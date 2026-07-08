Who Is Wolfgang Puck? Wolfgang Johannes Puck is an Austrian-American chef and restaurateur known for his innovative California cuisine. He masterfully blends classic French techniques with fresh, seasonal ingredients and global influences. His breakout came with the 1982 opening of Spago on the Sunset Strip, which quickly became a celebrity hotspot. The restaurant’s wood-fired pizzas with gourmet toppings made it an instant culinary phenomenon.

Full Name Wolfgang Johannes Puck Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Gelila Assefa Net Worth $120 million Nationality Austrian American Education Apprenticeship in Villach, Austria; Training at Maxim’s in Paris, L’Oustau de Baumanière in Provence, and Hôtel de Paris in Monaco Father Josef Puck Mother Maria Topfschnig Siblings Two younger sisters, one younger brother Kids Cameron Puck, Byron Puck, Oliver Wolfgang Puck, Alexander Wolfgang Puck

Early Life and Education Wolfgang Johannes Puck was born in Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria, learning cooking from his mother, a pastry chef, after his biological father left. He adopted his stepfather Josef Puck’s surname. At age 14, Puck began formal culinary training through an apprenticeship in Villach, Austria. He later honed his skills in prestigious French restaurants like Maxim’s in Paris and L’Oustau de Baumanière in Provence before moving to the US at 24.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Wolfgang Puck’s personal life, including marriages to Marie France Trouillot from 1975 to 1980, and then to interior designer Barbara Lazaroff from 1983 to 2003. Puck wed Ethiopian model and designer Gelila Assefa in 2007. He shares two sons, Cameron and Byron, with Lazaroff, and two more sons, Oliver and Alexander, with Assefa.

Career Highlights Wolfgang Puck revolutionized fine dining with his flagship restaurant Spago, opened in 1982, which pioneered California cuisine. The establishment, renowned for its gourmet wood-fired pizzas, earned multiple James Beard Foundation Awards, including Outstanding Chef for Puck in 1991 and 1998. Beyond his restaurants, Puck expanded into a multifaceted culinary empire, establishing the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Wolfgang Puck Catering, and Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, Inc. His influence includes cookbooks, TV appearances, and consumer products. Puck has also catered the exclusive Academy Awards Governors Ball since 1995, preparing elaborate menus for Hollywood’s elite. This cemented his status as a pioneering celebrity chef and culinary icon.