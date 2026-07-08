Happy birthday to Kevin Bacon , Anjelica Huston , and Beck ! July 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Musician Kevin Bacon, 68 An American actor and musician with remarkable range, Kevin Bacon has carved out a prolific career across film and television. He anchored iconic roles, inspiring the popular "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" game, reflecting his extensive connections within the industry. He continues to perform music with his brother Michael in The Bacon Brothers band.



Little-known fact: To prepare for his breakout role in Footloose, Kevin Bacon went undercover as an exchange student at a high school in Provo, Utah.

RELATED:

#2 Actress and Director Anjelica Huston, 75 Renowned for her commanding screen presence, American actress and director Anjelica Huston emerged from a legendary cinematic family. She gained prominence with her Academy Award-winning performance in the 1985 film Prizzi's Honor. Huston is also celebrated for her iconic portrayal of Morticia Addams and her frequent collaborations with director Wes Anderson.



Little-known fact: Anjelica Huston's hair caught fire from a birthday candle during a scene in The Royal Tenenbaums, but the blaze was quickly extinguished.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Singer-Songwriter and Producer Beck, 56 A Grammy-award-winning American musician, singer, and songwriter, Beck David Hansen rose to prominence with his innovative, genre-bending sound. He is known for blending elements of folk, hip-hop, and rock across a prolific career. Beck has released 15 studio albums, earned numerous accolades, and remains a distinct voice in contemporary music.



Little-known fact: Beck once opened for legendary stuntman Evel Knievel during a tour.

#4 Actor and Director Milo Ventimiglia, 49 Recognized for his empathetic character portrayals, American actor Milo Ventimiglia captivated audiences as Jess Mariano and Jack Pearson. He garnered critical acclaim for his role on This Is Us, receiving multiple Emmy nominations and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Ventimiglia also produces projects through his company, DiVide Pictures.



Little-known fact: Milo Ventimiglia was born with damaged facial nerves, giving him a “crooked mouth” similar to Sylvester Stallone's.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Actor Billy Crudup, 58 Grounded and versatile, American actor Billy Crudup seamlessly transitions between intense stage roles and captivating screen performances. He captivated audiences as Russell Hammond in Almost Famous and earned two Emmy Awards for his nuanced work on The Morning Show.



Little-known fact: He has been the unseen voice of MasterCard’s “Priceless” commercials in the US since 1997.

#6 Actress Maya Hawke, 28 With a distinctive presence in film and music, Maya Hawke is an American actress and singer-songwriter known for her versatile performances. Her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things gained her widespread recognition, while her indie folk albums showcase her lyrical depth. She recently married musician Christian Lee Hutson in New York City.



Little-known fact: Maya Hawke has dyslexia, which led to her changing schools frequently during her childhood before attending Saint Ann's School.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Actor and Rapper Jaden Smith, 28 American actor and musician Jaden Smith rose to prominence with his acclaimed role in The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his father. He has since carved a unique path in entertainment, blending film with a distinctive hip-hop music career. Smith is also recognized for his genre-fluid fashion sense and environmental activism, notably with Just Water.



Little-known fact: He started a mobile restaurant that provides free vegan dinners for people experiencing homelessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Actor David Corenswet, 33 A Philadelphia-born American actor, David Corenswet has swiftly risen to prominence through his compelling roles. He is widely celebrated for his lead performances in the Netflix series The Politician and Hollywood. Cast as the new Superman, Corenswet embodies a blend of classic leading man charm and modern sensibility.



Little-known fact: His maternal grandfather, Edward Packard, is the creator of the popular Choose Your Own Adventure book series.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Actress and Director Sophia Bush, 44 An American actress and activist, Sophia Bush rose to prominence for her role as Brooke Davis in the teen drama One Tree Hill. Bush is also recognized for playing Detective Erin Lindsay in the police procedural Chicago P.D. and for her extensive philanthropic work.



Little-known fact: At age 17, Sophia Bush was crowned the Tournament of Roses Parade Queen in 1999.

#10 Chef and Restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, 77 Austrian-American chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck is celebrated for pioneering California cuisine, blending French techniques with fresh, local ingredients. He rose to fame with his iconic Spago restaurant and has since built a global culinary empire, including catering the prestigious Academy Awards Governors Ball for decades. His innovative approach transformed fine dining and elevated the role of chefs.



Little-known fact: Few realize Wolfgang Puck initially took his stepfather's surname, having been born Wolfgang Johannes Topfschnig.

ADVERTISEMENT