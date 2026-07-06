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Whether it’s a pup pretending not to know who destroyed the couch, following their human into the bathroom like a tiny security detail, or coming back from grandma’s house noticeably rounder, dogs have a way of turning everyday life into something worth laughing about.

The Facebook page 'Dog Memes Galore' is dedicated to exactly that kind of humor. Run by a dog lover, the page regularly shares memes, funny photos, wholesome stories, and relatable pet moments for people who understand just how funny and lovable dogs can be.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite picks, and don’t be surprised if more than a few remind you of your own pup.

More info: Facebook