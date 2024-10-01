ADVERTISEMENT

There are days when we really need to see something uplifting to help us feel better. Comics can be one of the remedies for those gloomy moments when we need something to make us feel happy and less alone.

The 'Wholesome Comics' series is definitely one of those that can lift your spirits when you need it most. It focuses on improving our moods with cute illustrations featuring sweet characters, carrying messages that many of us can relate to. Scroll down to explore this comic making its debut on Bored Panda and to find out more about it from the author.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com