Who Is David Corenswet? David Packard Corenswet is an American actor celebrated for his commanding screen presence and classic Hollywood appeal. His ability to embody complex characters with depth and nuance has quickly made him a compelling figure in contemporary cinema. He first gained widespread public attention in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician, where his role as River Barkley earned critical praise and established his breakout appeal. This success quickly propelled him to lead roles, most notably starring in Murphy’s acclaimed series Hollywood.

Full Name David Packard Corenswet Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married To Julia Warner Nationality American Ethnicity White Education The Shipley School, University Of Pennsylvania, Juilliard School Father John Corenswet Mother Caroline Packard Siblings Amy Corenswet Kids 1 Daughter

Early Life and Education Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, David Corenswet was raised with his older sister Amy by their lawyer parents, John and Caroline. His father, a former stage actor, inspired an early and profound interest in performance. By age nine, Corenswet was already appearing in professional theater productions, cultivating his acting skills. He later attended The Shipley School before pursuing higher education at the University of Pennsylvania and ultimately graduating from The Juilliard School in 2016.

Notable Relationships David Corenswet married Julia Warner in March 2023, in an interfaith ceremony blending Catholic and Jewish customs. They reportedly met as teenagers. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2024, and they have since moved to a Philadelphia suburb to raise their child. Corenswet keeps much of his family life private.

Career Highlights David Corenswet’s career reached a pivotal moment with his casting as the titular superhero in James Gunn’s highly anticipated DC Universe film Superman (2025). This iconic role positions him as a central figure in a new cinematic era. Prior to this, he garnered significant acclaim for his lead roles in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician and the limited series Hollywood, on which he also served as an executive producer. Both projects showcased his versatile talent and broad appeal. His compelling performances in films such as Pearl and the HBO miniseries We Own This City further solidified his dramatic range. Corenswet’s diverse roles have established him as a dynamic and influential actor in contemporary Hollywood.