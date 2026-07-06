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If your feed could use something softer, kinder, and a little more hopeful, the “Wholesome Comics” series is a lovely place to land. Built around charming animal characters and their gentle conversations, these comics turn small everyday feelings into warm reminders about friendship, self-acceptance, kindness, and finding comfort in the little things.

Bored Panda has featured the series before, and since then, its uplifting little world has continued to resonate with readers who enjoy humor with heart. Some comics are sweet, some are quietly funny, and others offer a simple encouragement that’s sure to make anyone feel a bit better about themselves. What makes them work so well is that they never try too hard to be profound. A few expressive characters, a relatable moment, and a kind message are often enough.

Scroll down to see the latest comics in the series, and don’t forget to upvote those that made your day a little brighter.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A wholesome comic where a chick is wary of bugs while napping on grass, rejecting a hug from a friendly-looking bug.

wholesomecomic Report

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    #2

    A wholesome comic showing a star realizing they can fix themselves after looking at their reflection, bringing a smile to their face.

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    #3

    Wholesome comics of a penguin buying cute plush toys from a shop, healing hearts with adorable purchases.

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    #4

    A wholesome comic depicting penguins using a magic toaster that toasts designs saying I Love You onto bread.

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    #5

    A wholesome comic illustrating a snail asking a UFO to take it away, but the UFO encourages self-reliance.

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    #6

    A wholesome comic illustrating a penguin's mood improving after a walk and greeting flowers and a bee, healing the heart.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #7

    A wholesome comic showing two stars, one offering croissants to the other, making it feel appreciated and happy.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #8

    A sweet wholesome comic of a snail and a star drawing each other, a heartwarming scene healing hearts.

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    #9

    A charming wholesome comic about a chick and a penguin sharing a cute blush moment, healing hearts.

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    #10

    A wholesome comic with a snail and bee discussing future plans and embracing the unknown for emotional healing.

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    #11

    Wholesome comics featuring stars, one happily dancing, while others find it embarrassing, highlighting freedom.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #12

    A wholesome comic about two fish discussing trying new things and the courage it takes, offering emotional healing.

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    #13

    A wholesome comic featuring two snails, one treating itself after a difficult task, both enjoying small cakes.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #14

    A wholesome comic depicting two snail characters and a smiling Earth, illustrating the idea of everyone being on your side.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #15

    A wholesome comic depicting a penguin in bed, receiving encouragement from inner thoughts to overcome fears and daily challenges.

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    #16

    A wholesome comic showing a penguin carrying a snail on its head to help the snail see a pretty view.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #17

    A comforting wholesome comic of two snails discussing embarrassing moments, showing support and healing hearts.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #18

    A wholesome comic about two fish friends, one leaving and returning to visit, highlighting the comfort of enduring friendships.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #19

    A wholesome comic showing a penguin sleeping and meeting a nice-dream bee who gives good dreams to early sleepers.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #20

    A wholesome comic about a penguin enjoying a carousel and a horse offering to take it anywhere, not just in circles.

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    #21

    A wholesome comic with a penguin and chick discussing missing each other and looking at the brightest star in the sky.

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    #22

    Wholesome comics showing two snails reflecting on their year, acknowledging how they made each other's year better.

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    #23

    Wholesome comics illustrating two stars, one joining the other who is lost in thought, showing heartwarming support.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #24

    A wholesome comic featuring a cute chick remembering its goals while tending to small plants, bringing comfort to the heart.

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    #25

    Wholesome comics featuring two snails discussing a painting, healing hearts with their sweet conversation.

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    #26

    A wholesome comic of a penguin taking care of their bed and a frog plushie, then sleeping soundly with the plushie.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #27

    A wholesome comic depicting a penguin thinking about a frog, then receiving a text from Froggy for a hang out.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #28

    A wholesome comic featuring a penguin gaining self-confidence after being told it is cool, looking in a mirror happily.

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    #29

    A wholesome comic illustrating a snail hesitant to open up, then learning to share feelings with the right people.

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    #30

    Wholesome comics feature two stars enjoying conversation, with one saying the other's voice is a favorite sound.

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    #31

    Wholesome comics show two snails. One is sad about a good time ending, the other comforts it.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #32

    A wholesome comic featuring two stars sharing thoughts and encouraging open communication for emotional healing.

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    #33

    Wholesome comics where a star, reflected in water, learns self-worth and gentleness, acknowledging efforts.

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    #34

    A wholesome comic depicting two snails saying goodbye as one departs on a train, showing emotional healing.

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    #35

    A wholesome comic with a snail and fish discussing life's messiness and self-acceptance for emotional healing.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #36

    Wholesome comics of two trees discussing their friendship and connection despite being planted apart.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #37

    A wholesome comic of two penguins discussing the future, one hoping for the best despite bracing for the worst.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #38

    A wholesome comic of a penguin reflecting on hard stuff and boring everyday tasks, encouraged by a frog to pursue dreams.

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    #39

    A wholesome comic of two penguins sharing a heartfelt moment, expressing how today was one of the best days.

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    #40

    A heartwarming wholesome comic of a penguin making and enjoying soup on a cold day, healing hearts.

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    #41

    A wholesome comic showing two penguins far apart but still connected by seeing the moon, healing hearts.

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    #42

    A wholesome comic depicting two aliens in a spaceship near Earth, finding belonging and comfort in each other's company.

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    #43

    Wholesome comics featuring two penguins deciding to stay home together, healing hearts with their sweet interaction.

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    #44

    Wholesome comics depicting a penguin and moon interacting, with the moon finding a place in the penguin's reflection, healing hearts.

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    #45

    A wholesome comic showing a star falling to Earth, finding comfort and friendship with a small creature, a heartwarming scene.

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    #46

    Wholesome comics of a penguin and a snail sharing a cookie, creating a heartwarming moment of friendship and healing hearts.

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    #47

    Wholesome comics of a starfish and a star discussing their unique friendship, healing hearts with connection.

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    #48

    Wholesome comics of a magic hat revealing a penguin's special talent for making soup, healing hearts with self-discovery.

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    #49

    Wholesome comics show a ghost and penguin finding comfort under the bed, healing hearts by imagining nice things.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #50

    A wholesome comic showing a penguin finding a bee in its bag, offering it rest, and then going for a walk together.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #51

    A wholesome comic depicting two stars where one feels stress and the other cheers it up, making worries disappear.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #52

    A wholesome comic showing two fish; one asks the other how they are, but the other fish swims away crying.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #53

    A wholesome comic showing two snails discussing how one snail is happy inside despite being bad with words and expressions.

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    #54

    Wholesome comics show two fish discussing their different paths but wishing to end up in the same place.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #55

    Wholesome comics illustrate a star feeling overwhelmed by caring, then being comforted by another star.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #56

    Wholesome comics show two stars, one apologizing for being out of touch, the other reassuring it. They hug.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #57

    Wholesome comics showing a bee overcoming fear and trying anyway, looking for what waits beyond its fears.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #58

    Wholesome comics with snails expressing gratitude and wishing a happy Valentines Day.

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    #59

    A wholesome comic illustrating a snail and a star admiring shooting stars, reflecting on self-acceptance and unchanging love.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #60

    A wholesome comic featuring a frog enchanting a penguin to feel relaxed and happy, showcasing their heartwarming friendship.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #61

    A wholesome comic of two snails, one asking to repay a meal, and the other replying to live your best life as payment.

    wholesomecomic Report

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    #62

    A wholesome comic showing a frog inventing a mailbox for letters from future-self, only to receive a letter of love and happiness.

    wholesomecomic Report

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