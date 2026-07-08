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After Lookmaxxer’s Bizarre Passing At 32, His Extreme Transformation Stuns Many
Close-up of a lookmaxxer with dark hair, prominent jawline, and flushed skin, highlighting an extreme transformation.
Celebrities

After Lookmaxxer’s Bizarre Passing At 32, His Extreme Transformation Stuns Many

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Reports surrounding fitness influencer Connor Murphy‘s alleged passing have prompted many fans to revisit one of the most dramatic physical transformations in the online fitness world.

In the months leading up to the recent tragedy, the 32-year-old underwent a striking facial transformation as he fully embraced the controversial “looksmaxxing” subculture, leaving many longtime followers stunned by how different he looked.

Highlights
  • Connor Murphy's alleged passing has reignited debate over his dramatic makeover and the online pursuit of the "perfect" appearance.
  • Murphy embraced the controversial "looksmaxxing" trend after stepping away from competitive bodybuilding.
  • Many social media users described the influencer's appearance as a "jumpscare" during his looksmaxxing era.

The drastic change quickly became a lightning rod for criticism across social media, with some arguing he had abandoned the “classic Chad” appearance that first made him famous.

One netizen bluntly wrote, “How to lose your facial harmony Connor Murphy edition. Bro went from a chadlite to an LTN. Don’t do this!!”

RELATED:

    Fitness influencer Connor Murphy’s drastic transformation shortly before his alleged passing left many netizens stunned

    A lookmaxxer shows his extreme transformation, flexing muscles on a horse by the beach.

    Image credits: connormurphyofficial/Instagram

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    Connor was an American fitness influencer, YouTuber, and former competitive bodybuilder who rose to internet fame in the mid-2010s.

    He became a household name in the online lifting community for his physique, viral public-prank videos, and social experiments.

    He frequently promoted natural bodybuilding techniques, workout routines, and diet plans aimed at young men looking to build muscle.

    A lookmaxxer poses shirtless in a gym, highlighting his extreme transformation and muscular physique.

    Image credits: connormurphyofficial/Instagram

    However, his career was largely derailed between 2020 and 2023 due to highly publicized mental health crises, d**g-induced psychosis, and erratic behavior.

    Following a brief disappearance from social media, he openly revealed that he had experienced severe mental health episodes and spent time in a psychiatric facility.

    In the final years of his life, after losing much of his physique and audience, he embraced the growing looksmaxxing trend and became widely recognized for it.

    A lookmaxxer in water flexing, showing his extreme transformation and muscular body with a visible scar.

    Image credits: connormurphyofficial/Instagram

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    Murphy significantly altered his facial features, most notably by developing a dramatically widened jawline.

    While the fitness influencer had long been known for his classic bodybuilding appearance, his face underwent a dramatic transformation during his highly publicized “looksmaxxing” era throughout late 2025 and the first half of 2026.

    Many social media users described the influencer’s transformation as a “jumpscare” during his looksmaxxing era

    A lookmaxxer with a sculpted physique, showcasing his extreme transformation in a gym setting.

    Image credits: connormurphyofficial/Instagram

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    Connor claimed that his massive jaw growth was entirely natural and did not involve implants or cosmetic fillers.

    He spent several hours each day chewing highly resistant mastic gum over several months to drastically hypertrophy his masseter (jaw) muscles.

    This resulted in a highly exaggerated, square, and sharply angular jaw structure that became the subject of heavy debate, viral memes, and “jaw-mogging” trends across social media platforms.

    Close-up of a lookmaxxer's face with a defined jawline, revealing his extreme transformation.

    Image credits: connormurphyofficial/Instagram

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    @connormurphyofficialAll it takes is 6, 7 hours per day of mastic gum training♬ Apathetic – Lxzt

    In addition to altering his jawline, Murphy also underwent cosmetic dental work to reshape his smile.

    He also experienced significant hair loss and battled aggressive male pattern baldness from his early 20s onward.

    Connor acknowledged that genetics played a major role in his hair loss, noting that his father is completely bald.

    However, members of the fitness community and hair-loss commentators frequently suggested that his accelerated balding may have been exacerbated by his reported use of performance-enhancing substances.

    Notably, he underwent his first FUT (strip) hair transplant around 2017, when he was roughly 23 or 24 years old.

    A screenshot of a comment about lookmaxxer passing and importance of mental health, showing the extreme transformation.

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    A screenshot of a comment expressing sadness about a lookmaxxer passing, highlighting his extreme transformation.

    The 32-year-old reportedly passed away in Thailand on Tuesday in an alleged drowning incident

    A lookmaxxer undergoing a medical procedure on his head, part of his extreme transformation.

    Image credits: Connor Murphy/YouTube

    He later underwent a second FUE hair transplant in February 2021.

    His dramatically widened jawline, combined with his hair-loss struggles, led many social media users to label the physical transformation a “jumpscare.”

    One person wrote online, “If there is one thing you can take from the d**th of Connor Murphy, it’s that losing your hair will cause you to completely melt down and ruin your mental health because you aren’t chad anymore.”

    A lookmaxxer with a horn-like device on his nose for 'stress reduction,' reflecting his extreme transformation.

    Image credits: Connor Murphy/YouTube

    Another user added, “It’s almost always the good looking ones that self obsess and end up looking butchered.”

    “This is just so sad. The body dysmorphia is rampant among the looksmaxxing community. I genuinely think these people require intervention,” reacted a third.

    One comment online read, “Watching Connor Murphy’s downfall in real time from 2016 to today has been incredibly depressing.”

    A screenshot of a comment from a viewer expressing sadness about a lookmaxxer passing and his extreme transformation.

    Screenshot of a comment from xCreampye69 on the lookmaxxer's extreme transformation and passing.

    “He was already attractive? Looksmaxxing is the male equivalent of female body dysmorphia, I swear. It’s becoming a problem. What a shame!”

    Previously, in a March 2026 video posted to his official YouTube channel, the influencer addressed the criticism, stating that he viewed facial muscle development as a natural extension of his lifting career.

    Murphy embraced the controversial “looksmaxxing” trend after stepping away from bodybuilding

    Emergency responders near a lake, preparing diving gear for a search related to the lookmaxxer's passing.

    Image credits: Thairath Online

    He said, “I built my jaw to match my bodybuilding aesthetic and personal confidence.”

    The conversation surrounding his drastic transformation has gained renewed attention across social media following the fitness influencer’s reported passing in an alleged drowning incident on Tuesday, July 7, in Thailand.

    According to reports from Thai media outlets, Connor was reportedly acting erratically in public before police arrived.

    However, upon seeing law enforcement, he reportedly fled into a nearby village before swimming into a lake, where he eventually became exhausted and drowned in water more than 10 meters deep.

    Rescue divers recovered his body roughly 30 minutes later.

    Messy living room with overturned furniture and debris, hinting at the lookmaxxer's bizarre passing.

    Image credits: Thairath Online

    Local investigators reportedly found unused syringes and unidentified pills among his belongings at the property where he had been staying at the time of the incident.

    Notably, while Thai authorities reportedly recovered the body of a 32-year-old American citizen bearing Murphy’s name, neither his immediate family nor his representatives have publicly confirmed the reports as of this writing.

    Official toxicology results and autopsy findings from Thai medical examiners are also still pending and may provide further clarity about the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

    “His whole identity was invested in his looks; what is normally a part of life for most men became a downward spiral for him,” wrote one netizen 

    Screenshot of a comment from bbqyak discussing concerns about the lookmaxxer's lifestyle and transformation.

    Screenshot of a comment from JudoExpert about the lookmaxxer's extreme transformation and deviation from fitness content.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's extreme transformation and passing: He had been on a spiral for a really long time.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's extreme transformation and passing: This is so f***ing sad. He was the biggest thing in the fitness world.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's extreme transformation and passing: I hadn't been on his IG in years... he's been on quite the journey recently.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's extreme transformation and passing: Wow. Always seemed a long time coming but I'm still extremely shocked.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's extreme transformation and passing: He's been injecting himself with Gold, believed he developed superpowers.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's passing at 32 and his extreme transformation, noting the news isn't surprising.

    A comment expressing sadness over a Lookmaxxer's passing at 32, mentioning his extreme transformation and prayers for family.

    A comment discussing a Lookmaxxer's passing at 32 and his extreme transformation, stating he was mentally ill.

    A brief comment expressing sadness about a Lookmaxxer's passing at 32 and his extreme transformation.

    A comment on a Lookmaxxer's passing at 32 and his extreme transformation, questioning if he was out of his mind.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's bizarre passing, expressing shock and concern.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's bizarre passing, suggesting an investigation into his associates.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's bizarre passing, recalling his extreme transformation and past behavior.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's bizarre passing, acknowledging his fitness achievements and offering condolences.

    A comment about a Lookmaxxer's bizarre passing, speculating about d**g use and its impact.

    A comment reflecting on a lookmaxxer's passing at 32 and how he inspired extreme transformation.

    A comment expressing no surprise at the lookmaxxer's passing, noting his extreme transformation and long struggle.

    A comment discussing the lookmaxxer's mental health decline, attributing his passing at 32 to a fast, extreme transformation.

    A comment lamenting the lookmaxxer's decline, leading to his passing at 32 after an extreme transformation.

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
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    kittylane avatar
    Kitty Lane
    Kitty Lane
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor fellow. He was so handsome before.

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    rubee avatar
    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone know who this poor messed up guy is?

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    kittylane avatar
    Kitty Lane
    Kitty Lane
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor fellow. He was so handsome before.

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    0points
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    rubee avatar
    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone know who this poor messed up guy is?

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