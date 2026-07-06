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Whether it’s a pup pretending not to know who destroyed the couch, following their human into the bathroom like a tiny security detail, or coming back from grandma’s house noticeably rounder, dogs have a way of turning everyday life into something worth laughing about.

The Facebook page 'Dog Memes Galore' is dedicated to exactly that kind of humor. Run by a dog lover, the page regularly shares memes, funny photos, wholesome stories, and relatable pet moments for people who understand just how funny and lovable dogs can be.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite picks, and don’t be surprised if more than a few remind you of your own pup.

More info: Facebook

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#1

Funny dog meme: A dog and a kitten cuddling together on a couch, illustrating interspecies friendship.

DogMemesGalore Report

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jojo-armani-melb avatar
Jojo Armani
Jojo Armani
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who adopted who in the 1st place? Most importantly, what’s the hierarchy in the household now?

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    #2

    Funny dog meme of a fluffy white dog with a label doggo on its forehead, pet owners will relate.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    16points
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    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nose & belly are just as important

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    #3

    Funny dog meme: an unenthusiastic dog being hugged in the back of a truck, looking surprised.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    15points
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    #4

    A funny dog meme of a dog looking down with its tongue out next to sandals, shared by Dog Memes Galore.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    14points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Choices, choices. Which is the starter, which the main & desert is....?

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    #5

    A funny dog meme of a woman teaching two golden retrievers not to bark when she is on the phone, shared by Dog Memes Galore.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    13points
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    #6

    Funny dog meme: A small chihuahua dog wrapped snugly in a purple blanket, looking cozy and sleepy.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    11points
    POST
    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, I could have answered you, but I just didn't want to

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    #7

    Funny dog meme: a dog holding a large turkey leg in its mouth, inside a sneaker, guarding a yard.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    11points
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    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FWIW That's not a turkey leg. 😄

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    #8

    A golden retriever dog meme sitting like a human on a brown armchair watching dog shows on TV.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    10points
    POST
    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Catch him, catch him!

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    #9

    A funny dog meme showing a happy Jack Russell Terrier with a rapidly wagging tail, looking joyful.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    10points
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    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes & if my rotor went any quicker, I will be a drone

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    #10

    A funny dog meme showing a fluffy black puppy wearing knitted baby clothes, shared by Dog Memes Galore.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    9points
    POST
    #11

    A funny dog meme of a black and white dog with wide, shocked eyes, against a green background.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    9points
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    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you can’t delete in time! 😱

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    #12

    A funny dog meme showing a Golden Retriever before and after being called a good boy, relaxing in bed.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    9points
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    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s a good boy & he knows it. Oh, that joy in his precious face… 🥰

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    #13

    Funny dog meme: A sad-looking puppy with a snack bar, showing guilt after taking food from the kitchen.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    9points
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    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is manipulating you into giving some to him as a treat. Don’t fall for those eyes & boopy nose. Darn it! It’s so hard

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    #14

    Funny dog meme: a dog mid-air, leaping over a couch when someone knocks on the door.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    9points
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    #15

    Funny dog memes: A bent metal fence with a Beware of Dog sign, humorously damaged after a tree fell.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    9points
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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Mr. McGee, don't make my dog angry. You wouldn't like him when he's angry..."

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A funny dog meme showing a pit bull covered in marker drawings by children, shared by Dog Memes Galore.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    8points
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    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never leave a tattooed pooch w kids & likewise an innocent pooch w kids & inks

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    #17

    Funny dog meme of a dog with a Snapchat filter, looking like Dug from Up, relatable to pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    8points
    POST
    #18

    A funny dog meme featuring a dog with its lips stuck on its gums after yawning.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    8points
    POST
    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What big teeth you have, grandma

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    #19

    A funny dog meme with two dogs, one brown and one grey, posing in a field, looking like best pals.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    8points
    POST
    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Calm down, homie. We got this. Don’t embarrass us

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    #20

    Funny dog memes: A smiling golden retriever next to a City Dogs Daycare Report Card, showing good behavior.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    8points
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    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well done, Charlie! Boops to you

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    #21

    A funny dog meme featuring a pitbull looking worried, capturing a relatable moment for pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    8points
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    #22

    Funny dog meme: small dog happily in a bag, showing pet owners relatable dog behavior.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    7points
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    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's comfy! And snug!

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    #23

    A funny dog meme split into two scenes: a cat comforting a dog and then them on a swing together.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    7points
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    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I will conquer the world! Muahaha! 😈 So long doggo

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    #24

    Funny dog meme: Golden retriever dog riding in the front seat of a car, looking out the window.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    7points
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    #25

    A funny dog meme showing a woman struggling to hold her strong dog on a leash.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    7points
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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doggo could be tied to the BMW and the car would roll down the street with the dog towing it.

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    #26

    A funny dog meme with a German Shepherd on a coin-operated dinosaur ride, pet owners relate.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    7points
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    #27

    Two dogs in a funny meme, one standing on the other to look over a fence, shared by dog memes galore.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    7points
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    #28

    Funny dog meme of a vet checking a dog's chakras, showing pet owners humor they relate to.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    now do it one ear in and one out

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    #29

    A close-up dog meme from a low angle, showing a shiba inu looking up with a Snapchat caption.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
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    #30

    A split image dog meme showing a shiba inu with cherries held over its eyes, first neutral, then smiling.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
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    jojo-armani-melb avatar
    Jojo Armani
    Jojo Armani
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did. And thank you for that 😍

    0
    0points
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    #31

    A funny dog meme featuring a cute brown poodle with wide eyes, eagerly eating broccoli.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
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    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s gotta be a whole new level of dog farts.

    3
    3points
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    #32

    Funny dog meme: a split image comparing baby teeth to a dog's teeth, a humorous take for pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
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    #33

    Funny dog meme: a person walking many dogs on leashes across a crosswalk in a city.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
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    #34

    Funny dog meme: a tiny dog sleeping inside a large bag of dog food, a relatable sight for pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
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    #35

    Funny dog meme: a turtle riding on the head of a German Shepherd, showcasing funny pet owner moments.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
    POST
    #36

    A funny dog meme showing a pitbull with long eyelashes and a flower, a relatable image for pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally some fake lashes that don't look preposterous.

    2
    2points
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    #37

    A funny dog meme featuring a small dog on its own couch, a relatable sight for pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
    POST
    #38

    A funny dog meme of a pitbull looking proud with the caption It's hard being so fabulous, relatable for pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
    POST
    #39

    A sweet puppy meme asking for a chicken nugget, a funny dog meme.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
    POST
    #40

    A funny dog meme of a dog holding a tortilla chip, waiting for salsa, a relatable scene for pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    6points
    POST
    #41

    Funny dog meme: A child and a dog dressed in matching Petey and Alfalfa Halloween costumes.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    5points
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    #42

    Funny dog meme: a dog looking suspiciously at a colorful birthday hat on the floor.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    5points
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    #43

    Funny dog memes: A small chihuahua with wide eyes and tongue out, barely above the water in a pool.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    5points
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    #44

    Funny dog meme: a person playfully holds a dog's snout, revealing its small teeth, relatable for pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    5points
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    #45

    Funny dog memes: A sleepy German Shepherd puppy napping next to an empty food bowl on the floor.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    5points
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    #46

    A dog meme with a small dog using an umbrella on a rainy street, relatable for pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    5points
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    #47

    Funny dog memes: A baby cheetah and a golden retriever puppy playing, then as adults, laying together in grass.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    5points
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    #48

    Funny dog meme showing two dogs pooping simultaneously in a yard, relating to pet owners.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    4points
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    #49

    Funny dog meme: a small Boston Terrier puppy with a paw on a gear shift in a car, an adorable pet owner image.

    DogMemesGalore Report

    4points
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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are NOT going to the vet.

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