There are days when we really need to see something uplifting to help us feel better. Comics can be one of the remedies for those gloomy moments when we need something to make us feel happy and less alone.

The 'Wholesome Comics' series is definitely one of those that can lift your spirits when you need it most. It focuses on improving our moods with cute illustrations featuring sweet characters, carrying messages that many of us can relate to. Scroll down to explore this comic making its debut on Bored Panda and to find out more about it from the author.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

We reached out to the artist behind ‘Wholesome Comics’ and asked what inspired them to start creating the series. Here’s what we found out: “I always loved four-panel comics and have been making them for fun since I was little. I loved looking at the back of newspapers and seeing the comic section. I didn’t understand the references or the topics since they were targeted towards adults but I remembered just loving them so much as a little kid.”
#2

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Next, we wondered how the artist would describe the themes that usually recur in their comics. They told us: “I like drawing about friendship and the general feeling of being excited for the future.”

The artist also shared with us how they come up with ideas for new strips: “There are plushies and cute objects in my room! I imagine them talking to each other and that’s how I come up with comic ideas.”
#4

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

When asked about the character development process, the author of ‘Wholesome Comics’ kindly explained: “The characters in my series are inspired by things around one’s bedroom. Plants, plushies, clocks. Stars, snails, and ghosts aren’t really in the bedroom but you can sometimes see them if you look out your window.”
#6

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Finally, we were curious if there are any specific comics that the artist considers their personal favorite. They told us: “I have too many favorites but I like comics about the late night. I have trouble sleeping so it feels comforting to write and read works about the lonely night.”
#8

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

A Dose Of Joy: Meet Wholesome Comics

wholesomecomic

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

