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Disgraced Hollywood Star Reportedly Breaks Down After His “Disgusting” Comeback Film Gets Unbanned
A somber man in a black coat looks down while a person with neck brace lies in a hospital bed, hinting at a comeback film.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Disgraced Hollywood Star Reportedly Breaks Down After His “Disgusting” Comeback Film Gets Unbanned

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Armie Hammer reportedly didn’t expect Citizen Vigilante to become such a polarizing film

The disgraced Hollywood star has been absent from major studio projects after facing several serious allegations. The 39-year-old returned to acting with the low-budget thriller directed by Uwe Boll.

However, sources claim Hammer was shocked by the film’s final cut and found it “disgusting.”

Highlights
  • Armie Hammer was reportedly upset after seeing his controversial comeback film.
  • Citizen Vigilante continues to spark fierce debate despite being unbanned.
  • Director Uwe Boll defended the film amid backlash and renewed attention.

The revelation comes as Citizen Vigilante continues to divide audiences over its political themes and messaging.

RELATED:

    Armie Hammer reportedly unhappy with comeback film Citizen Vigilante

    Hollywood Star on red carpet. The disgraced Hollywood Star attends an event after his comeback film gets unbanned.

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

    In Citizen Vigilante, Armie Hammer stars as Michael Sanders, an American businessman who targets criminal migrants in Europe. It marked Hammer’s first lead role since 2022, after he was dropped from several projects following allegations of as*ault and cannibalism.

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    The film received generally negative reviews from critics and proved controversial because of its anti-migrant themes. One reviewer called it “morally bankrupt,” while another deemed it “hurtful, dangerous, and blatantly racist.”

    According to Puck News, Hammer was reportedly not pleased with the final product.

    Hollywood Star in a comeback film scene, looking distraught next to a patient. The disgraced Hollywood Star in his unbanned movie.

    Image credits: Quiver Distribution

    As per a source close to the actor, he was allegedly “in tears” after watching the final cut for the first time. The insider also claimed that Hammer described the movie as “hateful” and “disgusting.”

    The report comes after the 39-year-old admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he had been desperate for work. Hammer revealed that it was the first film offered to him in nearly five years.

    He also admitted that he had not read the full script before signing on, a claim corroborated by the source.

    Citizen Vigilante was cleared for release after initially being banned

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    Hollywood Star from a low angle, wearing a black turtleneck and jeans. The disgraced Hollywood Star from his comeback film.

    Image credits: Quiver Distribution

    Given its divisive subject matter and political messaging, Citizen Vigilante was initially denied classification in Germany on the grounds that it promoted vigilantism. It was also barred from wide distribution and advertising in the country.

    The film gained renewed attention after businessman Elon Musk endorsed it and it was released for free on X during a limited 48-hour window. 

    Elon Musk in a suit, entering an elevator. Musk reportedly has a role in the disgraced Hollywood star's comeback film.

    Image credits: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

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    By the end of June, it had become the No. 1 digital purchase on both the Apple TV Store and Amazon Prime Video.

    On July 3, the British Board of Film Classification approved the film for release with an 18 classification. Subsequently, FSK, the regulatory body for German motion pictures, also assigned it an 18+ rating and cleared the film for theatrical release.

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    Director Uwe Boll defends divisive movie and casting Armie Hammer

    Man with a bald head and leather jacket. The director of the disgraced Hollywood Star's unbanned comeback film.

    Image credits: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

    Quiver Distribution released the film in North America on June 16 to mixed reactions. It currently holds a critics’ score of 6% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it also scored a polarizing 93% audience rating on the platform.

    Director Uwe Boll addressed the controversy around his film during an interview with Newsweek. The German filmmaker attributed the film’s success to the power of social media and defended its controversial themes.

    “The movie shows an inconvenient truth what all other movies out there don’t want to show or try to sugarcoat in their productions,” he stated. 

    Armie Hammer's comeback film promotional image, featuring him with a serious expression against a red backdrop with city silhouettes.

    Image credits: Quiver Distribution

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    Boll also defended his decision to cast Hammer in the film despite serious allegations against the actor. Speaking to Indie Cinema, the director revealed that he got lucky because Hammer was “in a difficult situation.”

    “He had been canceled, but he wanted to come back, and he’s a great actor. He’s a real leading actor,” Boll added. 

    On June 30, Quiver Distribution also acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the film, excluding the United Kingdom, German-speaking territories, South Korea, and Taiwan. However, the company has yet to announce an international release date.

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    Citizen Vigilante can be digitally purchased on Prime Video and Apple TV.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hammer's not been convicted of a single crime yet people want to punish him for some bit of gossip they read on Reddit of Bored Panda

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    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hammer's not been convicted of a single crime yet people want to punish him for some bit of gossip they read on Reddit of Bored Panda

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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