, becoming a heated topic.

    Image credits: AdolfGreenn

    A social media post from Jenna discussing Adele's appearance, noting she looks sad and mad, becoming a heated discussion.

    Image credits: JennaNichoel

    A social media post from GirlGazer, praising Adele's appearance as aging like fine wine, part of a heated discussion.

    Image credits: Gazerr67

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    A social media post from A commenting on Adele's appearance and vocals, fueling the latest heated topic of discussion.

    Image credits: araqie9

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    Tweet by Ironman Belfast questioning Adele's appearance, saying Another one swapped out...that ain't Adele.

    Image credits: IronmanBelfast

    Tweet by Maryama Cissey commenting on Adele's appearance: She looks stressed. I hope her husband is looking after her.

    Image credits: Sweet_Maryama

    Tweet by shturmansSawmill comparing Adele's appearance to Ozzy Osbourne and asking for others opinions.

    Image credits: drew25694

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    Tweet by nhnonna stating about Adele's appearance: I wouldn't have recognized her if she was right in front of me.

    Image credits: nhnonna

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    Tweet by Sarah criticizing Adele's appearance: She looks a mess. Losing weight that fast is making yall look crazy.

    Image credits: Sarah6MJ

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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